Chocolatier Gráinne Mullins: ‘The truth is I’m not a huge chocolate eater...’

The award-winning pastry chef talks about imposter syndrome, being named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and her fear of snails

Gráinne Mullins. Picture: Katie Moran Expand

Gráinne Mullins. Picture: Katie Moran

Gráinne Mullins studied science at NUIG, but her career path changed after she took a year out to work in a Michelin-star restaurant in France. She has worked as a pastry chef at the Cliff House Hotel in Waterford, Ox in Belfast and won Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year in 2019. She lives in her native Galway.

What’s your earliest memory?

