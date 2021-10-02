| 10°C Dublin

exclusive Donal Skehan interview: ‘There’s a pressure to maintain the happy-chappy persona’

With his 10th cookbook about to hit the shelves, Donal Skehan talks about his mental health, the harsh lessons of his boy-band career, and his relief at no longer having to dye his hair

Donal Skehan. Photos: Ruth Medjber assisted by Jenny Cassin Expand
Donal Lynch Twitter

There is a certain “what were our parents thinking?” pain that all Donals share. It is an Aran jumper of a name, a strike against any young man who yearns to be cool. You can’t take it anywhere — foreigners mangle it like baffled Starbucks baristas. Just to keep the peace, you will agree that, yeah, it’s like the Disney duck or the dreaded Trump.

If I was Daniel, at least people could say that,” Donal Skehan — just back from not bothering to correct half of LA — laughs as I attempt to commune with him over this trauma. “When I heard of [CNN journalist] Donie O’Sullivan, I thought, ‘Hmmm, Donie, that might have worked.’”

But if anyone can style out an old-fashioned moniker, it’s Skehan. In the barrage of cookbooks and cookery programmes that are released every year, it can be hard to discern any real innovation, with phrases like “family favourites” and “simple, easy steps” losing meaning through repetition.

