Easter Bank Holiday BBQ: our top food writers' go-to grilling recipes

Make the most of the bank holiday weekend while adhering to the social distancing rules by firing up the barbeque. Here our top food writers gives their top BBQ recipes

Kevin Dundon’s best beef Burgers

Kevin Dundon's beef burgers.

Kevin Dundon's beef burgers.

Making your own burger is always paramount to having a great barbecue.

Serves 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

You will need:

700g lean minced beef

2 cloves of garlic

1 pinch of cinnamon

50g breadcrumbs

1 large egg

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

4 burger buns

4-8 slices of mature Cheddar

8 slices of streaky bacon, cooked

4 tbsp Marie Rose sauce

4 tbsp tomato relish or onion relish

Method

1. Place the minced beef into a large mixing bowl and add in the garlic, cinnamon, breadcrumbs and the egg. Season with salt and pepper and combine the mixture together with your hands, using the egg as a binding agent.

2. Divide the mixture into 4 and shape them into ½ inch-thick patties. Allow to rest in the fridge for at least 20 minutes or longer, covered.

3. Preheat the barbecue or a griddle pan. Once the ashes turn white, oil the barbecue ridge or drizzle some oil on a griddle pan and add the burgers. Cook for 4-5 minutes each side until cooked through - depending on thickness, you may need an extra 2-3 minutes over indirect heat or lower heat with the griddle pan.

4. In the meantime, drizzle the halved burger buns with olive oil and toast on the barbecue.

5. Immediately add the burgers, cheese slices, cooked bacon and a good dollop of Marie Rose sauce and tomato relish.

6. Enjoy with sides of salad, carrot and lettuce.

Kevin's tip

Cinnamon is my trick for this recipe. It really brings up the flavour of the meat. Just be aware, a little goes a long way!

Rachel Allen's spatchcock chicken with bulgur wheat salad

There's nothing quite like a bank-holiday weekend to make you want to get outside and start cooking al fresco. If you haven't already brushed down your barbecue, then now is definitely the time.

For those of us who live in lovely unpredictable Ireland we know that a bit of spontaneity is key when it comes to cooking outside, as we seem to be the only country in the world that can have whole four seasons in one day! But fear not, this is a great recipes to get the barbie season kicked off in style, rain or shine.

Rachel Allen cooks spatchcook chicken on the barbecue.

Rachel Allen cooks spatchcook chicken on the barbecue.

Serves 4-6.

For the chicken, you will need:

1 whole chicken

50ml (2fl oz) extra virgin olive oil

finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

4 garlic cloves, finely grated

2 tablespoons chopped rosemary

Salt and pepper

For the salad, you will need:

200g (7oz) bulgur wheat

finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 pomegranate, seeds and any juices, see my Tip, above left

1 tablespoon chopped mint leaves

1 tablespoon chopped parsley leaves

50ml (2fl.oz) extra virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

First you need to spatchcock the chicken. Remove the backbone of the chicken by using very sharp scissors and cutting through all the way down from top to bottom. Place the chicken breast-side up on your worktop and using the palm of your hands, flatten the chicken down. Using a sharp knife, make a few slashes in the legs of the chicken.

To make the marinade, in a bowl mix together the olive oil, the lemon zest and juice, the garlic, the rosemary, the salt and pepper. Place the chicken in a wide dish and pour the marinade over the chicken, rubbing it into every little crevice and slash, then cover and place in the fridge for at least two hours or even overnight.

Preheat the barbecue and place the chicken over it and cook for about one and a quarter hours, turning it over halfway, until the chicken is completely cooked. Meanwhile, to make the salad, cover the bulgur wheat in boiling water and allow to soak for 10-15 minutes until just soft. Drain well.

Mix the lemon zest and juice, the pomegranate seeds and any juice, the mint, the parsley leaves and the olive oil. Stir through the bulgur wheat and season with salt and pepper to taste.

When the chicken is cooked, remove from the oven, cut in to pieces and serve with the bulgur salad.

Indy Power's Mexican street corn

This is a family favourite and such an easy way to elevate corn at a barbecue. Prepare for the corn to be picked clean!

Serves 4. Gluten-free, vegan option

Ingredients

4 corn on the cob

2 tbsp of olive oil

80g of coconut yoghurt or mayonnaise

Zest of ½ lime

Juice of 1 lime

Sea salt

Chili powder or Tajin

Coriander

Method

1) Rub each piece of corn with olive oil.

2) Place them on the barbecue and cook for a few minutes each side, until starting to char.

3) While the corn is cooking, whisk together the coconut yoghurt, lime zest, lime juice and a good pinch of sea salt until smooth.

4) Plate the corn and generously spoon the sauce over it so that it's evenly coated.

5) Sprinkle a light dusting of chili powder or Tajin over the top and garnish with coriander.

Donal Skehan's Juicy BBQ jerk chicken

Bring a little Caribbean spice to your life with this simple BBQ jerk chicken marinade — and hopefully the sun will follow.

This jerk chicken marinade is quite quirky and has lots of interesting flavours like lime juice, cinnamon, honey and ginger. It sounds like an odd combination but makes for many layers of flavours, and served straight from the BBQ with this mango salsa, it's total sunshine food.

Donal Skehan's Jerk Chicken

Donal Skehan's Jerk Chicken

Serves 4-6

You will need

For the chicken:

1 large free-range chicken, cut into breasts, wings and legs

2 scotch bonnet chillies, finely minced

3 limes

4 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, minced

3 tsp of allspice

1 tsp of ground nutmeg

1 tsp of ground cinnamon

1 tsp of dried oregano

6 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 tbsp of honey

6 tbsp of tomato ketchup

For the salsa:

2 ripe mangos, peeled, stone removed and roughly chopped in chunks

½ cucumber, centre removed and diced

4 spring onions, finely chopped

1 small chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

Juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp of olive oil

Sea salt and ground black pepper

A good handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Method

Place the chicken in a large resealable bag and add in the rest of the chicken ingredients. Seal the bag and give it a good shake until everything is completely combined and the chicken is evenly coated. Leave in the fridge to marinate for at least two hours, or overnight if you have the time.

Combine all the ingredients for the salsa (except the coriander) in a mixing bowl and season with sea salt and ground black pepper. Mix through the coriander when you're ready to serve.

Remove the chicken from the fridge 30 minutes before you are ready to cook. Get the BBQ to a medium-high heat and cook the chicken pieces for 15 minutes, turning only once during the cooking time, until the chicken is completely cooked through.

The different pieces will take slightly different cooking times, so a good way to check if they are cooked is to insert a meat thermometer at the thickest part and check that it registers 82.2˚C for drumsticks and thighs and 73.9˚C for breasts. Serve the chicken with the mango salsa and some couscous if you need a bit more sustenance!





