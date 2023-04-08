10 years of Las Tapas de Lola: ‘We were coming out of Covid and everything felt really positive — and then 2022 hit’

There is a kind of civilian courage that has been celebrated like never before in Ireland over the last few years. The frontline staff who protected us during the pandemic were undeniably brave. We, the lockdown-weary masses, also tapped into reserves of strength many of us didn’t know we had. But perhaps no one group has been as lionhearted as the hospitality staff and restaurateurs who have weathered an avalanche of closures, an exodus of workers, soaring costs and the kind of bleak outlook that would give anyone an ulcer.

For Vanessa Murphy and Anna Cabrera, partners in life and business, it has taken enormous gumption and perseverance to get to where they are at now. They recently opened a new restaurant, La Gordita (a Spanish term of endearment meaning ‘little fat one’ and the name they gave one of their gorgeous chubby pugs) on Montague Street in Dublin city centre — and it was an uphill battle all the way.

The couple, who come from Dublin and Spain respectively, conceived the concept for the place and wrote the menu over a bottle of wine in 2021 and signed up to take over the premises which formerly housed Gerry’s, a renowned fry-up joint and coffee shop, after the eponymous Gerry decided he would retire. “Back then, it was like, ‘Wahoo, we’re going to get back to where we were,’ Vanessa recalls. “We were coming out of Covid and everything felt really positive. And then 2022 hit.”

Last year was, what she calls, “a bit of a slap”. There was the war in Ukraine, which caused costs to go “through the roof”. “We found out that [the previous business] had been using residential gas and electricity, which set us back 11 months. And all you can do, as a business owner, is sit down and just go, ‘Right. Okay. Let’s look at every line, let’s look at what we can do,’ and just keep the head down and try and work through it.”

Their customer base, whose discretionary incomes were depleted by the cost-of-living crisis, was also affected.

“We had regulars who were coming into us once a week and actually sat us down and said, ‘Look, our mortgage has gone up, our utilities have gone up, and everything has gone up but, of course, our salaries haven’t gone up to meet them, so we’re having to pull back a little bit on our going out. We won’t be coming in every week now, we’re coming in every two weeks.”

Putting up prices is not an option they’ve considered. An extra few cents on each dish is not going to make much of a difference, Murphy says.

Since 2013, the couple have helmed Las Tapas de Lola, a hugely popular restaurant around the corner on Wexford Street, but for their new venture, they wanted to tap into a more “mature” culinary ethos, and move away from tapas to a “bodega-style” sit-down place.

“We wanted to bring something to Dublin that you couldn’t find anywhere else [in the city],” Cabrera says. Bogavante de Formentera (fried lobster, potatoes, Padrón peppers, fried eggs), a “posh peasant’s dish” commonly eaten by fishermen in Formentera in the Pityusic Islands, has been wildly popular — and Galtas (pig’s cheek on the bone with potatoes) has become something of a signature dish. Some dishes they felt sure would not do well, such as caviar con patatas, which features sustainable organic caviar from Granada, but it, too, has been “flying out”, Murphy adds.

Murphy grew up in Shankill but has lived in the city centre for the last 30 years. She studied Spanish at Trinity College and recalls meeting a tourist in those years who asked her about the gay nightlife in the city and whether there were many gay bars.

Expand Close Vanessa Murphy and Anna Cabrera. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vanessa Murphy and Anna Cabrera. Photo by Steve Humphreys

“I laughed, because I was living in the city centre in Dublin, and I basically said, most places in Dublin, you can go in and quite happily be gay and sit down and there wasn’t an issue. We only had, I think, two gay bars at the time in Dublin, and we had one nightclub.”

Murphy worked in advertising and stockbroking after college and says she never suffered discrimination because of her sexuality. “I was openly gay in all of those during a time when maybe some people found it more difficult to be openly gay, Maybe I was lucky, touch wood, I was lucky that I was surrounded by a great crowd of mates and colleagues.” She says she reassured her mother, “Don’t worry, it’ll be two white dresses walking down the aisle, not one.” (Although when I ask why she and Cabrera haven’t got married yet, Murphy quickly responds, “Because we opened two restaurants, that’s why.” Cabrera adds, “No time or money with the restaurants.”)

Perhaps less surprisingly, Cabrera had an equally positive experience growing up gay in Barcelona. “My parents were always very accepting,” she recalls. “There was never an issue supporting me. I didn’t come out until late, but they kind of knew it before I came out so, when I told them, they weren’t surprised.”

Read More

By then, it was 2002, she was 23 years old, and had moved from Barcelona to Dublin. “I came here at first to improve my English and, like all Spanish [people], I worked in Bewley’s — in the [now closed] Mary Street branch.”

After a year in Dublin, she had had enough of the weather and went to work in Ibiza for a season with a good friend of hers. “But after a year there, I was really missing Dublin. It was a special place for me, where I had lived away from home for the first time and where I’d been openly gay. So I decided to go back. And I remember a friend saying, ‘Dublin? But there will be no gay nightlife there.’ I could only laugh because, when I got back, I was out dancing every night in The George.”

The couple met through work when they were involved in the opening of a hotel, with Cabrera on the operations side and Murphy on the building side. Murphy wryly says she thought Cabrera was “a lunatic”, but for Cabrera, it was “love at first sight”. Having lived for a while in Barcelona in the early 1990s, Murphy says that she can “get by” with her Spanish, but Cabrera quickly corrects this: “Her Spanish is perfect.”

Soon after they met, the great economic crash decimated the country and both were made redundant. It was a period of “navel-gazing”, Murphy recalls.

“My background was business development and marketing and Cabrera’s was hotels on the food and beverage side of things. We sat down and we said, ‘Okay, one, I can go back into the marketing side of things and Anna can go back and get another job in a hotel somewhere — or we can join forces,’ because we knew we worked well together already. Our skill sets complemented each other.”

One night, they sat down and, over a bottle of wine, came up with the idea for Lola’s and wrote out a draft menu then and there. “We had the name of the place. We even designed it a bit in our imaginations. It might have been more than a bottle of wine in fact,” Murphy adds, smiling.

That was 2011, but it would be another two-and-a-half years before they made it through the torturous planning process, and during that period, Murphy worked as a waitress at the restaurant a friend of hers owned in Temple Bar. They finally opened Lola’s in 2013, and while it was a time of straitened circumstances for most Irish people, Murphy says that the challenges were, in fact, not as difficult as today’s. “We were starting to come out of the (economic) crisis but still sort of in it also, and there weren’t many bums on seats or big spends, but, at the same time, the costs of running the business were nothing like they are now.”

Expand Close Vanessa Murphy and Anna Cabrera also co-own La Gordita on Montague Street, Dublin. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vanessa Murphy and Anna Cabrera also co-own La Gordita on Montague Street, Dublin. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Lola’s has become a foodie fixture in Dublin, and remains enormously popular with its large and loyal customer base. Murphy says the relationships they have forged with their regulars has been the most rewarding part of the whole thing.

“We used to have a couple who had come in and their young fella was 12 years of age when he started coming into us, and trying to get a kiss off him at the door, he was having none of it. But by the time he hit 14, I was getting kisses at the door, which was amazing. One of the nicest things in the world was when he brought his first date in when he was 18. It was just so sweet, and that was probably one of the more satisfying meals we ever served.”

Their food, Murphy says, “is about creating happy memories. I love seeing people try new things, like octopus, and the expression on their faces when they’ve tasted something new and delicious, or when they are reminded of a dish they missed from home. Food can satisfy your palate, but also your heart. It can put you from a bad mood into a good mood. And so, for me, there’s a selfish element to it all: I want to be happy myself, and the only way I can do that is by making other people happy. It’s a two-way street.”

They’ve had several first dates in Lola’s that have turned into weddings, and there have even been a couple of kids who have been named Lola after the restaurant.

The restaurant industry has been rife, in recent years, with stories of bullying in kitchens and waitstaff not getting a fair shake with tips. Murphy says some of this is overstated and media “clickbait”.

“The vast majority of us are doing the right thing. It’s just that there are a small number of people who aren’t and they get all the column inches.” She is surprised that some of the restaurants that have been engulfed in scandal have seemingly managed to brazenly continue. “That hasn’t helped. It doesn’t help us in attracting people either, because we’re trying to recruit, and it’s giving hospitality a bad rap.

“When I work the floor in Lola’s, I take a section [as a waitress], because our manager does the door, and some people don’t know that I’m an owner and they turn around when they’re tipping and they say, ‘Do you get the tip?’ I go, ‘No, I’m afraid I don’t’ and then [quickly add], ‘It’s because I’m an owner but the rest of the people do.’”

“We also have our own reputations and we want to be able to walk the streets an hold our heads up high,” Cabrera says.

Having different “fiefdoms” in the restaurants would be unworkable, Murphy adds. “Everybody needs to support each other. The notion of someone raising their voice, it’s just not the done thing any more. You lose your team hand over fist and then your business is gone.”

The government pandemic supports in recent years were good, they say, and they contrast the situation in Ireland with that in Spain, where they have friends “who didn’t receive a penny. Businesses are being shuttered there.” At the same time, the facility to “warehouse” Irish tax liabilities has been something of a double-edged sword. “That was a great concept but, for businesses that might have been doing well in the past, we have a huge debt now that we have to pay down. That debt, I know, has caused a lot of people to close the doors.” Between that, the forced closures of lockdown, and the difficulties in finding new staff to replace those who had to leave, there have been “some sleepless nights”, Murphy says. “It has been a roller coaster.”

And yet, through it all, their belief in the food they serve, and their joy in working together, has made it all worthwhile. “I always say the people who work in hospitality, we’re basically optimists by nature,” Murphy says. “We have to be. Because, otherwise, there’s no way for you to continue what you’re doing. Things will get better, you know? Whether that’s in work life or personal life. You know, when people go through any type of struggle, things do get better. We have to look at it that way, because, otherwise, why would you get out of bed in the morning?”

​Tapas (€15) by Anna Cabrera and Vanessa Murphy will be published by Blasta Books on April 20