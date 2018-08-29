Cheese and red meat are back on the menu - as an international study suggests eating around twice as much as health officials advise.

Cheese and red meat are back on the menu - as an international study suggests eating around twice as much as health officials advise.

Eating more portions of dairy and meat every day cuts risk of early death by one quarter, new global study finds

The study of 220,000 adults found that eating three portions of dairy and one and half portions of meat a day could cut the risk of early death by one quarter.

Scientists said the findings “challenge conventional wisdom” after decades of advice to cut down on full-fat dairy and red meat.

Current NHS guidance says dairy should make up just eight per cent of a person’s daily recommended calorie intake - allowing just one yoghurt or two small slices of cheese.

And red meat consumption should be limited to 70 grams (2.5 oz) a day, it says.

The new global study by McMaster University, in Canada found that far higher levels of intake were linked to a far lower risk of early death.

Those having three portions of dairy - which could mean two slices of cheese, a full-fat yoghurt and half a pint of whole milk - and one and half portions of red meat daily fared best. This equates to around 20-25 per cent of calories coming from dairy.

Their rates of early death were 25 per cent lower than those of people consuming less, with 22 per cent fewer heart attacks.

The amount of meat being consumed amounted to around 4.5 oz daily - the equivalent of a small steak.

This certainly challenges the conventional wisdom to limit whole-fat dairy intake.

Dr Andrew Mente, presenting the findings at the European Society of Cardiology conference in Munich, said the saturated fat contained in meat and dairy appears to protect the heart.

In addition, those eating more fat were likely to be eating less carbohydrates, much of which was likely to be processed, and sugary, he said.

“This certainly challenges the conventional wisdom to limit whole-fat dairy intake,” he said.

People should aim for a diet which was varied and full of unprocessed foods, he said.

The global findings did not include white meat, such as chicken, but Dr Mente said separate analysis suggested it would have similar benefits as red meat, in protecting against early death.

Senior author Prof Salim Yusuf said: “Our results show that dairy products and meat are beneficial for heart health and longevity. This differs from current dietary advice.”

Professor Jeremy Pearson, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation said: “Eating well means looking at your diet as a whole, rather than focusing too much on individual elements. Meat and dairy can contribute to a healthy, balanced diet as long as they’re eaten in moderation along with plenty of fruits and vegetables, pulses, wholegrains and nuts.”

Until two years ago, Public Health England advised that around 15 per cent of calories should come from dairy. But two years ago it cut this to 8 per cent - and recommended consumption of low-fat versions.

Telegraph.co.uk