Conor McGregor hails Black Forge Inn as ‘Best Bar In Dublin’ as it is named among country’s top pubs

The MMA fighter acquired the Crumlin pub in 2020

Conor McGregor has hailed his Black Forge Inn as the “Best Bar In Dublin” after his Crumlin boozer picked up the ‘People's Choice Award’ in this year’s Bar of the Year awards.

A delighted McGregor posed a picture of the awards on his X page and declared: “Two years in a row. Incredible!”

The bar, located in his Dublin 12 hometown of Crumlin, was also the silver winner in the ‘Best Value Pub’ category and took bronze in the ‘Visitor Attraction of the Year’.

The big winner on the night was the Paladar in Co Cork which was named Bar of the Year at this year's prestigious ceremony which was hosted by Anton Savage in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

The most exceptional bars in the country were recognised and celebrated for their contributions to the hospitality industry by “captivating patrons with unforgettable experiences”.

Among the many other winners was Bar No 23 at The Merrion Hotel in Co Dublin which took home Gold for ‘Five Star Hotel Bar of the Year’, while Bar 1661 took was the gold winner for ‘Innovative Bar of the Year’.

Bar of the Year winners in full

5 Star Hotel Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - Bar No 23. at The Merrion Hotel, Co.Dublin

Silver Winner - The Courtyard Bar at Carton House, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, Co.Kildare

Bronze Winner - The Sidecar Bar at The Westbury, Co.Dublin

Bar Food of the Year

Gold Winner - Blake's Bar Galway, Co.Galway

Silver Winner- The Blue Haven Kinsale, Co.Cork

Bronze Winner - The Hideout, Co. Kildare

Best Bar To Watch The Match

Gold Winner - Woolshed Baa & Grill Cork, Co.Cork

Silver Winner - Dignam’s Bar, Co. Monaghan

Bronze Winner - Buskers On The Ball, Co. Dublin

Best Designed Bar / Inside Space

Gold Winner - The Montenotte Hotel, Co. Cork

Silver Winner - The Gables, Co. Dublin

Bronze Winner - Paladar, Co. Cork

Best Live Entertainment Bar

Gold Winner - The Porter House, Co. Mayo

Silver Winner - The Blue Haven Kinsale, Co. Cork

Bronze Winner - O’Donoghue Public House, Co. Kerry

Best Newcomer

Gold Winner - Paladar, Co. Cork

Silver Winner - Kodiak, Co. Dublin

Bronze Winner - The Gables, Co. Dublin

Best Value Pub

Gold Winner - Oasis Bar, Co. Donegal

Silver Winner - The Black Forge Inn, Co. Dublin

City Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - Left Bank, Co. Kilkenny

Silver Winner - Lemon & Duke, Co. Dublin

Bronze Winner - The Front Door Pub, Co. Galway

Cocktail Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - BAR 1661, Co. Dublin

Silver Winner - Paladar, Co. Cork

Bronze Winner - 9 Below, Co. Dublin

Craft Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - Caribou, Co. Galway

Silver Winner - Lock 13 Brewpub, Co. Kildare

Bronze Winner - Impala, Co. Cork

Gastro Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - The Dew Drop Inn & Brewhouse, Co. Kildare

Silver Winner - Monks, Co. Clare

Bronze Winner - Russells Seafood Bar, Doolin, Co. Clare

Gin Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - Andy’s Bar Monaghan, Co. Monaghan

Silver Winner - Tigh Nora, Co. Galway

Bronze Winner - HYDE Bar & Gin Parlour, Co. Galway

Hotel Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - HYDE Bar, Co. Galway

Silver Winner - The Montenotte Hotel, Co. Cork

Bronze Winner - Dunes Bar & Bistro at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, Co. Cork

Innovative Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - BAR 1661, Co. Dublin

Silver Winner - Nevins Newfield Inn, Co. Mayo

Bronze Winner - Cask, Co. Cork

Late Bar / Nightclub of the Year

Gold Winner - 37 Dawson Street, Co. Dublin

Silver Winner - r.i.o.t. Dublin, Co. Dublin

Bronze Winner - 1314 at Jerry Flannerys, Co. Limerick

Local Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - Dignam’s Bar, Co. Monaghan

Silver Winner - Peadars Bar Moate, Co. Westmeath

Bronze Winner - The Railway Tavern, Fahan, Co. Donegal

Outside Space of the Year

Gold Winner - House Dublin, Co. Dublin

Silver Winner - Kenny’s of Lucan, Co. Dublin

Bronze Winner - Nevins Newfield Inn, Co. Mayo

Outstanding Customer Service Award

Gold Winner - The Landmark, Co. Dublin

Silver Winner - Russell’s Saloon Gin Emporium, Co. Louth

Bronze Winner - Harrigan’s Bar & Grill, Co. Kildare

Restaurant Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - FIRE Steakhouse & Bar, Co. Dublin

Silver Winner - The Club At Goffs, Co. Kildare

Bronze Winner - Mama Yo, Co. Dublin

Tourist Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - The Brazen Head, Co. Dublin

Silver Winner - The Locke, Co. Limerick

Bronze Winner - Brass Fox Wicklow, Co. Wicklow

Traditional Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - The Stag’s Head, Co. Dublin

Silver Winner - Gracie’s Bar, Co. Sligo

Bronze Winner - The Brazen Head, Co. Dublin

Visitor Attraction of the Year

Gold Winner - Roe & Co Distillery, Co. Dublin

Silver Winner - Lock 13 Brewpub, Co. Kildare

Bronze Winner - The Black Forge Inn, Co. Dublin

Whiskey Bar Of The Year

Gold Winner - The Shelbourne Bar Cork, Co. Cork

Silver Winner - Sonny Molloy’s Irish Whiskey Bar, Co. Galway

Bronze Winner - Costigan’s Pub, Co. Cork

Pub Group of the Year

Gold Winner - Nola Clan

Staff Personality of the Year

Ian Murray

Bar Manager of the Year

Conor Moloney

People's Choice Award

Dublin - The Black Forge, Co.Dublin

Leinster - The Hideout, Co.Kildare

Munster - The Locke, Co.Limerick

Connacht / Ulster - McHughs Bar, Co.Leitrim

Overall Winner - The Locke, Co.Limerick

Judges’ Choice

Winner - Jimmy Rabbittes

Gail Cotter Special Recognotion Award

Winner - Mary Kerrigan, Clayton Hotel Burlington Road

Bar of the Year

Winner - Paladar

McGregor’s investment in the Black Forge Inn forms just part of his outlay on property in the Dublin area in recent times.

The previous year, McGregor confirmed plans to build “multiple amenities” on a “mega site” along Dublin’s Grand canal.

McGregor confirmed that the new public space will include housing, a supermarket and will be a “stone’s throw” from the National Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

This followed a report that the Crumlin native has paid up to €19m in nearly completing the assembly of the site on the Davitt Rd near the Grand Canal.

Mr McGregor has deep pockets to fund such a venture.

According to Forbes, McGregor is ranked 35th in its 2022 top highest earning athlete rankings earning $43m over a 12 month period.

The planning documentation lodged with the Council stated that the Black Forge Inn on Drimnagh Rd in Crumlin has been used as a pub for around 20 years “and with recent renovations, it continues to be a successful business”.

The documents state that the expanded pub will generate jobs and attract visitors to Crumlin.

Only last month, Conor issued his famous war cry: “We’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over” as he prepared for his Forged Irish Stout to hit the shelves.

The Crumlin man who has already has seen his Proper 12 whiskey become world-wide brand said he was “immensely proud to finally be able to get it into the hands of the wider Irish public”.

“This launch, of the world's creamiest, 100 per cent Irish Stout, comes as a culmination of three years of hard graft from myself and The Forged Irish Stout team,” he said. “We’ve huge plans for Forged in Ireland and beyond and I can’t wait for you all to be able to experience it at home."

While punters have been able to down the new stout at The Black Forge Inn near his childhood home in Crumlin, the exclusive deal with Carry Out means that this will be the first time it is available to the wider Irish public.