10 years of Las Tapas de Lola: ‘We were coming out of Covid and everything felt really positive — and then 2022 hit’

After 10 years of blazing a trail for Spanish food here, Las Tapas de Lola owners Vanessa Murphy and Anna Cabrera have just opened their second restaurant. The couple talk about how they met, growing up gay in Spain and Ireland and the challenges for the industry posed by the cost-of-living crisis

There is a kind of civilian courage that has been celebrated like never before in Ireland over the last few years. The frontline staff who protected us during the pandemic were undeniably brave. We, the lockdown-weary masses, also tapped into reserves of strength many of us didn’t know we had. But perhaps no one group has been as lionhearted as the hospitality staff and restaurateurs who have weathered an avalanche of closures, an exodus of workers, soaring costs and the kind of bleak outlook that would give anyone an ulcer.