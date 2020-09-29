| 4.5°C Dublin

Fighting fifties: Why women my age need a mid-life manifesto

A new wave of writers are challenging prejudices about middle-aged women. When will society catch up, asks Rose Mary Roche

Challenges: Rose Mary Roche pictured in the garden of her home in Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Challenges: Rose Mary Roche pictured in the garden of her home in Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Rose Mary Roche

When you think of a middle-aged woman, what comes to mind? Someone whose best days are behind them? Someone whose usefulness to society is decreasing?

Thankfully, ideas about women in midlife, long overdue an update, are finally being turned on their heads.

Two new books, More Than A Woman by Caitlin Moran and The Shift by Sam Baker (the ex -magazine editor who helmed Cosmopolitan, Red and The Pool) not only explore the complexity of being a modern middle-aged woman but also show how mid-life is being re-imagined by a generation of women who refuse to fade after 40.