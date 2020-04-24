A taste for life... Niamh O'Sullivan

The sustainability influencer shares her ultimate hangover cure and the unlikely addition to a classic Margarita cocktail she favours.

What was your favourite childhood meal?

Avonmore tomato soup poured over potatoes. I know it might sound bizarre, and I'm not entirely sure where the concept came from, but trust me - don't knock it till you've tried it!

What is the meal you will always remember?

A standout meal for me was on a family holiday to Rome in 2006. The restaurant was a little trattoria called Ditirambo, and it's still there. The dish was a type of pasta that was square in shape and flat on the plate. It was covered in the most delicious fresh pesto sauce.

What was your defining food experience?

The first time I was forced to eat fish, and actually enjoyed it. My parents were the ones doing the forcing, after years of pleading with me to try it, while I refused for no good reason.

What's the first dish you ever cooked?

I can't quite remember the first meal I ever cooked, but I do remember one that I cooked a lot when I got confident in the kitchen. It's a chorizo and red onion spaghetti dish from Darina Allen's Simply Delicious in France & Italy book from 1992. It is absolutely delicious!

What is your comfort food?

Anything I can eat with a fork or spoon; something that can be scooped up and enjoyed while I sit on the couch. I'm a big curry fan, so that would probably be my go-to when I need a hug from the inside.

What is your hangover cure?

I have my hangover days organised with military precision. There's always a can of Fanta or Coke on the cards before lunchtime, or for when I wake up - depending on how bad a hangover it might be. Then I'll usually turn to my ultimate comfort combination - milky tea and buttery toast. My first proper meal is the same one that I've been having since my NUIG days, when hangovers were a little more common than I'll ever admit to my parents! It's a brown bread sandwich, made with mayo, chicken, red onion, sweetcorn, and red Cheddar.

I toast it, then add a lump of coleslaw. It's best enjoyed with a bag of Cheese & Onion Tayto.

What do you drink?

I love a glass of wine with dinner. My cocktail of choice is a Margarita with sugar instead of salt on the rim of the glass. Again, don't knock that till you've tried it!

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Potatoes. They're so versatile - chips, crisps, mash, roasties, etc. Chocolate - no explanation required here; and oranges. Again, they are very versatile - juice, Fanta, etc.

What is the most appetising smell in the world?

Garlic and onions being sauteed in butter.

How important is food to you?

Well, it's my first and last thought every day, so ...

You can go anywhere and have anything to eat with any one person. Where, what and who?

I'd have a seafood platter at Le Plongeoir in Nice, France, with my best friend. The views are spectacular and the food is incredible.

Niamh shares a variety of tasty recipes on her Instagram @niamh_osullivan

Sunday Indo Life Magazine