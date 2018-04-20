Temperatures are set to reach up to 19C in Dublin this afternoon and possibly the same tomorrow with warm weather gracing the rest of throughout the country too. If you're planning on capitalizing on the sunshine after work this evening with a beverage or two, here's a rundown on some of the best beer gardens in Dublin city followed by some of most beautiful beach side beer gardens down (and up) the country...

Enjoying the sun? 12 of the best best city and beachside beer gardens from Dublin to Dungarvan

The Living Room - Cathal Brugha Street, D1 Supporters watching Saturday's match in The Living Room pub in Dublin city Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire It boasts Dublin's largest beer garden so if you're guaranteed to have a pint in a sliver of sunshine it's probably going to be here. Atmosphere is guaranteed too as it's right in the city centre. It's a sports bar so expect big screens and sport.

The Bernard Shaw - 1-12 Sth Richmond Street, D2 The Bernard Shaw pub

This little charmer has a lovely outdoor area out the back complete with double decker bus from which you can buy pizza. There's also a pool table. And they do cocktails. It has pretty much everything you could ever want from a beer garden.

House Dublin - 27 Lower Leeson Street, D2 House Dublin If you fancy something a little less hipster and a bit more glam, pop down to House. There's a spacious outdoor terrace, decked with wicker and hardwood chairs, and overrun with greenery and vibrant flowers. It feels like a secret garden, a secret garden with cocktails and tunes.

Toners - 139 Baggot Street Lower, D2 Toner's Pub on Baggot Street As one of Dublin’s oldest pubs, Toners doesn’t just boast brass taps, flagstone floors and plenty of character, the Baggot Street landmark also has one of Dublin’s best beer gardens. Besides serving a quality pint of Guinness, out back punters can soak up some sun in the secluded sun-trap.

Blue Bar - Harbour Road, Skerries, Co Dublin Blue Bar, Skerries, Co Dublin

In a great harbourside location, Blue Bar hits the spot for casual dining, a lively night out with friends, after-work cocktails or just wasting away the weekend. Situated on the picturesque harbour in Skerries, chicken-wing aficionados can enjoy fabulous sunset views from the patio deck.

Teddy O’Sullivan’s Kilmackillogue, Co. Kerry Teddy O’Sullivan’s Kilmackillogue, Co. Kerry Photo Located in the Kilmackillogue on the Beara Peninsula in Co. Kerry, the pub offers patrons the chance to enjoy a pint of Murphy’s right on the pier with fantastic seaside food. Known to the locals as Helen’s Bar, the establishment also doubles as a B&B and the seafood platter comes recommended.

Sammy’s Bar, Inch, Co Kerry Sammy’s Bar, Inch, Co Kerry Photo The fare at this Co. Kerry gastropub is lapped up by tourists and locals alike who flock to Sammy’s for its coastal views, which can be lapped up just metres from the sea outside the establishment.

Deasy’s, Ring, Co Cork The view from Deasy’s, Ring, Co Cork Just a few miles away from tourist hotspot Clonakilty, Deasy’s offers the best of both worlds, whether you just want a few bevies, or something good to eat.

The Harbour Bar, Downings, Co. Donegal The Harbour Bar, Downings, Co. Donegal Who can resist a bit of live music of a Saturday night? By all accounts Harbour Bar in Downings Co. Donegal is a the place for a good night’s craic and a perfect pint of Guinness, which can be enjoyed alfresco out the back.

Eithne’s by the Sea in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo Eithne’s by the Sea in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo Eithne’s by the Sea offers just what it says on the tin (along with top notch seafood to boot).

Towers Bar and Restaurant, Westport, Co Mayo Towers Bar and Restaurant, Westport, Co Mayo Westport is an ideal destination when the sun decides to shine and The Towers Bar with its sparkling ocean views is the perfect way to spend an afternoon in Co. Mayo (perhaps with a giant plate of local mussels too).

'Tigh mhuirithe’ or Murray’s - Helvick Head, Ring. Co. Waterford. 'Tigh mhuirithe’ or Murray’s- Helvick Head, Ring. Co. Waterford. Murray’s Bar was once named one of the best beach bars in the country and is an old reliable just a few miles away from Dungarvan in Co. Waterford.

