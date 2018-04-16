When the clock strikes 4pm and your colleagues start mindlessly tucking into chocolates and biscuits, you’d be forgiven for thinking that your humble bowl of almonds is the healthier and more virtuous choice.

'Caution with portions' - Dietitian says overeating these healthy snack foods can make you put on weight

However, this might not always be the case as a Brisbane-based dietitian has warned that too many of us are misled into thinking that we can overeat “healthy” snacks and not gain weight. Demonstrating this in a recent Instagram post, Leanne Ward compares the calorie contents of a bowl of almonds, which contains 415 calories, to a sugar-laden Twix bar, which contains just 275.

Rather than suggesting that a chocolate bar is a healthier alternative to almonds, Ward explained she wants to highlight the importance of portion control when it comes to eating healthy, but calorie-laden, foods such as nuts. “This picture is to demonstrate why I think it's important to understand portions and serving sizes,” the caption reads.

“So many of my clients can't understand why they can't meet their weight loss goals despite #cleaneating or eating #healthyfood but this picture demonstrates that even healthy foods can be over eaten.” Ward added that it’s very easy to overeat healthy foods because we're led to believe they can't cause weight gain, adding that it’s a common mistake her clients make.

“A cup of almonds, four bananas or a few homemade bliss balls will still make you gain weight if eaten in excess of your bodies daily requirements !! “If you're trying to lose weight, I recommend weighing or measuring your portions for a day or two to see how much you may 'overestimate' your portions without even realising. [sic]”

In addition to nuts, Ward pointed out that foods such as nut butters, seeds, avocado and salmon are all “very healthy” but are also high in calories and that consumption of these foods should be monitored via careful portion control if weight loss is your goal.

"Of course include them regularly in your diet don’t just eat them mindlessly,” the 28-year-old sports dietitian added, “recognise what a portion size is and stick to that.

“You can still enjoy all your favourite things as part of a healthy lifestyle but understanding quantities and portion sizes can help you achieve your goals."

Online Editors