Five types of people you meet within your 5km exercise route

Joggers versus walkers: the tension is rising again as to how footpaths should be navigated during the pandemic.

But I’d like to suggest a bigger threat: middle-of-the-pathers.

We all see them, ambling down the centre of a sometimes-narrow path. To avoid one is either to engage in a bloody-minded game of chicken or step onto the muddy grass (or out onto the road).

They’re joined by a host of others challenging nerves during a fragile time.

1. The spread-out gang of mates: this is across generations and gender. Teens are on the bikes or scooters. Grown-ups have gone for a takeaway coffee and a brisk walk. If you must do this (experts say it’s risky), couldn’t you observe a brief single file formation when another person is approaching? Because you’re forcing others off the path or into risky proximity with you.

2. The long-leash dogwalker: by all means, let your dog sniff away at path-side grass and trees. But can it somehow be done without horizontally cordoning off the path? Like some sort of communal tripwire? This is especially tricky at night.

3. The Covid canyon creators: so you’ve met a neighbour on your walk and are chatting at a two-metre distance. But you do it on opposite sides of the path, creating a slender canyon on the path where no-one can pass through without being within a metre of one of you. Why can’t you just move over to your friend’s side of the path and chat two metres apart there?

4. The sudden-stoppers: you’re walking along on a moderately busy -- but socially distant -- footpath. The person a few metres in front of you keeps stopping suddenly, almost always to check their phone, creating a socially distant pileup. Move to the side to answer a text, maybe?

5. The family: it’s lovely to take a bit of fresh air together. But don’t be like the gangs of teenagers at night, taking up the whole path and forcing others off.

