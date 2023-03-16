| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Black pudding, cheese, sour cream crisps and chilli sauce: Experts pick their favourite Irish food and drink for St Patrick’s Day

We asked foodies for their favourite homegrown products to enjoy this weekend

Chef Andy McFadden of Glovers Alley restaurant in The Fitzwilliam Hotel is a big fan of Ballylisk Triple Cream Cheese. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Kelly's of Newport Black Pudding Expand
O'Neills Dry Cure Streaky Bacon Expand
Mic's Chilli Inferno Hot Sauce Expand
Ummera smoked chicken Expand
Ór by Valentia Island Vermouth Expand
9 White Deer Stag Stout Expand
Otofu organic tofu Expand
Comeragh Mountain Lamb Expand
Nori sprinkles, €6, WildIrishSeaweeds.com Expand
Móinéir Irish fruit wine Expand
Straw Boys Poitín Expand
Carrow Cyato coffee Expand
Five Farms Irish cream liqueur Expand
Ballylisk Triple Cream Cheese Expand
Coffee Stout Cask &amp; Keg Series, €60, RoeandCoWhiskey.com Expand
Keogh's Shamrock and Sour Cream crisps Expand

Close

Chef Andy McFadden of Glovers Alley restaurant in The Fitzwilliam Hotel is a big fan of Ballylisk Triple Cream Cheese. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Chef Andy McFadden of Glovers Alley restaurant in The Fitzwilliam Hotel is a big fan of Ballylisk Triple Cream Cheese. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Kelly's of Newport Black Pudding

Kelly's of Newport Black Pudding

O'Neills Dry Cure Streaky Bacon

O'Neills Dry Cure Streaky Bacon

Mic's Chilli Inferno Hot Sauce

Mic's Chilli Inferno Hot Sauce

Ummera smoked chicken

Ummera smoked chicken

Ór by Valentia Island Vermouth

Ór by Valentia Island Vermouth

9 White Deer Stag Stout

9 White Deer Stag Stout

Otofu organic tofu

Otofu organic tofu

Comeragh Mountain Lamb

Comeragh Mountain Lamb

Nori sprinkles, €6, WildIrishSeaweeds.com

Nori sprinkles, €6, WildIrishSeaweeds.com

Móinéir Irish fruit wine

Móinéir Irish fruit wine

Straw Boys Poitín

Straw Boys Poitín

Carrow Cyato coffee

Carrow Cyato coffee

Five Farms Irish cream liqueur

Five Farms Irish cream liqueur

Ballylisk Triple Cream Cheese

Ballylisk Triple Cream Cheese

Coffee Stout Cask &amp; Keg Series, €60, RoeandCoWhiskey.com

Coffee Stout Cask & Keg Series, €60, RoeandCoWhiskey.com

Keogh's Shamrock and Sour Cream crisps

Keogh's Shamrock and Sour Cream crisps

/

Chef Andy McFadden of Glovers Alley restaurant in The Fitzwilliam Hotel is a big fan of Ballylisk Triple Cream Cheese. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Meadhbh McGrath

On March 17, the world will make a toast to all things Irish.

We may be famous for our potatoes and pints of Guinness, but there are many remarkable foods and drinks we produce on this island that are worth celebrating.

Most Watched

Privacy