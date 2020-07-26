| 11.9°C Dublin

Eating out has become a more literal concept as al fresco dining comes to the fore, with restaurateurs and hoteliers adapting to the new normal. With our food and hospitality industry in recovery mode, it's up to us to show our support, and if we have to suffer through stellar food, dazzling scenery, cool cocktails and great times with friends and families to help, then so be it. We're all trying to be responsible in these uncertain times, and for many of us, outdoor dining feels like the way to go. So, if eating in is 'out' for you, today Lucinda O'Sullivan reveals her 20 Best Outdoor Hotspots 

Angelina's, Percy Place, D4

Angelina's, Percy Place, D4

The Terrace at the Shelbourne Hotel, St Stephen's Green, D2

The Terrace at the Shelbourne Hotel, St Stephen's Green, D2

Limerick Strand Hotel, Ennis Rd, Limerick City

Limerick Strand Hotel, Ennis Rd, Limerick City

The Rooftop Bar & Terrace at The Marker Hotel, Grand Canal Square, D2

The Rooftop Bar & Terrace at The Marker Hotel, Grand Canal Square, D2

Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry

Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry

Angelina’s, Percy Place, D4

Eating out has become a more literal concept as al fresco dining comes to the fore, with restaurateurs and hoteliers adapting to the new normal. With our food and hospitality industry in recovery mode, it's up to us to show our support, and if we have to suffer through stellar food, dazzling scenery, cool cocktails and great times with friends and families to help, then so be it. We're all trying to be responsible in these uncertain times, and for many of us, outdoor dining feels like the way to go. So, if eating in is 'out' for you, today Lucinda O'Sullivan reveals her 20 Best Outdoor Hotspots.

Dublin

ANGELINA'S

Overlooking the Grand Canal at Baggot Street Bridge, the Press Up Group's Angelina's has tasty casual fare and cocktails. The interiors are fab, with plush leather banquettes and a huge bar, but its biggest draw, right now, is its terrace area with great views over the canal. Pizza, steak, fish, etc.