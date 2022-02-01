First Dates producer: My job involves going on seven or eight dates a day

‘Almost 5,000 people apply to be on First Dates Ireland each year and my job involves whittling down the applications and matching daters with one another. It’s an extremely in-depth process and it involves a lot of back and forth and a lot of questions.

We start by going through the online applications and identifying people we’d like to bring forward. We try to be as open as possible at this stage of the process but there are a few things that always amuse me. One would be people who describe themselves as ‘world travellers’ — where else are they travelling to?

The other would be people who write: ‘My friends say I’m the mad one in the group’. Invariably, when you chat to them by phone, they’re not that person…

Once we have our shortlist, we arrange phone calls, which can last anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour, or even longer. I always tell people that my job involves going on seven or eight dates a day, only I’m trying to find out everything about the other person and they find out nothing about me!

I’ve worked in TV production for 18 years and it’s part of my job to ask really personal questions. You need to be curious, nosy and a little bit brazen. But still, some of the stories people have shared with me over the phone are astonishing.

I give them time to get warmed up. Then, once we establish a rapport, some people will open up to me, and I’m happy that they feel comfortable enough to share their stories.

Others are a little more hesitant and less forthcoming, and they have every right to be. They’re answering personal questions about themselves, over the phone, to a complete stranger. And they possibly don’t realise how in-depth the process is when they apply.

After the phone call we ask them to do a short video with a friend so that they are at their most comfortable and they aren’t just staring into a camera. It gives us a better sense of the person and it’s also helpful for us visually because people send in photos with their applications and, as we all know with dating profiles, photos can be cropped and filtered.

After that we might invite them in for a pre-date interview and that’s when you really understand who they are. At that point, some people will sync with your expectations but others won’t.

It’s similar to the online dating world in that respect — and that’s why I always advise people to get off the apps as soon as possible and meet a person in real life. Until you actually meet the person, face to face, you don’t know who they are.

I’m currently single myself but for the three or four months that we’re casting, I have no particular interest in dating! All I do is find out about people all day and I’ve so many people in my mind that I’m trying to match that my own singledom almost becomes secondary.

After chatting to people on the phone, we will generally have potential matches in mind for them. The show would be far easier if we could just say, ‘Oh, you two like soccer’ but we’re not throwing people together for the sake of a television show.

We put a lot of time into matching people and while hobbies and interests will come into it, we ultimately want to know what made the person who they are today and what life experiences shaped them. And it’s not always the easy things in our lives that shape us.

We want our daters to enjoy the experience of discovering a multi-layered person, regardless of whether it’s a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ at the end of the date. And this is why I hate people calling them ‘contestants’. They’re not contestants. They’re not vying for a prize. They’re people who are engaged with the process — and it’s a lengthy process.

We arrange 55 dates every season and it can be such a heightened experience for the daters when they finally come into the restaurant. In real life you can look at a person’s social media before a blind date but this is a blind date in the truest sense of the term. They have no idea who they’re going to meet.

We do our best to put them at ease so that they forget what they’re doing in a way and relax into it, but people are naturally ultra nervous. Sometimes nerves get the better of them and they don’t turn up on the day. They ghost us at the last minute and that’s why we have to have stand-by daters ready to take their place.

During filming, the daters are only in the restaurant for about an hour and a half and we want that experience to be as natural as possible for them and we want them to behave however they would in a real-life date situation. If they’re the type of person who likes to drink a shot before a date, we’re hardly going to come over and say, ‘Hey, you have to stop drinking now’.

Most of the people who come on the show don’t overindulge when they’re at the bar waiting for their date. But sometimes they might have a few drinks before they arrive and that can be a thing. They’re just having one drink at the bar but that’s the drink that makes them a bit merrier than they would normally be.

Before the matches meet, I remind them that they only have a certain amount of time to get as much information as possible about the other person. And I always tell them to watch out for the thing a person is telling you, but not telling you.

When a person wants to reveal something personal about themselves, they will drop a hint to see if the other person picks up on it. We all do this naturally, but we don’t always naturally pick up on it in another person, or we don’t give ourselves permission to ask the question.

For instance, if someone is talking about their family and they don’t mention a parent, you might then say, ‘Can I ask about your mum?’ You’ll then find out that they’ve separated or they’ve died and that will then lead to another question.

I see a lot of First Dates viewers on Twitter saying things like, ‘Why did they bring up x or y on the first date?’ but it’s because they’re trying to give as much information as possible to that person to find out why they were matched and to see if they connect.

Viewers will know that the dates always conclude with the question: ‘Would you like to see each other again?’. It’s a unique part of the process because people can have a great time on a date, then they say goodbye and they’re waiting for a text which may never come. They’re left thinking, ‘Did something happen to that person or are they just not that interested?’

We ask the question before they go home and, yes, it can be a horrible shock if one person is interested and the other person isn’t, but at least they know.

On the other hand, when both people are interested and they have a connection, it’s really rewarding. You start to think, ‘If they hadn’t applied and gone through the process, they would never have met each other’.

And for all the people who pull out, and all the hair pulling you have when you’re trying to rematch a person, those genuine connections make it all worthwhile.”

As told to Katie Byrne