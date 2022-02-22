| 10.2°C Dublin

Female gambling addiction on the rise: ‘My debts were piling up alongside my lies’

Female gambling addiction is on the rise, with many women opting for easily accessible online casinos. The stigma, especially for women, is a huge issue

Women in the betting world tend to be more reluctant to seek help. Stock image Expand
'In Ireland, we are really left behind. There is no regulator and little to no protection for those who are vulnerable,' says one gambling addict Expand

Chrissie Russell

Lynne* was already experiencing financial trouble and in the grip of addiction when she began online gambling. “My debts were piling up alongside my lies in order to get money to gamble with,” she explains. “When people began to notice this, I got paranoid and moved mainly to online gambling.

“I lost all interest in everything and everyone around me,” she continues. “All I could think about was trying to win big so I could get back the money I’d lost, pay my debts and have some money for myself. For nearly a decade, no matter how much I lost, my irrational brain would always convince me I had to keep going and couldn’t stop until I had won it all back.”

