Aldi ban black plastic trays from fruit and vegetable packaging

Supermarket giant Aldi have banned non detectable plastic trays used in fruit and vegetable packaging, in a bid to cut down on the volume of plastic packaging.

Black plastic trays are accepted in the household recycling bin, but are difficult for waste operator machinery to detect, so need to be sorted by hand.

This move will reduce their non recyclable waste by 450 tonnes, and is part of their aim to reduce plastic packaging by 25pc in the next three years.

The trays will be replaced with cardboard alternatives.

Packets of avocado and parsnips will be the last fruit and vegetables to make the eco friendly transition.

The supermarket will remove all non-detectable black plastic trays, expanded polystyrene trays and PVC from all Aldi own-brand product packaging by the end of 2020.

The retailer has already removed all plastic stems from its cotton buds and banned microbeads and microplastics from its products.

It sends no waste to landfill and recently announced it had joined the Retail Action Group on food waste. It has also pledged to halve operational waste by 2030.

Commenting, Séamus Clancy, CEO of Repak said he welcomed the changes Aldi was implementing in a bid to improve Ireland’s recycling rates.

Many large businesses and corporations are trying to reduce down their plastic packaging output.

Last year McDonald's replaced plastic straws with paper ones across all of its UK and Ireland restaurants after a successful trial period.

According to an internal memo, however, the new paper straws are not recyclable and must be binned or burned.

A McDonald's spokesman said; "be processed by our waste solution providers, who also help us recycle our paper cups," the spokesman added.

"We are working with them to find a solution, and so the advice to put paper straws in general waste is therefore temporary.

"This waste from our restaurants does not go to landfill but is used to generate energy."

