A taste for life... Rosanna Davison

The top model, nutritionist and author recalls picnicking on coconuts in the Seychelles and reveals why she's a self-confessed cheap date.

What was your favourite childhood meal?

My mum used to make an incredible rich pasta bake; creamy on the inside and crisp on the outside. It was simple comfort food.

What is the meal you will always remember?

One of the most memorable and special meals was on May 16, 2014, in Dublin's Merrion Hotel. Wes [Quirke] and I had just got married in an intimate humanist ceremony in front of a close group of family and friends, and we then celebrated with lunch afterwards. It was such a happy, fun occasion, with cake and Champagne galore.

What was your defining food experience?

The process of testing and writing the recipes for my books, Eat Yourself Beautiful and Eat Yourself Fit, were defining foodie experiences for me. It was both exciting and daunting to share my favourite dishes and create recipes that are colourful, healthy and appetising. It was very hard work, but extremely rewarding, too.

What's the first dish you ever cooked?

As a child, I used to make an apple and rhubarb crumble for dessert at family Sunday lunches. I've always loved baking, and enjoy the creative side of making a dish look and taste good.

What is your comfort food

I love Indian food - a tasty veggie curry with poppadoms, chutneys, plenty of sides, and rice and naan bread to mop up all the sauce.

What is your hangover cure?

Not to drink so much that you get hung-over! I'm all for enjoying yourself, and I love a good party. But I always drink lots of water during a night out, and never seem to suffer too badly the next day. A good walk in the fresh air or a gym session always wakes me up if I've had a late night, though.

What do you drink?

Gin and slim; a glass of good Malbec, or a flute of chilled Champagne. But one or two drinks is plenty for me. I'm a cheap date.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Avocado; almonds, and fresh, juicy pineapple.

What is the most appetising smell in the world?

Vanilla and fresh coffee. But the smell of my baby's head is my favourite smell in the world.

How important is food to you?

Oh, it's essential! I constantly think about what I'll be having for my next meal. I go to bed looking forward to breakfast.

You can go anywhere and have anything to eat with any one person. Where, what and who?

I would go back in time to our honeymoon in the Seychelles in the summer of 2014, sitting on the beach with Wes, picnicking on fresh coconuts and tropical fruit.

What's always in your kitchen?

Porridge oats, spinach and blueberries.

What's your perfect family meal?

Just having all the family together is so special, and when we can, we try to get together for meals to catch up and spend that quality time with each other. The perfect family meal involves lots of good food, bad jokes and fun conversation.

Rosanna is a brand ambassador for TanOrganic, which recently launched a new product, Skin Magic Wonder Balm, €44.99, seeTanOrganic.com

Sunday Indo Life Magazine