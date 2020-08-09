A taste for life... photographer Evan Doherty on his love for roast dinners and whiskey

Photographer Evan Doherty: 'All I ever think about is my next meal'

The photographer reveals his abiding love for roast dinners and Redbreast whiskey and how he's always thinking about his next meal.

What was your favourite childhood meal?

My mother used to cook amazing food, but I always loved a quick pasta with cheese, bacon and lots of butter.

What's the meal you will always remember?

Usually with my best friend Dzenan in Trocadero on St Andrew's Street in Dublin. Over the last 10 years, we have made some great memories there.

What was your defining food experience?

We never really ate out much as a family when I was younger. It wasn't until my mid 20s that I had a real foodie experience. When I moved into my studio on George's Street, I started dining out in the city, trying sushi, Thai, French, Mexican and real Italian food for the first time.

What's the first dish you ever cooked?

I'd say pasta, with cheese and bacon. A cheap and cheerful classic. I worked as a chef for Irish Ferries for three years; that's when I learned how to cook properly.

What is your comfort food?

I love cooking roast dinners, such as a tasty leg or shoulder of lamb. Being able to pick away at it all day... delicious!

What is your hangover cure?

A Thai panang curry with prawns.

What do you drink?

I'm a big red wine drinker. I love a Rioja or a Tempranillo. I love my whiskey too; I always have a nice bottle of Redbreast in the drinks cabinet.

What's your sweet treat?

It has to be my mam's pavlova. Family members kill each other for seconds at Christmas!

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Probably eggs, beef, and a meaty white fish.

What is the most appetising smell in the world?

I really love the smell of rosemary and garlic when I'm slow-cooking lamb.

How important is food to you?

Very! All I ever think about is my next meal. Even when I go to bed, I'm looking forward to breakfast!

You can go anywhere and have anything to eat with any one person. Where, what and who?

Probably a barbeque at my best friend's house on the beach in Laytown, Co Meath. Beautiful views of the sea, great food and great company.

What's your favourite restaurant in Ireland?

I love Taste at Rustic on George's Street in Dublin. I am blown away every time I go there. Rosa Madre in Temple Bar is also one of the best. But Trocadero always has a special place in my heart.

And abroad?

I'm big into seafood, so I love going to Croatia and having grilled fish and some wine. I was in some great restaurants in New York in December last year - Mission Chinese Food on East Broadway really stood out.

What's your perfect family meal?

My mam making a whole spread of food, with various meat choices, salads and a number of desserts. Good wine, some beer and all the kids running around.

Evan Doherty is an ambassador for Huawei

