Dublin bartender Siobhán Darker wins 'Ireland’s Best Margarita'

Dublin bartender Siobhán Darker has been crowned the winner of Ireland’s Best Margarita maker.

Siobhan, from George’s Street bar, Nolita, showed her technical skill by creating a cocktail called Dublin Meets Mexico at an event in Opium, Dublin.

The bespoke cocktail is her take on the classic margarita with a granny smith apple syrup, jalapeño infused lime juice with saline solution and orange bitters.

"Using both Irish and Mexican ingredients I wanted to put a spicy twist onto a classic margarita," she said.

"At the same time, using different cooking techniques and bringing a taste of home with the Granny Smith apples. Winning is surreal, I’m very proud of myself and grateful for the support from my bar Nolita and from all my industry friends.”

The bartender has won a trip to Mexico where she'll visit agave fields and learn how the tradition of the Jimador has been passed down generation to generation right through to distillation and maturation.

She'll get to taste a dram of Cuervo’s Reserva de la Familia straight from the barrel, where it is finished in the private family cellar.

How to make Siobhán Darker’s Dublin Meets Mexico margarita:

Recipe

60ml Cuervo Tradicional 100% De Agave

25ml Granny Smith apple syrup

25ml jalapeño infused lime juice

2 dashes of saline solution

1 dash of orange bitters

Method

Shaken and finestrained into a nika nora glass

Garnished with a dehydrated lime wheel

