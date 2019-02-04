Are you looking for a different way to cook chicken? Take a look at these recipes:

Do you feel like chicken tonight? Try these spatchcook chicken and pot roast chicken recipes

Chicken Noodle Soup

Bord Bia's Chicken noodle soup recipe

This chicken noodle soup is easy to make and tastes incredible.

Serves: 6

Time: 45 minutes

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and cut into thin strips

2 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

1 medium onion, peeled and diced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

2 celery sticks, finely diced

2 large carrots, peeled and finely diced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1½ ltrs. chicken stock, homemade if possible

60g fine egg noodles

1 teasp. thyme leaves

1 bay leaf

1 teasp. Worchestershire sauce

4 scallions, finely sliced

To serve: Brown soda bread

Heat the oil in a large sauce pan over a medium heat. Add the onions, garlic, celery, carrots, a little salt and lots of black pepper. Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring gently. You just want the vegetables to soften, not brown. Stir through the chicken and cook for another five minutes.

Stir in the stock and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer for 10 minute. Then add the noodles and thyme leaves and cook for another 10 minutes. Stir through the Worchestershire sauce, taste and season.

Divide into four bowls, sprinkle over the scallions and serve.

Pot Roast Chicken with Smoky Bacon and Beans

Pot Roast Chicken with Smoky Bacon and Beans, by Bord Bia

A wonderfully comforting roast chicken with a delicious sauce.

Serves 4

Time: 1½ hours

1 x 1½kg chicken

2 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

120g smoked bacon lardons

1 medium carrot, peeled and finely diced

1 stick of celery, finely diced

1 medium onion, peeled and finely diced

250ml chicken stock, homemade if possible

250ml dry cider or water

400g tin of your favourite beans e.g. cannellini, barlotti, kidney, rinsed and drained

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve: Creamy mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables

Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C, (350°F).

Heat a tablespoon of oil in an ovenproof casserole dish big enough to take the chicken. Add in the bacon and brown for 3-4 minutes. Then add the carrot, celery, onion, salt and pepper and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Place the chicken in the casserole and season with salt and pepper. Pour in the stock and cider/water. Bring to a simmer then cover the casserole tightly and place in the oven.

Cook for an hour then remove from the oven. Add the beans to the casserole and stir them through. Add some water if the sauce is drying out. Return the casserole, uncovered, to the oven and cook for another 20 minutes.

Serve the sliced chicken with the sauce, mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables.

Spatchcock Chicken with Crispy Sliced Potatoes and Herby Oil Dressing

This is a great way to get a juicy roast chicken, bursting with flavour.

Serves 4

Time: 1¼ hours

1 chicken, approx. 1½kg, spatchcocked

1½ tablesp. olive oil

Zest and juice of 1½ lemons

3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

½ tablesp. rosemary leaves, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Potatoes

1.2kg potatoes, washed and thinly sliced

1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced

½ tablesp. rosemary leaves, chopped

2 tablesp. butter, melted

200mls stock or water

Herby Oil Dressing

100mls olive oil

Zest of 1 lemon

1-2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Handful of finely chopped flat leaf parsley

Salt and lots of black pepper

Preheat oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C (350°F).

Prepare the marinade by mixing 1 tablespoon olive oil, lemon zest and juice, garlic, rosemary and black pepper. Place the chicken in a large dish and brush over the marinade. Marinate in the fridge overnight if possible.

To cook: Place the potatoes, onion, butter, rosemary and salt and pepper in a large bowl and mix well. Spread them over the base of a large roasting tin. Pour over the stock or water. Place the chicken on top, skin side up. Season with salt. Drizzle the remaining ½ tablespoon oil over the chicken.

Roast in the preheated oven, uncovered, for 1 hour or until the juices run clear. Remove from the oven, cover with foil and allow to rest 10 minutes.

While the chicken is cooking combine all the ingredients for the dressing. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

To serve: Quarter or carve the chicken and drizzle over some dressing. Serve with the potatoes, some tender stem broccoli and remaining dressing.

Chicken Fillet Sandwich with Avocado, Mint and Garlic Yogurt Dressing by Bord Bia

The combination of the spices on the chicken, the avocado and the yogurt dressing make this recipe special.

Serves: 4

Time: 25 minutes

4 chicken fillets

1 teasp. sumac

Pinch cayenne pepper

1 teasp. paprika

1 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 ripe avocados, halved, stoned, peeled and chopped

Juice ½ lime

1 red chilli, diced – keep half the chilli for the yogurt dressing

Yogurt Dressing

220g natural or Greek style yogurt

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

Handful mint leaves, chopped

To assemble

4 brioche-style burger buns

Rocket leaves

2 ripe beef tomatoes, sliced

Place the chicken fillets on a board and slice each one in half horizontally to give you 8 thin slices.

Put the sumac, cayenne pepper, paprika, olive oil and salt and pepper in a medium sized bowl and mix well. Add the chicken and stir to coat with the spice mixture. Set aside for a couple of minutes while you prepare the avocados and dressing.

Place the chopped avocado in a bowl and mash with a fork to a chunky paste. Stir through the lime juice, half the chilli, a little salt and pepper and set aside.

Mix the yogurt, garlic, mint and remaining chilli in a small bowl. Season with a little salt and black pepper.

Place the chicken under a hot grill or on to grill pan and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until cooked through.

Slice and toast the burger buns.

To assemble: Place rocket leaves on the bun bases. Lay 2 pieces of chicken on each bun, then two slices of tomato. Spoon on some avocado then some of the yoghurt dressing.

Spicy Chicken Pasta

Spicy Chicken pasta, by Bord Bia

This recipe is guaranteed to please!

Serves 4

Time: 30 minutes

4 chicken fillets, cut into small pieces, approx. 1½cm

1 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

1 medium onion, peeled and finely diced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

½ teasp. chilli flakes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

500mls passata

1 teasp. sugar

300g pasta, shells work well

150g baby spinach

2 tablesp. fresh lemon juice

100g mozzarella, torn into pieces

Handful of basil leaves

Heat the oil in a large frying pan or saucepan. Add the onion and allow to soften and brown a little. Add the passata and sugar. Then stir in the chicken, garlic, chilli flakes and seasoning. Bring to a simmer and cook for about ten minutes.

Meanwhile cook the pasta in a large saucepan as per packet instructions. Drain and reserve 100mls of the cooking water. Return the pasta to the saucepan.

Add the spinach to the chicken mixture and allow it to wilt. Add in some of the cooking water if the sauce is too thick. Stir through the lemon juice. Taste and add more seasoning if necessary. Combine the sauce with the pasta. Bring to the table either in one large bowl or individual dishes with the pieces of mozzarella and basil leaves sprinkled over.

Online Editors