Bruschetta Selection - perfect for when you're hosting friends

I love having people over and very often my friends Olivia and Jim will call for canapés and a glass of wine. If they do, I love to do a selection of bruschetta to enjoy with a drink. These recipes are perfect for a drinks reception.

Bruschetta Selection

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

For the bruschetta:

3 ciabatta, sliced thinly

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

3 cloves of garlic, sliced

6 slices Parma ham

6-8 sprigs flat leaf parsley

For the red onion marmalade:

4 medium red onions, peeled and thinly sliced

1 tsp oil

75g (3oz) brown sugar

3 tbsp red wine

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

For the guacamole:

1 ripe avocado

1 dssp chopped coriander/flat-leaf parsley

Juice of ½ lemon

¼ red chilli, chopped very finely

Pinch of salt and pepper

2 dssp mayonnaise (optional)

For the roasted vegetables:

1½ mixed peppers, diced

½ red onion, diced

6 chestnut mushrooms

8 cherry tomatoes, diced

2 cloves of garlic

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

Salt and pepper

For the basil pesto:

1 large handful of fresh basil leaves

1 dssp grated Parmesan cheese

1 dssp pine nuts, toasted or untoasted

2 cloves of garlic

100-150ml olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

Method

1. Rub the toasted, sliced ciabattas with some rapeseed oil and the sliced garlic.

2. Heat a chargrill pan and cook on both sides until well toasted. Allow to cool down and top with the toppings as required.

3. In a large pot, place the onions and the oil over a high heat. Continue to stir the contents to move the onions around and prevent them from sticking.

4. As the onions begin to colour and soften (after about 3 minutes), add in the brown sugar and continue to stir. The sugar will begin to soften and will coat all of the onions.

5. Allow the softened sugar to come to the boil gently. Next add in the red wine and the red wine vinegar. Allow the mixture to come to the boil and then simmer for about 10-15 minutes or until all of the liquid has evaporated off.

6. Make sure that you stir it occasionally to prevent anything sticking to the base of the pot. Transfer to clean, sterilised jars and store in the fridge for up to 4 weeks.

7. To make the guacamole, add all ingredients (except the mayonnaise) to a food processor or large mixing bowl and blitz (you can use a hand-held blender if desired) until a relatively smooth purée has been achieved. Remove from the blender and mix in the mayonnaise. Make sure this product is well chilled.

8. Place the vegetables onto a lined baking tray with the garlic and rapeseed oil. Season with some salt and pepper and cook at 180°C (350°F/Gas Mark 4) for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, transfer to a bowl and allow to cool down and then drizzle with some rapeseed oil.

9. To make the pesto, place all ingredients into a food processor and blitz. Store in a sterilised jar in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

10. To assemble the platter, pile some of the toasted breads with basil pesto and roasted vegetables. Spread some red onion marmalade on the others and sprinkle with crumbled goat's cheese. Spread guacamole on the remaining breads and top with some Parma ham. Garnish with some flat-leaf parsley.

Photography by Julia Dunin

