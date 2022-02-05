Don’t shop for tacos, when you’re looking for tortillas – Lily Ramirez-Foran on getting Mexican cooking right, and why avocados are off the menu

In the introduction to her debut cookbook, Tacos, which happens also to be the first title from Kristin Jensen’s new independent Irish publishing company, Blasta Books, Lily Ramirez-Foran tells the story of the skipped goat.

In Mexico, the skipped goat is the older sister at risk of ending up on the shelf when her younger sister marries. When Ramirez-Foran had to endure the sympathies of a well-meaning aunt at her younger sister’s wedding, she told her that she’d make tacos out of the goat and sell them if she needed to, rather than hang around in the hope of some hombre coming along and rescuing her from that ignominious fate.

Back then, making tacos didn’t feature in her career plan. She worked in business as a translator. Even though there had been a tortilla bakery in the family for generations, when the time came for her father to retire, none of his children had any interest in taking it over.

“We ran in five different directions,” says Ramirez-Foran. “I wanted a job in an office with air-conditioning, where I could wear nice clothes.”

So there’s more than a little irony to the fact that she now has a boutique Mexican food store, Picado, which sells tortillas, holds cookery classes teaching people how to make their own from scratch using masa, and has written a book devoted to tacos.

First things first, though, it’s crucial to understand the difference between tortillas and tacos. As she explains, tortillas are not the same as tacos, in the same way that bread is not the same as a sandwich. You need tortillas for tacos just as much as you need bread for a sandwich, but a tortilla does not become a taco until you fill it with something. So don’t go shopping for tacos, when what you are looking for is tortillas with which to make tacos.

Ramirez-Foran met her Irish husband, Alan, in Japan in 1996 when they were both studying the language, and she came to live here more than 20 years ago. She’s a familiar face from Virgin Media’s Ireland AM show, and a regular contributor to radio.

When Jensen approached Ramirez-Foran to see if she’d like to be one of the first Blasta authors — also coming this year are three more books from the GastroGays, Jess Murphy and Eoin Cluskey, and Kwanghi Chan — she jumped at the chance. Irish cookbook publishing tends to be pale and a bit stale, with the same authors getting published year after year, and Blasta is on a mission to shake things up with books from new and more diverse authors. If Ramirez-Foran’s book is anything to go by, it looks as if Blasta is nailing it.

Lily Ramirez-Foran's new book Tacos

The writing in cookbooks often suffers from a dose of the bland, but Ramirez-Foran’s personality shines through here. It’s joyous and full of fun, although it’s clear the author has no truck with what she dismisses as “fake” Mexican food. Don’t, whatever you do, succumb to the hard taco shells in what Ramirez-Foran dismisses as the “crappy world cuisine aisle of a run-of the-mill supermarket along with all the other poor, cheap-imitation international cuisines coming out of factories with zero knowledge of the food but loads of clever marketing executives”. Ouch. And, while we’re at it, wraps made with wheat are not the same as tortillas, which are always made from corn.

Unusually for a Mexican chef, avocados don’t feature, as she doesn’t eat them on ethical grounds. In Mexico, the cartels have made the avocado a blood crop, and coupled with the enormous environmental impact of avocado farming worldwide, they are not something she can eat in conscience.

Does she think she will ever be able to eat them again?

“I hope so! I think the solution will come when there is a push from consumers. The producers won’t do anything until they see an impact on sales. It’s not just in Mexico that it’s a problem. The environmental issues are the same everywhere. The more conscious people are of the problems, the more they will demand better standards, and the producers will have to have them. I hopefully will eat them again if I can find a source that’s sustainable — I hear there are producers in Spain producing avocados sustainably, and even people trying to grow them in Ireland.”

So what are conscientious cooks supposed to do as they wait for producers to catch up on the sustainability front? It seems there’s no easy answer. In the recipe for Taquera Salsa Verde in the book, Ramirez-Foran suggests using courgettes as a substitute for the traditional avocado.

“They work well in that recipe,” she says, “but you are not going to eat courgettes, mash them, and think you are eating avocado. In the Wahaca restaurants, they now serve fake guacamole with broad beans grown in the UK. That’s lovely, but it’s hummus; it’s not guacamole.”

Ramirez-Foran wrote her book during the height of the pandemic, when she was very worried about her family back home in Mexico.

“When things were really scary, it was a bit of escapism,” she says. “I think we are all a bit desensitised now, but I had some very difficult times. When I knew my dad was dying, it was very difficult knowing that I wasn’t going to be there with him. My dad didn’t have Covid, but his cancer couldn’t be looked after because there were no beds in the hospital, so he basically died at home, untreated, and in horrific agony, on St Patrick’s Day last year. Around the same time, my mother and sister both got Covid from a nurse who came in to look after my father, so in late February last year, we thought we were going to bury my mam and my dad at the same time …as it was, I watched a livestream of my dad’s funeral from my living room at home.

“I compartmentalised a lot of my life over that time, and because I couldn’t pour all those emotions into the book, I made a conscious decision to make it joyful and humorous. Under normal circumstances, this is who I am … and a bit stroppy, too. So perhaps my sense of righteousness is a bit heightened. I’m not taking any nonsense. This is it — blunt! I am a little nervous about the reaction. What was I thinking? But you could write the most beautiful poem and there will always be somebody who doesn’t like it, so I’ll take my chances.”

While she has tried as much as possible to stick to traditional recipes, those in the book are very much a reflection of her having lived in Ireland for more than two decades and adapted to using ingredients that are readily available here.

“I wanted to make sure it was a book you could open and start cooking from straightaway.”

Having traded all the way through the pandemic, with a strong online presence, her Picado shop, on Dublin’s South Richmond Street, is now back open, and she hopes to restart her in-person cookery classes in the coming months.

“Teaching is the part I enjoy most. I was never very passionate about selling beans, but you can’t have one without the other! The reason I opened it is because I couldn’t find the ingredients I wanted. The policy of the shop is to stock whatever the hell I want to eat and hope people like it. It took me a long time to give in and stock burrito wraps, but there are very few things in the shop that you won’t find in my own house.”

In common with many others, the pandemic gave Ramirez-Foran the headspace to stand back from her business and reassess where it was headed.

“Very few small and medium-sized businesses have made money over the last couple of years. The game is survival. We have looked after our staff, paid our bills, and come out the other side, stronger and wiser. We now know the shop can stand on its own two feet. Pre-pandemic, I was doing 20-hour shifts five days a week. My health was on the brink without me realising it and I was stressed about the bank loans we’d taken out for the redesign. Like most people in the food business, I was a hamster on the wheel, and when the wheel stopped, I was dizzy for a while. I put in two raised beds in the garden and grew potatoes, and realised I don’t need to kill myself, but I do need to be smarter and more efficient. And now I need to know what’s next.”

While plans to open a restaurant have been shelved — “I feel I dodged a bullet” — other food projects are in the works, and she expects to be able to announce something major in March.

And within the next few months, she plans to travel home to Mexico. It’ll be an emotional journey.

“It felt irresponsible to go before now. Because I didn’t see my dad before he died, or my mam and sister after they were sick, I didn’t think I could justify going on holiday. It felt so wrong. Just thinking about getting on a plane gives me palpitations, but I need to get over it, and now that everyone at home is vaccinated, it feels a little easier. I can’t wait to see them.”

Tacos by Lily Ramirez-Foran, €15, published by Blasta Books, blastabooks.com