Dublin hotel serving special cocktail to toast Prince Harry and Meghan Markles' wedding this month

Stephen Tighe, Manager of Lemuel’s at the Conrad Dublin says he has created a cocktail "Happily Ever After" that's fit for a Princess-to-be.

Beefeater pink gin, which will be served at the wedding at Windsor Castle, and rosé champagne, which is said to be Meghan's favourite tipple, are the main ingredients.

Rhubarb and Ginger Liqueur also features, because rhubarb crumble is said to be a favourite in the Royal Family.