They say the three rules of business are, 'Use your head, follow your heart and listen to your gut' - all three of which the Fahy family considered before taking the plunge and setting up their own brewery.

Business of brewing: Meet the Irish family who took the plunge to set up their own beer company

Larkins, a specialist craft beer company officially launched in March, but it's a passion project that has been years in the making. It was the brainchild of eldest son Ciillian (38), a former estate agent who was forced to get creative professionally after the recession hit Ireland and his plans for moving home from London was derailed.

His inspiration came from the typical Irishness - while the French have the joie de vivre, we have the craic and with that, comes potential for something great to be born.

"I came back to Ireland to get involved in the family business. Ireland broke overnight in 2007 and I found myself wondering what I wanted to do with my life," he told Independent.ie.

Cillian and Nick Fahy pictured in their Larkins Brewery. Picture: Frank McGrath

“I was sleeping on couches while in Paris starting an estate agency and I had this idea - no matter where you go around the world, there are Irish pubs and people and there is global recognition that the Irish go hand in hand with beer and having a good time - yet for all of that connection with the public, there is no Irish beer.

“Lager is the most consumed form of beer and there’s no Irish lager. I realised I shouldn’t have started an estate agency, I should have started a brewery."

Fast forward five years and Cillian and his younger brother Nick (35), who also works full-time with the new family business, were getting the wheels in motion to turn their dreams into a reality. At that time, Nick, who was working, was brewing small batches in the family kitchen in Wicklow before upgrading to the shed, which he customised for the task.

He learned the bulk of his early work from instructive YouTube videos and scouring forums online for advice.

Cillian and Nick Fahy pictured in their Larkins Brewery. Picture: Frank McGrath

"Initially, it was Cillian’s idea to get an Irish lager out to market and that’s when I started home brewing," Nick said. "Just a year before that, I stopped drinking altogether - I stopped drinking for a year, I started drinking when I started brewing - I had to!

"The initial 30 litre pot size stuff, I learned the basics from YouTube and brewing forums, videos were always helpful. I started in the kitchen, then moved to the shed at 100 litres and now here, for 3,500 litres.

"I took a leap of faith."

Cillian added: "You can find out a lot on the internet about brewery manfuacturing. We have a friend who owns a brewery in Bosnia, he put us in touch with a technical director who built a Heineken brewery in Russia and we went through everything with him. It was a really big boost for us to gain all that knowledge.

Brothers Cillian and Nick Fahy pictured with their brew team, Dave Molloy, Rowan Dunne and Cian Hurley at their Larkins Brewery. Picture: Frank McGrath

"It definitely cost us more than we expected it to, but we were insistent on having really good equipment for quality."

The days of creating a batch in the backyard are just a memory now since they invested in an expansive property in Kilcoole, which is the new home of Larkins and where Nick, Cillian and their father Pat, who previously worked in property in London, spend most of their days. Their mother Siobhan is ever present as Larkin is her maiden name. There are two younger Fahy brothers Ger and Alex, who both support where possible.

Two things are at the core of the Larkins business model: quality and family. Their market is one comprised of beer lovers looking for something which isn't mass produced, but isn't too trend driven or modish like some craft beers have a reputation for.

"We have a really big focus on quality and quality control, there’s no oxygen in the beer which reduces the shelf life and we came up with some really cool branding," Cillian explained.

"We didn’t want it to be too ‘crafty’, more that it’s craft beer for ‘normal’ beer drinkers. When we launched in March 2018, we came to market with four lagers, while everyone else is doing ales. We have a very poor choice in Ireland in terms of lager in comparison to the Netherlands or Germany where they have a whole range of flavours.

"We’re passionate about the idea of bringing different lager styles to Irish consumers."

As for the latter of their foundation principles, the Fahys spend all day together working and travelling where necessary, but have created a successful groove with one common goal.

Nick said working together has brought the family even closer together, in spite of the obvious stresses of getting a new business off the ground.

"I love it. It’s lots of hard work and it’s physically demanding with the hours required and the general work that’s involved, but it’s great," he explained.

"It’s okay, it can be challenging at times, but I don’t live with them,” he laughed. “Recently, it’s more of a team now, we realise we work together well. We’re all bosses at the end of the day but dad is the real boss! He’s really in charge.”

Their focus in one which appeals to changing consumer attitudes as they are a small family business up against titans of industry and have put blood, sweat and tears into something they hope will be a success.

"Euro Monitor mentioned in its 2018 consumer trends that there is a distrust among consumers generally, not just in beer, but in general, with multinational conglomerates," Cillian said. "More and more people are looking for products that they trust and there’s an inherent feeling of trust with a small family businesss.

"Any customer picking up a can of ours or a pint anywhere, they can Google us, find my mobile number and it’s a very transparent situation."

At the end of the day, brewing is a numbers game for them: They brew four times a week, 12,000 litres, are sold in 160 stores nationwide, are available in 20 pubs around Dublin and Wicklow and are in talks with six other markets globally.

Online Editors