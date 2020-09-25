10 places to get a pint in Dublin this weekend

Many pubs and bars were set to reopen last week in Dublin, but unfortunately their doors stayed closed as the capital entered Level 3 of the lockdown restrictions. But thankfully, there are still some options out there for those looking for pints in the city.

1 The Back Page

Located on Phibsborough Road, The Back Page is open from Thursday through to Sunday. Like most places with outdoor seating, it’s limited to only 15 people at a time. But they’re also doing deliveries and takeaways every day of the week in case you can’t make it in.

2 Kimchi Hophouse

Kimchi Hophouse has a whole range of services available - from dining in, to delivery, to calling and collecting your order. Located on Parnell Street, it’s Dublin’s oldest Korean restaurant that also has a garden where you can enjoy some of their craft beers.

Owner Kyoung Hee Lee said business has been affected by Dublin’s recent lockdown.

“This week is not very good. Until last week we were very busy and it was very good even though we only opened partially,” she said.

Lee said matters have not been helped by a number of recent last-minute cancellations.

“Last Friday three big groups… they cancelled, all of them. And [on] Saturday all the big groups cancelled,” she said. “Customers themselves - I think that they are very cautious about going to restaurants at the moment.”

Lee added that if circumstances continue to worsen for the hospitality sector “nobody will survive in the restaurant business”.

3 The Lighthouse

This Dún Laoghaire bar is open Thursday to Sunday from 12pm. Typically The Lighthouse is great for a night of food, drinks and board games. Their outdoor terrace means they can stay open while following Covid guidelines.

4 The Bath

Expand Close The Bath pub in Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Bath pub in Dublin

Like many pubs, The Bath has started offering pints delivered to customers’ doors. Deliveries can be made up to a 2km radius. For those who would prefer to enjoy a day out in Sandymount, that’s still possible as they are taking bookings for their outdoor area.

5 Wigwam

Like many of these businesses, Wigwam will be open from Thursday to Sunday as early as 12pm. Perfect for a whole host of drinks from pints, to wines, to cocktails. Located on Abbey Street, they offer both takeaway and delivery options.

6 Toners

This Baggot Street pub is taking walk-ins for their outdoor seating area from 12pm to 9pm. As per Government regulations, they’re limited to only 15 people at a time. Established in 1818, Toners is one of Dublin’s oldest pubs.

7 The Bernard Shaw

Like the other Bodytonic pubs, The Bernard Shaw is open Thursday to Sunday. While last year it closed its doors before the pandemic even hit, it found a new location near Phibsborough. For those looking to enjoy their services from the comfort of home, they also offer delivery and takeaway.

8 The Bar With No Name

Often called the worst-kept secret in Dublin, The Bar With No Name has remained open for walk-ins and bookings. Found on Fade Street in the city centre, their outdoor terrace is heated just in case the weather is proving a bit too cold for some.

9 McGrattan’s Pub

A traditional pub with a modern twist, here they serve lunch and dinner in the heart of Dublin city. Located just off Baggot Street, McGrattan’s can serve up to 15 people outside. All their beef is 100pc Irish.

10 James Gibney & Sons

While the Government’s announcement last week meant this pub couldn’t open its doors as planned, they’re still serving customers. This Malahide pub is offering a pint delivery service Thursday to Sunday, with all details on their Facebook page. They’re also serving food, tea and coffee outside - no alcoholic drinks though.

Read More

Online Editors