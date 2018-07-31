Derry Clarke and Clodagh McKenna to serve a five-star fine dining banquet at Electric Picnic

Using Tesco finest’s ingredients the chefs have created the mouth-watering menu, which will raise funds for Temple Street Children’s University Hospital and Pieta House.

Guests will be treated to a gastronomic dining experience in sumptuous surrounds of Stradbally Estate with five-star silver service at this year’s Picnic.

Menu features Irish salmon gravlax, dry-aged Irish Angus beef followed by honey roasted Peach with Amaretti crumble for dessert.

While vegetarians will be treated to a sumptuous menu of tempura vegetables with Asian fusion flavours, gnocchi with wild Irish mushrooms, leek paired with truffle and parmesan dressing,

Derry Clarke said: “Proceeds for this sold out venue within EP are being split between Pieta House (very close to me heart) and Temple Street Children’s Hospital - both such worthy causes.”

Derry Clarke of L'Ecrivain.

Clodagh McKenna: "There is nothing I love more than music and food. So to be creating a delicious Banquet at the iconic Electric Picnic is a dream! Derry Clarke and I will be cooking delicious seasonal dishes using the best of produce from the Tesco finest* range and all proceeds will be going to Pieta House and Temple Street. So guests will be enjoying delicious food, with live music setting the ambiance and knowing that they are supporting these great Irish charities. It's going to be epic."

Seats are limited, with four sittings over the weekend, two on Saturday and Sunday at 1.00pm and 5.30pm with each sitting lasting approximately two hours.

The dress code for the Ultimate Picnic Banquet is Black Tie come Festival Fabulous – attire will be provided but guests are more than welcome to bring along their Sunday best.

Banquet Menu

Amuse Bouche

Gazpacho, Dill, Cucumber Salsa

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

Cured Salmon Gravalax

Summer Herbs, Rosemary Soda Bread

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

Harvest Corn & Crab Salad, Fennel

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

finest* Piccolo Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil Emulsion, Parmesan

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

finest* West Cork Dry Aged Irish Beef Fillet, Onion, Wild Mushroom, Leek, Curd, Truffle Pommes Frites

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

Honey Roasted Peach, Amaretti Crumble, Vanilla Ice Cream

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

Irish Goat’s Cheese

Beetroot, Orange Blossom

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

finest* Coffee & Petits Fours

Vegetarian menu

Amuse Bouche

Gazpacho, Dill, Cucumber Salsa

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

Tempura Vegetables, Asian Dressing

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

Harvest Corn Salad, Fennel

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

finest* Piccolo Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil Emulsion, Parmesan

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

Gnocchi, Onion, Wild Mushroom, Leek, Curd, Truffle, Parmesan

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

Honey Roasted Peach, Amaretti Crumble, Vanilla Ice Cream

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

Irish Goat’s Cheese

Beetroot, Orange Blossom

*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*

finest* Coffee & Petits Fours

