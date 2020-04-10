Easter Bank Holiday BBQ: our top food writers' go-to grilling recipes

| 17°C Dublin
You may not be able to travel or deliver Easter eggs this Bank Holiday weekend, but make the good weather (while self isolating) with these top barbeque treats
Make the most of the bank holiday weekend while adhering to the social distancing rules by firing up the barbeque. Here our top food writers gives their top BBQ recipes
Making your own burger is always paramount to having a great barbecue.
Serves 4
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 10-12 minutes
You will need:
Method
1. Place the minced beef into a large mixing bowl and add in the garlic, cinnamon, breadcrumbs and the egg. Season with salt and pepper and combine the mixture together with your hands, using the egg as a binding agent.
2. Divide the mixture into 4 and shape them into ½ inch-thick patties. Allow to rest in the fridge for at least 20 minutes or longer, covered.
3. Preheat the barbecue or a griddle pan. Once the ashes turn white, oil the barbecue ridge or drizzle some oil on a griddle pan and add the burgers. Cook for 4-5 minutes each side until cooked through - depending on thickness, you may need an extra 2-3 minutes over indirect heat or lower heat with the griddle pan.
4. In the meantime, drizzle the halved burger buns with olive oil and toast on the barbecue.
5. Immediately add the burgers, cheese slices, cooked bacon and a good dollop of Marie Rose sauce and tomato relish.
6. Enjoy with sides of salad, carrot and lettuce.
Kevin's tip
Cinnamon is my trick for this recipe. It really brings up the flavour of the meat. Just be aware, a little goes a long way!
There's nothing quite like a bank-holiday weekend to make you want to get outside and start cooking al fresco. If you haven't already brushed down your barbecue, then now is definitely the time.
For those of us who live in lovely unpredictable Ireland we know that a bit of spontaneity is key when it comes to cooking outside, as we seem to be the only country in the world that can have whole four seasons in one day! But fear not, this is a great recipes to get the barbie season kicked off in style, rain or shine.
Serves 4-6.
For the chicken, you will need:
For the salad, you will need:
First you need to spatchcock the chicken. Remove the backbone of the chicken by using very sharp scissors and cutting through all the way down from top to bottom. Place the chicken breast-side up on your worktop and using the palm of your hands, flatten the chicken down. Using a sharp knife, make a few slashes in the legs of the chicken.
To make the marinade, in a bowl mix together the olive oil, the lemon zest and juice, the garlic, the rosemary, the salt and pepper. Place the chicken in a wide dish and pour the marinade over the chicken, rubbing it into every little crevice and slash, then cover and place in the fridge for at least two hours or even overnight.
Preheat the barbecue and place the chicken over it and cook for about one and a quarter hours, turning it over halfway, until the chicken is completely cooked. Meanwhile, to make the salad, cover the bulgur wheat in boiling water and allow to soak for 10-15 minutes until just soft. Drain well.
Mix the lemon zest and juice, the pomegranate seeds and any juice, the mint, the parsley leaves and the olive oil. Stir through the bulgur wheat and season with salt and pepper to taste.
When the chicken is cooked, remove from the oven, cut in to pieces and serve with the bulgur salad.
This is a family favourite and such an easy way to elevate corn at a barbecue. Prepare for the corn to be picked clean!
Serves 4. Gluten-free, vegan option
Ingredients
Method
1) Rub each piece of corn with olive oil.
2) Place them on the barbecue and cook for a few minutes each side, until starting to char.
3) While the corn is cooking, whisk together the coconut yoghurt, lime zest, lime juice and a good pinch of sea salt until smooth.
4) Plate the corn and generously spoon the sauce over it so that it's evenly coated.
5) Sprinkle a light dusting of chili powder or Tajin over the top and garnish with coriander.
Bring a little Caribbean spice to your life with this simple BBQ jerk chicken marinade — and hopefully the sun will follow.
This jerk chicken marinade is quite quirky and has lots of interesting flavours like lime juice, cinnamon, honey and ginger. It sounds like an odd combination but makes for many layers of flavours, and served straight from the BBQ with this mango salsa, it's total sunshine food.
Serves 4-6
You will need
For the chicken:
For the salsa:
Method
Place the chicken in a large resealable bag and add in the rest of the chicken ingredients. Seal the bag and give it a good shake until everything is completely combined and the chicken is evenly coated. Leave in the fridge to marinate for at least two hours, or overnight if you have the time.
Combine all the ingredients for the salsa (except the coriander) in a mixing bowl and season with sea salt and ground black pepper. Mix through the coriander when you're ready to serve.
Remove the chicken from the fridge 30 minutes before you are ready to cook. Get the BBQ to a medium-high heat and cook the chicken pieces for 15 minutes, turning only once during the cooking time, until the chicken is completely cooked through.
The different pieces will take slightly different cooking times, so a good way to check if they are cooked is to insert a meat thermometer at the thickest part and check that it registers 82.2˚C for drumsticks and thighs and 73.9˚C for breasts. Serve the chicken with the mango salsa and some couscous if you need a bit more sustenance!
Online Editors