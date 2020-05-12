| 3.5°C Dublin

First world problems: How I coped when the cleaner quit cleaner in lockdown

It's the most middle-class of all pandemic headaches. But Katy McGuinness has found cleaning her own house strangely cathartic

Happy at work: Katy McGuinness cleaning her front door. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Happy at work: Katy McGuinness cleaning her front door. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Katy McGuinness

A few weeks back, I was talking to a friend with a suspected case of Covid in her household.

"I got the bleach out and spent the day cleaning", she said. "I don't trust anyone else to do it properly... my mother taught me well."

I wanted to ask her what that meant, but I couldn't. I was ashamed to say that I didn't know how to clean.