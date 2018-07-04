A Dublin pub is offering a free whiskey to US citizens - and their friends – who show their passport at the bar.

A Dublin pub is offering a free whiskey to US citizens - and their friends – who show their passport at the bar.

Dublin pub offering free whiskey to US citizens - and their friends – who show their passport at the bar today

Bruxelles on Harry Street is celebrating America’s Independence Day today with a free tipple of Tullamore D.E.W for Americans.

A US citizen, and a friend, can toast their national holiday at the bar in the spirit of “the historic relationship and shared culture that Irish people have with America”, organisers say.

Tullamore D.E.W’s John Quinn said: "For generations, Ireland’s diaspora of 80 million people has built and blended around the world.”

“According to the United States Census Bureau, in 2018, 10 per cent of people living in the USA claim Irish heritage. We want to celebrate this blend of culture and on Independence Day extend a warm Irish welcome to American citizens either living in, or visiting, Ireland."

Meanwhile, Charge d'Affaires Reece Smyth at the US Embassy in Ireland will host the US Independence Day event, titled 'United We Rock', in the Phoenix Park.

The annual July 4 celebration in the US ambassador's residence will be boycotted by several Oireachtas members in protest at President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Online Editors