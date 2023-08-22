Conor McGregor hails Black Forge Inn as ‘Best Bar In Dublin’ as it is named among country’s top pubs
The MMA fighter acquired the Crumlin pub in 2020
Conor McGregor has hailed his Black Forge Inn as the “Best Bar In Dublin” after his Crumlin boozer picked up the ‘People's Choice Award’ in this year’s Bar of the Year awards.
A delighted McGregor posed a picture of the awards on his X page and declared: “Two years in a row. Incredible!”
The bar, located in his Dublin 12 hometown of Crumlin, was also the silver winner in the ‘Best Value Pub’ category and took bronze in the ‘Visitor Attraction of the Year’.
The big winner on the night was the Paladar in Co Cork which was named Bar of the Year at this year's prestigious ceremony which was hosted by Anton Savage in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.
The most exceptional bars in the country were recognised and celebrated for their contributions to the hospitality industry by “captivating patrons with unforgettable experiences”.
Among the many other winners was Bar No 23 at The Merrion Hotel in Co Dublin which took home Gold for ‘Five Star Hotel Bar of the Year’, while Bar 1661 took was the gold winner for ‘Innovative Bar of the Year’.
The MMA fighter acquired the Crumlin pub in 2020 and last year Jemi Ventures Ltd secured planning permission from Dublin City Council for a large extension.
The winners of this year’s Irish Bar of The Year Awards were announced at a ceremony in the Clayton Hotel in Dublin hosted by broadcaster Anton Savage.
Bar of the Year winners in full
5 Star Hotel Bar of the Year
Gold Winner - Bar No 23. at The Merrion Hotel, Co.Dublin
Silver Winner - The Courtyard Bar at Carton House, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, Co.Kildare
Bronze Winner - The Sidecar Bar at The Westbury, Co.Dublin
Bar Food of the Year
Gold Winner - Blake's Bar Galway, Co.Galway
Silver Winner- The Blue Haven Kinsale, Co.Cork
Bronze Winner - The Hideout, Co. Kildare
Best Bar To Watch The Match
Gold Winner - Woolshed Baa & Grill Cork, Co.Cork
Silver Winner - Dignam’s Bar, Co. Monaghan
Bronze Winner - Buskers On The Ball, Co. Dublin
Best Designed Bar / Inside Space
Gold Winner - The Montenotte Hotel, Co. Cork
Silver Winner - The Gables, Co. Dublin
Bronze Winner - Paladar, Co. Cork
Best Live Entertainment Bar
Gold Winner - The Porter House, Co. Mayo
Silver Winner - The Blue Haven Kinsale, Co. Cork
Bronze Winner - O’Donoghue Public House, Co. Kerry
Best Newcomer
Gold Winner - Paladar, Co. Cork
Silver Winner - Kodiak, Co. Dublin
Bronze Winner - The Gables, Co. Dublin
Best Value Pub
Gold Winner - Oasis Bar, Co. Donegal
Silver Winner - The Black Forge Inn, Co. Dublin
City Bar of the Year
Gold Winner - Left Bank, Co. Kilkenny
Silver Winner - Lemon & Duke, Co. Dublin
Bronze Winner - The Front Door Pub, Co. Galway
Cocktail Bar of the Year
Gold Winner - BAR 1661, Co. Dublin
Silver Winner - Paladar, Co. Cork
Bronze Winner - 9 Below, Co. Dublin
Craft Bar of the Year
Gold Winner - Caribou, Co. Galway
Silver Winner - Lock 13 Brewpub, Co. Kildare
Bronze Winner - Impala, Co. Cork
Gastro Bar of the Year
Gold Winner - The Dew Drop Inn & Brewhouse, Co. Kildare
Silver Winner - Monks, Co. Clare
Bronze Winner - Russells Seafood Bar, Doolin, Co. Clare
Gin Bar of the Year
Gold Winner - Andy’s Bar Monaghan, Co. Monaghan
Silver Winner - Tigh Nora, Co. Galway
Bronze Winner - HYDE Bar & Gin Parlour, Co. Galway
Hotel Bar of the Year
Gold Winner - HYDE Bar, Co. Galway
Silver Winner - The Montenotte Hotel, Co. Cork
Bronze Winner - Dunes Bar & Bistro at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, Co. Cork
Innovative Bar of the Year
Gold Winner - BAR 1661, Co. Dublin
Silver Winner - Nevins Newfield Inn, Co. Mayo
Bronze Winner - Cask, Co. Cork
Late Bar / Nightclub of the Year
Gold Winner - 37 Dawson Street, Co. Dublin
Silver Winner - r.i.o.t. Dublin, Co. Dublin
Bronze Winner - 1314 at Jerry Flannerys, Co. Limerick
Local Bar of the Year
Gold Winner - Dignam’s Bar, Co. Monaghan
Silver Winner - Peadars Bar Moate, Co. Westmeath
Bronze Winner - The Railway Tavern, Fahan, Co. Donegal
Outside Space of the Year
Gold Winner - House Dublin, Co. Dublin
Silver Winner - Kenny’s of Lucan, Co. Dublin
Bronze Winner - Nevins Newfield Inn, Co. Mayo
Outstanding Customer Service Award
Gold Winner - The Landmark, Co. Dublin
Silver Winner - Russell’s Saloon Gin Emporium, Co. Louth
Bronze Winner - Harrigan’s Bar & Grill, Co. Kildare
Restaurant Bar of the Year
Gold Winner - FIRE Steakhouse & Bar, Co. Dublin
Silver Winner - The Club At Goffs, Co. Kildare
Bronze Winner - Mama Yo, Co. Dublin
Tourist Bar of the Year
Gold Winner - The Brazen Head, Co. Dublin
Silver Winner - The Locke, Co. Limerick
Bronze Winner - Brass Fox Wicklow, Co. Wicklow
Traditional Bar of the Year
Gold Winner - The Stag’s Head, Co. Dublin
Silver Winner - Gracie’s Bar, Co. Sligo
Bronze Winner - The Brazen Head, Co. Dublin
Visitor Attraction of the Year
Gold Winner - Roe & Co Distillery, Co. Dublin
Silver Winner - Lock 13 Brewpub, Co. Kildare
Bronze Winner - The Black Forge Inn, Co. Dublin
Whiskey Bar Of The Year
Gold Winner - The Shelbourne Bar Cork, Co. Cork
Silver Winner - Sonny Molloy’s Irish Whiskey Bar, Co. Galway
Bronze Winner - Costigan’s Pub, Co. Cork
Pub Group of the Year
Gold Winner - Nola Clan
Staff Personality of the Year
Ian Murray
Bar Manager of the Year
Conor Moloney
People's Choice Award
Dublin - The Black Forge, Co.Dublin
Leinster - The Hideout, Co.Kildare
Munster - The Locke, Co.Limerick
Connacht / Ulster - McHughs Bar, Co.Leitrim
Overall Winner - The Locke, Co.Limerick
Judges’ Choice
Winner - Jimmy Rabbittes
Gail Cotter Special Recognotion Award
Winner - Mary Kerrigan, Clayton Hotel Burlington Road
Bar of the Year
Winner - Paladar
McGregor’s investment in the Black Forge Inn forms just part of his outlay on property in the Dublin area in recent times.
The previous year, McGregor confirmed plans to build “multiple amenities” on a “mega site” along Dublin’s Grand canal.
McGregor confirmed that the new public space will include housing, a supermarket and will be a “stone’s throw” from the National Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.
This followed a report that the Crumlin native has paid up to €19m in nearly completing the assembly of the site on the Davitt Rd near the Grand Canal.
Mr McGregor has deep pockets to fund such a venture.
According to Forbes, McGregor is ranked 35th in its 2022 top highest earning athlete rankings earning $43m over a 12 month period.
The planning documentation lodged with the Council stated that the Black Forge Inn on Drimnagh Rd in Crumlin has been used as a pub for around 20 years “and with recent renovations, it continues to be a successful business”.
The documents state that the expanded pub will generate jobs and attract visitors to Crumlin.
Only last month, Conor issued his famous war cry: “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over” as he prepared for his Forged Irish Stout to hit the shelves.
The Crumlin man who has already has seen his Proper 12 whiskey become world-wide brand said he was “immensely proud to finally be able to get it into the hands of the wider Irish public”.
“This launch, of the world's creamiest, 100 per cent Irish Stout, comes as a culmination of three years of hard graft from myself and The Forged Irish Stout team,” he said. “We’ve huge plans for Forged in Ireland and beyond and I can’t wait for you all to be able to experience it at home."
While punters have been able to down the new stout at The Black Forge Inn near his childhood home in Crumlin, the exclusive deal with Carry Out means that this will be the first time it is available to the wider Irish public.