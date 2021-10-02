There is a certain “what were our parents thinking?” pain that all Donals share. It is an Aran jumper of a name, a strike against any young man who yearns to be cool. You can’t take it anywhere — foreigners mangle it like baffled Starbucks baristas. Just to keep the peace, you will agree that, yeah, it’s like the Disney duck or the dreaded Trump.

“If I was Daniel, at least people could say that,” Donal Skehan — just back from not bothering to correct half of LA — laughs as I attempt to commune with him over this trauma. “When I heard of [CNN journalist] Donie O’Sullivan, I thought, ‘Hmmm, Donie, that might have worked.’”

But if anyone can style out an old-fashioned moniker, it’s Skehan. In the barrage of cookbooks and cookery programmes that are released every year, it can be hard to discern any real innovation, with phrases like “family favourites” and “simple, easy steps” losing meaning through repetition.

But the Dublin-born chef’s reliable and ever-present secret ingredient is his twinkling charisma. It’s helped him to transcend an uncool name, a lack of formal training and a slightly cringey boy-band past to become one of the most popular food writers/broadcasters this country has ever produced. In addition to his wildly successful YouTube channel, he has starred in several different US cookery shows and segments over the last couple of years; a new RTÉ series — Donal’s Family Kitchen — will air soon, and he is about to bring out his 10th book, one that he hopes, like his others, will be “spattered with grease” from constant use.

His lamb shank and banana bread struck a chord when we were back in the throes of early lockdown home-cooking mania, but he knows that the ground has shifted. The new series and the book come at a time when perhaps a certain fatigue has set in among the nation’s home cooks.

“Some people went too hard, too fast, and there are probably sourdough breadmakers dying on countertops, or a pasta machine hanging around the bottom of the cupboard, all around the country,” Donal says. “But people are still cooking and there has been a huge surge in people looking for classic recipes. Family food [which his new book focuses on] is celebration food, but it’s also the stuff you throw together — it changes throughout the week. You need a playbook of recipes.”

Honing that playbook is crucial, he says. “The biggest mistakes we make are trying recipes we haven’t cooked before for a dinner party. Those are the worst horror stories I hear. There is a reason my mother did a roast dinner every Sunday: because it worked. The best thing to do is nail down a repertoire and stick to it when you’re hosting. The core of what I do is always cooking for my family and cooking for friends. That’s when I’m at my very best.”

It’s easy to be sceptical when he paints a picture of himself diligently batch-cooking for the freezer of a Sunday night, and he will admit to caving in and ordering a takeaway when he really can’t be arsed (although he’s never given his kids McDonald’s), but if ever there were an ad for the health benefits of home cooking, it is Skehan. He looks like he has had about 12 glow-ups: his skin radiates good health against his perfectly coiffed silver hair. He recently thought about committing the sin of dyeing it again.

“I’ve been Just For Men-ing it since I was 24 or 25 [he’s 35 now] and you could see it in early photos. It was just a vanity thing, really. But it just came to be too much when I was in my mid-thirties, sitting on the loo, with my trousers on, waiting for the dye to take. I just thought, ‘I’ve had enough of that now.’ Sofie [his wife] knew — she was helping me dye it. She’d be there with plastic gloves. But, you know, it worked for Marty Whelan for so many years. Toward the end, I looked like a Lego figure because there were wrinkles around the eyes but the hair was still so vibrant.”

You can take the boy out of the boy band but maybe there’s always going to be a bit of boy band in the boy. Or maybe some early onset Marty Whelan? Anyway, growing up in a family of foodies in Howth — his parents run the food company Freshcut Foods — Donal says being famous was never the goal. “I loved being in school plays but there was a shyness to me as well.”

He went to Dublin Business School to do media studies but after six months got the chance to audition for a boy band in London, which led to him dashing himself like a moth against the showbiz lamp. He was in two bands, first Streetwize and then Industry. “In the early 2000s, it was the era of the boy band and I didn’t really know what I’d got into. At a very young age, I learned a lot of harsh lessons. I realised that you shouldn’t trust everyone who promised you the sun, moon and stars.”

As part of the latter group, he had two Irish No 1s and auditioned for the now-disgraced impresario Lou Pearlman, who founded the Backstreet Boys before being convicted of running a vast Ponzi scheme. “We’d seen him on [the MTV show] Cribs and there was a feeling of, ‘Holy crap, this is the real deal.’ But he ended up taking one of our members and the rest of us were sent back home; I learned at an early age that it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.”

In his time with the bands, money was generally too tight to mention. “I think we got an allowance of around 50 quid a week — it was all on the promise. Even in the second band I was in, any contracts we signed were absolutely shite. You had to earn out every penny that they spent on music videos or photoshoots, or even taxis. That all had to be paid back before you saw a penny.”

He did 2008’s Eurosong — the competition to be selected to represent the country in the Eurovision — but was beaten by Dustin the Turkey. Ex-RTÉ executive Julian Vignoles recently revealed that Donal might have been sent instead if the Eurovision bosses had decided that a Latex puppet with a line in tart put-downs was a no-go. And this was curiously satisfying for Skehan.

“I was gutted at the time but that actually gave me a lot of solace — it was rewarding to know, 10 years on, I could have made it if it hadn’t been for the turkey,” he laughs. “It [his Eurovision history] is meant to be there to embarrass me, but I’m actually proud of it. I was 21 doing that; I went on my own on a Ryanair flight to Sweden, found a choreographer, found a producer, and we made an amazing package. I’m doing what I do now and have confidence in myself now because of the baptism of fire I went through then.”

He already had a successful food blog up and running by that point, and by the early 2010s he had numerous TV appearances under his belt and had published his first cookbook. Not long after its publication, he took a tiny bag on a Ryanair flight over to England for a few meetings, one of them with Jamie Oliver’s production company.

“I remember I was really embarrassed because on the front cover, it said ‘Ireland’s answer to Jamie Oliver’, and I was standing in Jamie Oliver’s office with it. That was the first meeting with his crew. It wasn’t until a few years later that they felt they had the right project for me, on YouTube, and Jamie put quite a bit of money into that. He was brilliant in the early stages. We were doing all the work but they gave us great advice. I met Jamie at an event in London and he was very much as you see on TV: a very genuine guy who wants to see people do well.”

Then, as now, most Irish television chefs were formally trained, and there was a certain amount of sniffiness around Skehan. “I was 21 when I started and I got stick from people in the industry because I wasn’t a trained chef. A food writer and a trained chef are two different things, and I think there is an understanding now that there are chefs and then there are food writers, like me, or Nigella [Lawson] or Nigel [Slater]. The biggest reward is the feedback people give me; the aspiration to be a chef has never really been there.”

Over the following years, he would prove all the naysayers wrong as his career went from strength to strength. He landed a regular guest-presenting gig on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen, was a host and judge on Junior MasterChef and found fame in the United States on Food Network USA and on NBC’s Today show and the Rachael Ray Show. At times, though, it has seemed like he was overcommitted. “In the early stages, I wanted to do something that worked after my music career. After that, I took every opportunity that came my way. In some ways, that was great, but now I am more selective, because if I’m not careful, it can all become too much.

“It comes in different guises — sometimes it can be burnout triggering a bit of depression. I try not to put labels on it. I just call them ‘down moments’. Sometimes they pass easily and sometimes they take a bit of work. There was one situation where I was filming a TV show in Vietnam and I was absolutely wrecked. It was very bad and it was a lesson that I have to make time to find myself in the whole mix of what I do. Recently with the move home [from America], it’s been tricky. One chapter of our lives closed and trying to find ourselves in a new life here in Ireland has been difficult at times.”

He has tried cognitive behavioural therapy. “I’ve spoken to a therapist and there have been times when I’ve wondered if medication would have made me feel a little bit lighter, but for me therapy was enough. I think whichever route you choose, the important thing is not to feel ashamed of feeling bad, and that’s something I’ve tried to keep in mind. Particularly with what I do, and the way people perceive me, there’s a pressure to maintain the happy-chappy persona but I’ve learned over the years that when things do get tough, I need to make space for myself.”

He’s been together with his wife, Sofie, since 2006, when they met while she was visiting Howth. They were married in a private ceremony at City Hall in Dublin before a reception at Lisnavagh House, Co Carlow, in 2015. She has been a huge help through the trying times of the last few years. “One thing about Sofie is that she’s very supportive — if something isn’t working, we’ll sit down and come up with solutions.”

They have two young boys together, three-year-old Noah, and Oliver, who will be two in December, and Donal says that fatherhood has helped him to slow down. “I was trying to juggle all these career things when the biggest and most important thing in my life was literally screaming in my face. I’m three years into parenthood and I feel I’ve learned more about how to manage myself and be the best version of myself than in the whole rest of my life.

“I’m so in love with the boys and I want to be there for everything. Even this morning, I knew I had a meeting to go to and just about had enough time to drop Noah to school and still be back to do the meeting — but I just about had enough time and it had me stressed. Sofie’s been good at helping me to sometimes take a step back and reminding me that they [the kids] will still be happy to see me at the end of the day. In 2021, roles as parents look different and dads are much more involved than before, but that’s great and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

His ideas for the food that excites him are drawn from the period of life that his family are in. “Meals in Minutes came when we were moving out of a house and needing quick fixes; Super Food in Minutes came at the time after we’d had the babies and were trying to get ourselves on track healthwise, and the current book comes from just being together as a family and wanting those feasts that are so great. The last year has been difficult because a lot of my inspiration comes from travel and that’s been missing.”

He says he tries to veer away from junk food. “I’ve never given the kids McDonald’s — whether Sofie has [done so] behind my back, I’ll never know. At our best, in my family we are eating veggies three times a day. I think it’s hard to go wrong with home-cooked meals. In LA, we were surrounded by great takeout food and it was hard to resist.”

Both Noah and Oliver were born in the City of Angels, where Donal and his family made their home until last year. “I found it really hard to leave. I found it quite emotional. We had toyed with the idea of coming home, and the uncertainty of what lay ahead was an indicator that we needed to be home for the foreseeable.

“In the interim, I’ve had a show on HBO Max [Baketopia] and so I’m still back and forth, but with the year we’ve had — with Covid and everything — I’ve found I don’t want to travel as much. I don’t see us going back any time soon. It’s hard to find habits that ground you when you’re doing that amount of travelling and, for the first time in my life, I’ve found I just want to be home.”

Everyday Cook by Donal Skehan is out October 7. Donal’s Family Kitchen airs on RTÉ One every Wednesday at 7.30pm from October 13