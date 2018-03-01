Darina Allen: The best (and easiest) vegetable soup you can make today

Back in October, Darina Allen schooled us in the Irish Independent on how to shop and cook wisely. Here again, as Mother Nature dictates, we share her fail safe recipe for a heart warming soup.

My mother always used to say, "if you don't put your energy and your time in putting your food on the table, you'll give it to the doctor or the chemist". It's really important for people to nourish themselves and to feed themselves and their families well. It's very simple, it's not rocket science, you just have to get fresh, wholesome ingredients and keep absolutely, totally, away from processed foods.

● Soups are terrific, because you can make them in big quantities all year around and then freeze them and add bits to them. The other thing is to make broth, which is a magic food, like chicken stock.