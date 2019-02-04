Do you feel like chicken tonight? Try these spatchcook chicken and pot roast chicken recipes
Are you looking for a different way to cook chicken? Take a look at these recipes:
Chicken Noodle Soup
This chicken noodle soup is easy to make and tastes incredible.
Serves: 6
Time: 45 minutes
4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into thin strips
2 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil
1 medium onion, peeled and diced
2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
2 celery sticks, finely diced
2 large carrots, peeled and finely diced
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1½ ltrs. chicken stock, homemade if possible
60g fine egg noodles
1 teasp. thyme leaves
1 bay leaf
1 teasp. Worchestershire sauce
4 scallions, finely sliced
To serve: Brown soda bread
Heat the oil in a large sauce pan over a medium heat. Add the onions, garlic, celery, carrots, a little salt and lots of black pepper. Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring gently. You just want the vegetables to soften, not brown. Stir through the chicken and cook for another five minutes.
Stir in the stock and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 10 minute. Then add the noodles and thyme leaves and cook for another 10 minutes. Stir through the Worchestershire sauce, taste and season.
Divide into four bowls, sprinkle over the scallions and serve.
Pot Roast Chicken with Smoky Bacon and Beans
A wonderfully comforting roast chicken with a delicious sauce.
Serves 4
Time: 1½ hours
1 x 1½kg chicken
2 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil
120g smoked bacon lardons
1 medium carrot, peeled and finely diced
1 stick of celery, finely diced
1 medium onion, peeled and finely diced
250ml chicken stock, homemade if possible
250ml dry cider or water
400g tin of your favourite beans e.g. cannellini, barlotti, kidney, rinsed and drained
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
To serve: Creamy mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables
Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C, (350°F).
Heat a tablespoon of oil in an ovenproof casserole dish big enough to take the chicken. Add in the bacon and brown for 3-4 minutes. Then add the carrot, celery, onion, salt and pepper and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Place the chicken in the casserole and season with salt and pepper. Pour in the stock and cider/water. Bring to a simmer then cover the casserole tightly and place in the oven.
Cook for an hour then remove from the oven. Add the beans to the casserole and stir them through. Add some water if the sauce is drying out. Return the casserole, uncovered, to the oven and cook for another 20 minutes.
Serve the sliced chicken with the sauce, mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables.
Spatchcock Chicken with Crispy Sliced Potatoes and Herby Oil Dressing
This is a great way to get a juicy roast chicken, bursting with flavour.
Serves 4
Time: 1¼ hours
1 chicken, approx. 1½kg, spatchcocked
1½ tablesp. olive oil
Zest and juice of 1½ lemons
3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
½ tablesp. rosemary leaves, chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Potatoes
1.2kg potatoes, washed and thinly sliced
1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced
½ tablesp. rosemary leaves, chopped
2 tablesp. butter, melted
200mls stock or water
Herby Oil Dressing
100mls olive oil
Zest of 1 lemon
1-2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
Handful of finely chopped flat leaf parsley
Salt and lots of black pepper
Preheat oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C (350°F).
Prepare the marinade by mixing 1 tablespoon olive oil, lemon zest and juice, garlic, rosemary and black pepper. Place the chicken in a large dish and brush over the marinade. Marinate in the fridge overnight if possible.
To cook: Place the potatoes, onion, butter, rosemary and salt and pepper in a large bowl and mix well. Spread them over the base of a large roasting tin. Pour over the stock or water. Place the chicken on top, skin side up. Season with salt. Drizzle the remaining ½ tablespoon oil over the chicken.
Roast in the preheated oven, uncovered, for 1 hour or until the juices run clear. Remove from the oven, cover with foil and allow to rest 10 minutes.
While the chicken is cooking combine all the ingredients for the dressing. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.
To serve: Quarter or carve the chicken and drizzle over some dressing. Serve with the potatoes, some tender stem broccoli and remaining dressing.
Chicken Fillet Sandwich with Avocado, Mint and Garlic Yogurt Dressing by Bord Bia
The combination of the spices on the chicken, the avocado and the yogurt dressing make this recipe special.
Serves: 4
Time: 25 minutes
4 chicken fillets
1 teasp. sumac
Pinch cayenne pepper
1 teasp. paprika
1 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 ripe avocados, halved, stoned, peeled and chopped
Juice ½ lime
1 red chilli, diced – keep half the chilli for the yogurt dressing
Yogurt Dressing
220g natural or Greek style yogurt
1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed
Handful mint leaves, chopped
To assemble
4 brioche-style burger buns
Rocket leaves
2 ripe beef tomatoes, sliced
Place the chicken fillets on a board and slice each one in half horizontally to give you 8 thin slices.
Put the sumac, cayenne pepper, paprika, olive oil and salt and pepper in a medium sized bowl and mix well. Add the chicken and stir to coat with the spice mixture. Set aside for a couple of minutes while you prepare the avocados and dressing.
Place the chopped avocado in a bowl and mash with a fork to a chunky paste. Stir through the lime juice, half the chilli, a little salt and pepper and set aside.
Mix the yogurt, garlic, mint and remaining chilli in a small bowl. Season with a little salt and black pepper.
Place the chicken under a hot grill or on to grill pan and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until cooked through.
Slice and toast the burger buns.
To assemble: Place rocket leaves on the bun bases. Lay 2 pieces of chicken on each bun, then two slices of tomato. Spoon on some avocado then some of the yoghurt dressing.
Spicy Chicken Pasta
This recipe is guaranteed to please!
Serves 4
Time: 30 minutes
4 chicken fillets, cut into small pieces, approx. 1½cm
1 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil
1 medium onion, peeled and finely diced
2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
½ teasp. chilli flakes
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
500mls passata
1 teasp. sugar
300g pasta, shells work well
150g baby spinach
2 tablesp. fresh lemon juice
100g mozzarella, torn into pieces
Handful of basil leaves
Heat the oil in a large frying pan or saucepan. Add the onion and allow to soften and brown a little. Add the passata and sugar. Then stir in the chicken, garlic, chilli flakes and seasoning. Bring to a simmer and cook for about ten minutes.
Meanwhile cook the pasta in a large saucepan as per packet instructions. Drain and reserve 100mls of the cooking water. Return the pasta to the saucepan.
Add the spinach to the chicken mixture and allow it to wilt. Add in some of the cooking water if the sauce is too thick. Stir through the lemon juice. Taste and add more seasoning if necessary. Combine the sauce with the pasta. Bring to the table either in one large bowl or individual dishes with the pieces of mozzarella and basil leaves sprinkled over.
Online Editors