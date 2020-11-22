Are we there yet? Keeping a firm focus on the finish line

Richard Costello Snr, with his mother Jackie, set up The Locke Bar in Limerick in 1989, and it is now a veritable institution.

The Costello family - Richard Snr, Anna, and children Tony, Richard Jnr, Kate, Jack, and Alex - are the very definition of a family run business, with everyone working in the bar and restaurant over the years. Before Covid hit, Tony was running his own pub, Katy Daly's, while Richard Jnr and Jack were running The Locke with their dad.

Richard Jnr received his culinary education in Ballymaloe in 2011, followed by Ferrandi Culinary School in Paris, before heading to the Michelin-starred La Fourchette du Printemps. He went on to work in kitchens around the world, and, while doing so, developed a fascination with the perfect burger.

Expand Close Jack, Richard and Alex Costello, Locke Burger, Limerick / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jack, Richard and Alex Costello, Locke Burger, Limerick

When he returned home in 2017, he planned to open a burger-concept restaurant with his family. "We got the ball rolling by purchasing a vintage Citroen HY truck and took Locke Burger on the road to festivals and events."

When Covid took hold, The Locke and Katy Daly's shut.

"It was a worrying and uncertain time for every business," says Richard Jnr. "After five weeks of doing very little, myself and my three brothers decided to park our Locke Burger truck outside the Locke Bar for takeaway. It was fantastic to be back."

With a superb reaction from the public, they decided to open seven days a week.

"It just snowballed, so we decided Locke Burger needed a permanent home, and, the week before The Locke Bar reopened in June, Locke Burger's first restaurant opened.

"Obviously, we're back in Level 5. The pubs are closed again, and Locke Burger is only open for takeaway, but we count ourselves lucky. Just before Lockdown 2.0, we signed a lease for a second premises, so the future is bright."

lockeburger.ie

THE DELI

Coming from a world of corporate law, but with a passion for food, two years ago Elizabeth-Sarah Divilly took over the Thyme Out gourmet food shop in her home village of Dalkey, Co Dublin, and quickly put her own stamp on it.

"By the time Covid hit, my team and I had one year under our belts; finding our feet and excitedly planning for the future. In the blink of an eye, that changed. Luckily, we were able to continue trading, albeit in a way that was nearly unrecognisable. We reduced our working hours and staff. You're trying to keep your business afloat while ensuring everyone is safe.

Expand Close Elizabeth-Sarah Divilly, Thyme Out, Dalkey, Co Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Elizabeth-Sarah Divilly, Thyme Out, Dalkey, Co Dublin

"Like so many, we struggled with supply chains, and reduced our menus to reflect what produce was available."

Elizabeth-Sarah became more active on social media, publishing daily shopping lists and menus, encouraging customers to order for collection or delivery. She also installed a collection hatch for people who didn't feel comfortable going inside to collect their order. "This lockdown is different; there's less panic from customers. There is still bulk-buying but not at the same level as before."

Thyme Out does great ready meals, food boxes and artisan hampers, perfect for corporate or family gifts.

thymeout.ie

THE RESTAURANT

Paul Cadden opened his first Saba Thai and Vietnamese restaurant in Clarendon Street, Dublin, in 2006. Since then, he's branched out with Saba Baggot Street, three Saba to Go outlets and the Saba Street Kitchen in Kildare.

Paul's brother, Alan, heads up Saba To Go and many of the team, having been involved since the beginning. Prior to the pandemic, they had 142 employees; during the summer they got back to 105; and under Level 5 they have 65.

"It's been really tough, especially for those we've had to lay off. The team's attitude has been incredible. They've really pulled together," says Paul.

Saba was able to switch its restaurants quickly to takeaway and delivery. "The Budget measures have given us a lifeline and will hopefully help businesses survive."

Expand Close Paul Cadden, Saba Restaurants, Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul Cadden, Saba Restaurants, Dublin

The Saba 'secret garden' at Saba Baggot Street was popular in the summer and will transform into Apres Ski @ The Saba Secret Garden from December to February, assuming restrictions ease.

"We want to create a fun ski-village vibe with guests receiving a ski pass and a warming glass of gluhwein on arrival. Saba Baggot has also become a bottle shop and grocer with wines, our own pantry ingredients, and small Irish producers being showcased. A full range of gourmet hampers is available."

Paul is optimistic about Saba To Go and plans to resume indoor dining in the restaurants early next month. "Getting back open for Christmas - that's the goal for everyone - but taking care of our guests in a safe professional environment is paramount."

sabadublin.com

THE HOTEL

The fabulous Montenotte Hotel in Cork city, with its buzzy panorama bistro and terrace and stunning city views, is one of the best places to stay and eat in the country - but it, too, has been hit hard by the perils of 2020. I spoke to general manager Brian Bowler.

"Following on from four years of refurbishment and investment and a strong start to the year, we were ready for a great 2020," says Brian. "It was quite unbelievable to walk around the hotel on St Patrick's Day of all days, with it completely empty; within 24 hours our doors were closed.

Expand Close Brian Bowler, Montenotte Hotel, Cork / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian Bowler, Montenotte Hotel, Cork

"Once we got over the initial shock, we began planning for our reopening. Outdoor spaces were going to be a big consideration for those planning a staycation, so we came up with some creative packages incorporating our expansive Victorian gardens, such as our Green Fingers Getaway for those with a passion for gardening and flowers. We also transformed our terrace into a botanical haven for al fresco dining and cocktails."

During lockdown, the hotel developed its Call & Collect Afternoon Tea, which was an instant hit, with €5 from every order being donated to the Our Hospital Heroes Charity.

"In the summer, we also collaborated with The Kildare Gallery and created Ireland's largest outdoor sculpture exhibition in our gardens."

Reopening on June 29, Brian says they had a good summer but "before long, we were at Level 3, which meant that people had to stay in their own county, so we came up with our Corkcation package. The support we received from the people of Cork in those few weeks was amazing. Just don't tell them I'm a Kerryman".

Right now they are once again in a period of uncertainty but Brian says they are planning and looking forward to a busy December.

"We recently appointed a new executive head chef, Tabrez Shaikh, who is busy preparing exciting new menus for December and the New Year. We are continuing to invest in refurbishment and improvement programmes which we feel will bring The Montenotte to the next level. Despite the uncertainty, we remain positive and are looking ahead."

themontenottehotel.com

Sunday Independent