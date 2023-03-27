| -0.4°C Dublin

Chapter One’s Mickael Viljanen: ‘Two or three stars don’t happen overnight and they don’t happen in a year. They don’t hand them out’

He’s a chef who has made no secret of his ambitions regarding Michelin. While Mickael Viljanen is now aiming high at Chapter One, he says that his primary concern is to make his diners happy, and acknowledges the toll that chasing stars takes on family life

Mickael Viljanen in the kitchen at Chapter One. Photograph: Nina Val Expand
&ldquo;The best thing to happen to me was when the first star came. It took a monkey off my back&quot; Photograph: Nina Val Expand
&ldquo;I love my kids to bits but the reality is that they haven&rsquo;t had me in their lives. I&rsquo;ve been gone for most of the time.&quot; Photograph: Nina Va Expand
&quot;One thing I&rsquo;ve learned is that the hardest dishes are the ones where there&rsquo;s nowhere to hide&quot; Photograph: Nina Val Expand
“The best thing to happen to me was when the first star came. It took a monkey off my back" Photograph: Nina Val

“I love my kids to bits but the reality is that they haven’t had me in their lives. I’ve been gone for most of the time." Photograph: Nina Va

"One thing I’ve learned is that the hardest dishes are the ones where there’s nowhere to hide" Photograph: Nina Val

Alex Meehan

A few years ago, I bumped into Mickael Viljanen outside The Greenhouse, the restaurant on Dawson Street in Dublin where he was working at the time. He had dark circles under his eyes, and as we chatted, he alternated drags of a cigarette with gulps from a can of energy drink.

I’m drinking six or eight of these a day,” he said ruefully, looking every inch like someone who was in the process of working themselves to death.

