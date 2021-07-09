A world of flavour: 75 cookbooks to transport you

With travel abroad restricted and likely to be stressful this summer, it’s a chance to indulge in some serious armchair travelling with cookbooks that give a real sense of place. You can buy just about any ingredient online now, so with a bit of forward planning, you can transport yourself and your cooking anywhere in the world. Some of the books listed here are classics, while others are more recent; many are available on Kindle. Your local bookshop will be able to source hard copies of most.

Elizabeth David’s French Provincial Cooking and An Omelette and a Glass of Wine are classics, and her South Wind Through the Kitchen is a greatest hits compilation of her best recipes from all around Europe. If you’re in the mood for a project you could copy Julie Powell (her book was made into Julie and Julia starring Meryl Streep) and work your way through every recipe in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking, but it might be more relaxing to cook gently through Richard Olney’s Simple French Food which would make for a delicious summer achievement. The sweet-toothed will be inspired by The Roux Brothers on Patisserie, and Michel Roux’s The French Kitchen is also excellent. Larousse Gastronomique is, of course, the bible. And if you are pining for Paris, David Lebovitz’s My Paris Kitchen is just the ticket.

Italy

There are hundreds of wonderful books about Italian food, but Marcella Hazan’s Classic Italian Cookbook and its follow up The Second Classic Italian Cookbook are most often cited by serious home cooks as their bible. These are out of print now but Hazan’s The Essentials of Italian Cooking replaces both. There are no pictures, just 700 pages of brilliant recipes. Other classics on Italian cooking include Anna del Conte’s The Gastronomy of Italy, Giorgio Locatelli’s Made in Italy (and Made in Sicily), the first two books (known as ‘blue’ and ‘yellow’) from London’s celebrated River Cafe, and Angela Harnett’s Cucina: Three Generations of Italian Family Cooking. The Silver Spoon is regarded as the bible of Italian cuisine, but it’s a little dry. Rachel Roddy’s books, especially Two Kitchens, make for joyous reading, and Patience Grey’s classic Honey from a Weed is cucina povera written in quiet, beguiling prose. Ben Tish’s Sicilia: A Love Letter to the Food of Sicily is just that.

Spain and Portugal

Penelope Casas’s 1,000 Spanish Recipes is a compendium of the writer’s legacy, and includes no fewer than 18 recipes for Spanish omelette. Claudia Roden’s The Food of Spain is typical of her exhaustive research and engaging writing style (Roden is also brilliant on Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and Jewish food) and Jose Pizarro’s Basque, Andalusia, and Catalonia (separate books) will have you yearning to visit those regions in person. The Moro books from Sam and Sam Clark of the London restaurant cover the intersection between the cooking of Spain and North Africa to delicious effect, while Etxebarri is a magnificent volume from the rural restaurant where everything, including dessert, is cooked over the grill — great for summer barbecue inspiration. And finally, Portugal’s most famous chef, Nuno Mendes, whizzes you straight to the steep streets of the capital and its brilliant restaurants in Lisboeta: Recipes from Portugal’s City of Light.

Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean

Everyone has an Ottolenghi book somewhere on their shelves, but many consider Jerusalem, by Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi the best of all, packed with insight, stories and history. Tamimi’s Falastin is another gem. Claudia Roden on the food of the region is always a joy, and Sabrina Ghayour’s lovely Persiana deserves a place in every modern cookbook library. Annia Ciezadlo’s Days of Honey: A Memoir of Food, Love and War evokes a poignant sense of place, while The Gaza Kitchen by Laila El-haddad and Maggie Schmidt is a classic for good reason — and Anthony Bourdain was a fan. Yasmin Kahn’s Zaitoun, also about Palestine, is moving and full of tantalising recipes; her Ripe Figs takes a journey in recipes through Greece, Turkey and Cyprus. Chasing Smoke: Cooking Over Fire Around the Levant by Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich of Honey & Co in London is the couple’s newest book, and a gem it is too.

Eastern Europe

Three books by Olia Hercules — Mamushka: Recipes from Ukraine and beyond; Kaukasis: The Culinary Journey Through Georgia, Azerbaijan and beyond, and Summer Kitchens: Recipes and Reminiscences from Every Corner of the Ukraine throw a welcome spotlight on the little-known cuisine of the region; Irina Georgescu’s Carpathia does the same for the culinary traditions of Romania.

Africa

There are 54 countries in Africa, and while there are similarities between the cuisines of some, there are also huge differences, even within countries. In Bibi’s Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers from the Eight Countries that Touch the Indian Ocean by Hawa Hassan and Julia Turshen is a beautiful book that provides an introduction to just a few. Lope Ariyo’s Hibiscus is an introduction to the big, bold flavours of Nigerian food, while Paula Wolfert’s The Food of Morocco is the acknowledged classic on the cuisine of that country.

India

Madhur Jaffrey is the woman whose books first introduced many of us to the food of India, and they have stood the test of time. If you don’t already have one on your shelves, a copy of her Indian Cookery, first published in 1982, is a good place to start, perhaps read in tandem with her childhood memoir, Climbing the Mango Trees. Marryam Reshii is the restaurant critic of the Times of India and her book, The Flavour of Spice is a beautiful compilation of journeys, stories and recipes about the origins of spices and their evolution in cooking. More recently, Dishoom (from the London restaurants) will transport you to the streets of Mumbai, (the dal makhani is a real labour of love), restaurateur Asma’s Khan’s Indian Kitchen is as smart and winning as its author, and Meera Sodha’s Fresh India is packed with simple dishes that beginner cooks will be able to manage without difficulty. If you’re looking for a deep dive into a particular region, Kaushy Patel’s Prashad, focusing on Gujarati cuisine, is wonderful.

Australia

Australia feels further away than ever these days, but Bill Granger’s Australian Food can bring you right there. The man credited with inventing avocado toast is synonymous with all-day café culture and this is a great collection of casual dining recipes. If you are craving the lightness of touch exemplified by modern Australian cooking, Always Add Lemon from American-born Danielle Alvarez is inspiring and offers just enough challenge to keep competent cooks interested. Meanwhile, Donna Hay is the Australian author whose recipes always work; The New Classics is excellent.

America

If you’re pining for your fix of NYC, David Chang’s Momofuku gives the sense, says one fan, of a blurry, frenetic weekend in the city, while Alice Waters’ Chez Panisse Cafe Cookbook will transport you to California with simple recipes that always place the emphasis on the very best of seasonal ingredients — it’s a primer in restraint. Sean Brock’s South: Essential Recipes and New Explorations summons up the very essence of southern cooking, with meticulous attention paid to regional differences. High on the Hog: A Culinary Journey from Africa to America by Jessica B Harris is the book that inspired the Netflix series and is available as an audiobook as well as in hard copy.

South East Asia

Where to begin with such a diverse range of cuisines? Perhaps with Mandalay: Recipes and Tales from a Burmese Kitchen by MiMi Aye, a book that will have you yearning to travel to a country where the food draws on influences from Thailand, China and India, yet is resolutely, distinctly its own? Lara Lee’s Coconut and Sambal: Recipes from My Indonesian Kitchen is full of recipes handed down through the generations, accompanied by the most beautiful photography. I am a Filipino: And This is How We Cook by Nicole Ponseca is a mouth-watering read, and Andrea Nguyen’s Into the Vietnamese Kitchen: Treasured Foodways, Modern Flavours, published in 2006, is as essential now as it was then. When it comes to Chinese food, there is no more revered author than Fuchsia Dunlop, her The Food of Sichuan and Every Grain of Rice: Simple Chinese Home Cooking are essential for anyone wanting to get serious about cooking Chinese food at home. Barbara Tropp’s The Modern Art of Chinese Cooking is long out of print but worth seeking out. Tropp was a nice Jewish girl who went to Princeton to read for a PhD in Chinese poetry and ended up falling in love with the country and its food. Ken Hom’s The Taste of China is also terrific. David Thompson’s Thai Food is the acknowledged bible on the food of that country, while Elizabeth Haigh’s Makan: Recipes from the Heart of Singapore (Haigh won a Michelin star at Pidgin in London and is the woman behind Mei Mei in Borough Market) draws on recipes handed down through generations of her own family. Our Korean Kitchen by Irish food writer Jordan Bourke and his wife, fashion designer Rejina Pyo, is excellent. Ivan Orkin’s Gaijin Cookbook: Japanese Recipes from a Chef, Father, Eater and Lifelong Outsider and his Ivan Ramen are two go-tos if you want to get a handle on the food of Japan, while Pippa Middlehurst’s Dumplings and Noodles: Bao, Gyoza, Biang Biang, Ramen — And Everything in Between is one of the most spattered books in my own kitchen, always a good sign.

Caribbean, Mexico, South America

No one has done more to document the culinary tradition of Mexico than British author, Diana Kennedy; her book The Art of Mexican Cooking is a good place from which to start. If you find yourself bitten by the bug, you’ll want to read My Mexico City Kitchen by restaurateur Gabriela Camara, or Ciudad de Mexico by Edson Diaz-Fuentes, packed with simple, fun recipes perfect for summer. Gran Cocina Latina by Maricel E Presilla is an encyclopaedia of Latin American cuisine, while brothers Shaun and Craig McAnuff offer a straightforward guide to the basics of Caribbean cooking in their debut, Flava.