| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

First Dates producer: My job involves going on seven or eight dates a day

Television producer Robert Lanigan from Waterford has worked on all seven seasons of First Dates Ireland, and says playing cupid can be painstaking work

Producer Robert Lanigan plays matchmaker on First Dates Ireland. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Producer Robert Lanigan plays matchmaker on First Dates Ireland. Photo: Frank McGrath

Producer Robert Lanigan plays matchmaker on First Dates Ireland. Photo: Frank McGrath

Producer Robert Lanigan plays matchmaker on First Dates Ireland. Photo: Frank McGrath

Robert Lanigan

‘Almost 5,000 people apply to be on First Dates Ireland each year and my job involves whittling down the applications and matching daters with one another. It’s an extremely in-depth process and it involves a lot of back and forth and a lot of questions.

We start by going through the online applications and identifying people we’d like to bring forward. We try to be as open as possible at this stage of the process but there are a few things that always amuse me. One would be people who describe themselves as ‘world travellers’ — where else are they travelling to?

Privacy