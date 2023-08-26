Daniel Lambert: ‘Food costs are outrageous in this country and someone needs to do something about that’

The TikTok chef on our love of spuds, veggie dishes being better value, and doing things his way

TikTok sensation Daniel Lambert grew up in Dublin and Leitrim. He studied software engineering in Sligo before switching to culinary arts in Leitrim. After training with Neven Maguire, he went on to become an award-winning chef.​

What’s your earliest memory?

My nan used to put mustard on my tongue when I said a bad word, but I loved the mustard, so I kept cursing.

When and where were you happiest?

I’m probably happiest when I’m in the kitchen creating recipes for TikTok. My Irish hash browns got nearly four million views and I’ve found that when I use potatoes, people stay longer [on the post], and I think that’s because potatoes are so accessible.

What keeps you awake at night?

Thinking about things that are out of my control.

What’s your least, and your most, attractive trait?

I am a major perfectionist, so it answers both.

What trait do you deplore most in others?

Jealousy.

What’s the first thing you’d do if you were Taoiseach?

I think I speak for us all when I say that food costs are outrageous in this country and someone needs to do something about that. I think vegetarian dishes are very good value.

Who would you most like to go for a pint with?

My grandfather, Louis Lambert, if he were alive. He was a chef from Belgium. When I was young, I wanted to be a skateboarder; I never really talked to him about food, but I’d have lots of questions for him now.

What is your biggest insecurity?

I was nervous initially cooking on live TV. I was shaking the first time but now I love it and it’s like second nature going on to the Today show and Virgin Media.

Which fictional character do you most identify with?

Winnie the Pooh. I think he is quite lovable. He loves his friends and is very quiet.

What is your most treasured possession?

Building memories with people throughout my life and holding on to them.

What’s your guiltiest pleasure?

Koka Noodles sandwiches. I love them, especially if I’ve had a few pints.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Actions speak louder than words.

Who would play you in a film of your life?

Leonardo DiCaprio.

Is there life after death?

I believe there is something after we die.

What’s your favourite word?

Emotional. I use it a lot in my videos.

What’s the last TV show you binge-watched?

Squid Game. It was bloody brilliant. The thrill of what was going to happen next and who was going to win the money. It leaves you in suspense after each episode.

What’s been your closest brush with the law?

I think I got a parking ticket once or twice.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Invest any penny you have into an app called TikTok. Only messing! I suppose I would tell myself don’t worry about the little things in life and respect people the way you want to be respected.

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

The ability to turn back time.

What’s your most embarrassing moment?

Years and years ago, when I first started out as a cook, I tried to make parmesan crisps in the deep fryer and wondered why all the parmesan had disappeared.

What’s the worst job you’ve ever done?

Commission-based door-to-door sales — that was the worst job because you didn’t know if you were going to make money that week.

Dream dinner-party guests?

Elvis Presley, Marco Pierre White, Albert Einstein and Amy Winehouse.

Favourite ingredients to cook with?

I love chilli and peppers and onions. They are like the holy trinity of mirepoix.

What music do you listen to when cooking?

I love a variety of music, including Nathan Carter. Recently I did a cooking segment with Nathan in his new Cherrymore kitchen with my good friend, photographer Terrie Burton.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

My Way sung by Frank Sinatra. I do a lot of things my way in life.

Daniel’s book ‘Lush’, published by Harper Collins, is available now