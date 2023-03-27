Chapter One’s Mickael Viljanen: ‘Two or three stars don’t happen overnight and they don’t happen in a year. They don’t hand them out’
He’s a chef who has made no secret of his ambitions regarding Michelin. While Mickael Viljanen is now aiming high at Chapter One, he says that his primary concern is to make his diners happy, and acknowledges the toll that chasing stars takes on family life
Alex Meehan
A few years ago, I bumped into Mickael Viljanen outside The Greenhouse, the restaurant on Dawson Street in Dublin where he was working at the time. He had dark circles under his eyes, and as we chatted, he alternated drags of a cigarette with gulps from a can of energy drink.