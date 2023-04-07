Chocolatier Gráinne Mullins: ‘The truth is I’m not a huge chocolate eater...’

Gráinne Mullins studied science at NUIG, but her career path changed after she took a year out to work in a Michelin-star restaurant in France. She has worked as a pastry chef at the Cliff House Hotel in Waterford, Ox in Belfast and won Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year in 2019. She lives in her native Galway.

What’s your earliest memory?

Baking with my mum, Esther, in the kitchen.

When and where were you happiest?

I feel like, right now, I am in the happiest place of my life. I love all of what is happening with my business, Grá Chocolates, which I set up in my kitchen in July 2020 when I was out of work during the pandemic. It’s moving fast but I couldn’t be happier.

What is your biggest fear?

Snails. I’ve been afraid of them since my brothers used to throw them at me.

What’s your least, and your most, attractive trait?

I can be a bit untidy. I would like to think my most attractive trait is my smile.

What trait do you deplore most in others?

Nail-biting!

What’s the first thing you’d do if you were Taoiseach?

I would try my best to fix the housing crisis.

What’s your biggest insecurity?

I often feel imposter syndrome. I feel like I do not know enough but I always remind myself that every day is a learning day and my hard work has got me to where I am today.

Who would you most like to go for a pint with?

Michael D Higgins and his doggies, and I’d love to bring along my parents’ two beautiful golden retrievers, Finn and Tony. I feel like they could get along.

What is your most treasured possession?

My pearl necklace bought for me by my parents for Christmas and I just love it.

What’s your guiltiest pleasure?

One thing I absolutely love is staying in five-star hotels and getting that whole entire experience. Ashford Castle is my favourite, without a doubt.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Take notes. This was always valuable to me working in kitchens.

When did you last cry, and why?

I cried when I heard that I had been named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. I was at an International Women’s Day meet-up in Galway, and when I read the email saying ‘Congratulations’, I got quite emotional, especially because I had the support of family, friends and all of my amazing team as well.

Who would play you in a film of your life?

I would love to think it would be a fellow Irish woman, so Saoirse Ronan.

Is there life after death?

I don’t believe there is. I live every day as if it could be my last. We have to enjoy our time in the present.

What’s your favourite word?

‘Fantastic.’

What’s the last TV show you binge-watched?

Ginny & Georgia on Netflix. It’s easy to binge.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Do what makes you happiest.

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

The power to listen to people’s thoughts.

Favourite song to dance around the kitchen to?

Killer Queen by Queen.

What book do you wish you had written?

I really hope to one day write my very own cookbook, one filled with delicious recipes and that would make baking at home feel less daunting.

What’s the worst job you’ve ever done?

I am actually very lucky that I loved all of my jobs. I have always worked in kitchens and it is genuinely my happy place.

What’s been your closest brush with the law?

Last year, I thought I was going to court because I went 10km over the speed limit. Thankfully I just had to pay the fine but I was very scared thinking I would have to go to court.

Tell us a secret?

I’m not a huge chocolate eater. That’s why I created my chocolates that have fillings inside them that balance the chocolate, and my favourites would be the fruity ones, so apple, pineapple and Turkish delight.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong.

Gráinne Mullins’s handmade chocolates are available from her website, grachocolates.com, and from Brown Thomas stores nationwide