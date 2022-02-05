| 3°C Dublin

Don’t shop for tacos, when you’re looking for tortillas – Lily Ramirez-Foran on getting Mexican cooking right, and why avocados are off the menu

The grocer and cookery school owner talks about surviving the pandemic, shelving plans for a restaurant and why you need to know your tortillas from your tacos

Katy McGuinness

In the introduction to her debut cookbook, Tacos, which happens also to be the first title from Kristin Jensen’s new independent Irish publishing company, Blasta Books, Lily Ramirez-Foran tells the story of the skipped goat.

In Mexico, the skipped goat is the older sister at risk of ending up on the shelf when her younger sister marries. When Ramirez-Foran had to endure the sympathies of a well-meaning aunt at her younger sister’s wedding, she told her that she’d make tacos out of the goat and sell them if she needed to, rather than hang around in the hope of some hombre coming along and rescuing her from that ignominious fate.

