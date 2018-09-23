The early bird catches the worm, or in the case of restaurant fans, the dinner deal.

Early bird catches the dinner deal - new website offers 50pc off meals at top restaurants

So says a new website FirstTable.ie, where diners can get 50 per cent off food at the first table of the night in Dublin city restaurants.

Restaurants like Cleaver East by Oliver Dunne, Sova Food Vegan Butcher, and Brasserie 66 have all signed up to the website.

Diners pay €6 on FirstTable.ie when they make their booking.

Elliott Hannam, regional sales manager at First Table, says Bon Appetit in Malahide and Crow Street in Temple Bar are expected to be added to the website next week.

“It’s a discovery website, and what we do is we offer an early bird special on the first table of the night essentially. From the restaurants’ point of view, we help them promote their early tables.”

“Matt who is the owner of the company is from New Zealand and he started it there four years ago.”

“It’s 50pc off food only - not drink. The way that we see it is that restaurants are usually working on revenues of 70 to 90 per cent on their food. But when you have no one in those seats at 5pm or 6pm in the evening you’re still covering staff, gas, rates, rents, electiricty.”

FirstTable.ie has 21 restaurants and just under 10,000 subscribers signed up in Ireland, Hannam says.

The website, which operates in 36 cities, will launch in Cork, Galway and Belfast within the next year, he adds.

