Amuse bouche... Staycation

'That's enough rubbish," said Elaine.

"It's not that much, Mum," said Tadhg. "It just looks like a lot because of the crisps."

"It's a lot of crisps," said Elaine. "I literally can't see the rest of the shopping and we'll end up going back to the house and discovering we've no milk, or no dinners, and then I'll be back here again. And I'm not spending the week driving an hour back and forth from the holiday home because we have no real food, just a lot of crisps."

"We could get another trolley," said Alice, Elaine's other teenager, who, like her brother, had wanted to tag along for the food shop, though neither ever offered help with it at home.

"We could use the second trolley for just crisps, and maybe other stuff, like, there's no chocolate in there yet at all," Alice continued.

Elaine marvelled at how indignant her daughter sounded at the current lack of chocolate in the haul.

Luckily, neither teenager could see Elaine's alternating smirking and gritted teeth from behind her mask. God, was it just her, or was it very hot inside the mask? Let it be the latter, Elaine thought. Personal, age-specific overheating was the last thing she needed right now.

"We're not getting another trolley just for junk," said Elaine. "This is mortifying enough as it is."

Masks did not conceal eye-rolling, she noted, as her children exchanged a look.

They had managed to get a week in Elaine's husband's cousin's holiday home at the last minute. The cousin had a minor procedure that she had to go home for, and while Elaine wouldn't ever take pleasure in someone else's low-grade medical misfortune, she was glad of something to make up for missing out on the family month in Portugal this year. Some of her friends had brazened it out and headed off on the QT, but Elaine couldn't bring herself to do it. The cousin's house was basic and Tadhg and Alice had to get their heads around turning on the immersion in advance of taking a shower, but it was great to get out of the city.

The shopping trolley suggested that Elaine's kids either planned on climbing mountains and swimming lakes, for which they'd need extra fuel, or sitting in front of a screen stuffing their faces for the week. She suspected the latter. The cousin's Wi-Fi was suprisingly good.

The cousin's drinks cupboard was good, too, and Elaine and her husband had already made a dent in it. Which reminded Elaine that she really should replenish it.

"Get another trolley," said Elaine to her kids.

Sunday Independent