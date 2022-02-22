Female gambling addiction on the rise: ‘My debts were piling up alongside my lies’

Lynne* was already experiencing financial trouble and in the grip of addiction when she began online gambling. “My debts were piling up alongside my lies in order to get money to gamble with,” she explains. “When people began to notice this, I got paranoid and moved mainly to online gambling.

“I lost all interest in everything and everyone around me,” she continues. “All I could think about was trying to win big so I could get back the money I’d lost, pay my debts and have some money for myself. For nearly a decade, no matter how much I lost, my irrational brain would always convince me I had to keep going — and couldn’t stop — until I had won it all back.”

Female gambling addiction is on the rise. Last month a report released by GambleAware in the UK revealed the number of women seeking treatment for problem gambling has doubled in the past five years.

Support organisations in Ireland also report a rise. “In the five or six years since we’ve started we’ve seen the percentage of women seeking help increase from 9pc in our first year to about 14pc at the moment,” reveals Barry Grant, CEO of Extern Problem Gambling.

The positive is that more women are seeking help, but the concern is it might be only a fraction of those who need it. “We know from our website traffic that it’s only in the region of 1pc of people who access our website that go on to make any sort of direct contact with us via email or telephone call,” explains Grant. “But people don’t just stumble across a website with a name like ours, problemgambling.ie, they’re on there for a reason.”

Women, in his experience, are statistically less likely to seek help. “There’s a huge amount of stigma there,” he says. “Women tend to be more reluctant to seek help for any addiction service — especially if they have kids, because their concern would be that social services will get involved.”

There is no ‘typical’ gambler but there are some trends that appear to be more commonly associated with female gambling. Most of those seeking help tend to be aged between 30 and 50 and cite evening ‘me-time’ as an access point for gambling. Women frequently prefer online options known as ‘escape gambling’.

“Sports betting is known as ‘action gambling’, it’s all about the anticipation of whether your horse is going to finish first or your football team is going to win and there’s all the adrenaline around that,” explains Grant. “Women tend not to be focused on sports betting — there’s been a slight increase there — but it tends to be online casinos, predominantly online slots.

“It’s what’s called ‘escape gambling’. It’s monotonous, hypnotic and self-soothing. I’ve worked with people who would say ‘the house could be on fire around me and I wouldn’t even notice. Once I’m on my slot machine that’s it until the money runs out’. If someone has a lot of stuff on their mind, if they’re stressed out and worried, it’s an effective way of switching off — but not one I’d recommend.”

He draws a link between the stresses and strains of the pandemic and a rise in problem gambling, particularly online. “We saw more men getting into them during lockdown too. There was no sport but the slot machines never stopped. Even after the apocalypse, the slot machines would still be going, it’s 24/7, 365 and there’s endless amounts out there.”

And they are very seductive. “Everybody says it doesn’t feel like real money,” says Grant. “There’s this disassociation between the numbers on screen and real money in your bank account.” The games often cleverly disguise losses as wins — where you may be paying 20c per spin but the machine lights up to tell you you’ve won 8c (rather than lost 12c) — and they’re designed to tap into the enticing anticipation of reward.

“An unpredictable reward schedule is the most addictive kind,” Grant explains. “Predictable reward — knowing you’ll get a high from a line of cocaine — is addictive, but what’s way more addictive is not knowing what’s going to happen.

”It’s this accessibility and increase in options which goes some way towards explaining why more women are gambling. “Whilst gambling is traditionally a male activity, and remains so in terms of high-street gambling, online gambling opens up more doors, not only to more demographics, but to more styles of gambling,” explains Dr Colin O’Driscoll, Chair of the Psychology Society of Ireland’s Addiction Psychology Group.

“But accessibility is only one part of the picture. Without increased accessibility we wouldn’t see the increased use and where there is increased use there is the increased possibility for addiction development — but they are, of course, not the same thing.”

The behaviour in addiction, he explains, is often acting as a medication for something else, often the repercussions of trauma. “Stepping away from slots will work if the issue is slots, but it’s often much more complicated than that.”

It’s an aspect that Lynne is keen to highlight — that addiction can’t simply be explained away as women getting seduced by games on their phones. “If there was no online option, I would have found a way no matter what,” she says. “That is what addicts do. Obviously the accessibility makes it easier, but people in addiction are genius at feeding the addiction no matter what.”

Her own entry into gambling addiction came via betting on horses with friends as a student. A social habit that became more encompassing when the wins were frequent and seductive. “But then I started losing and this led to chasing my losses,” says Lynne.

“Usually the defining problem of a gambling addiction is chasing losses,” explains Grant. “They’ve lost €5,000 and think ‘if I keep putting money in I’ll win back the €5,000’ but then the next it’s €10,000 and, instead of walking away, people get panicky and go into desperation mode, throwing everything they can at it until they hit rock bottom.”

By her late 20s, Lynne, then a young mum, ended up in hospital. “At that point, the addiction had taken such a toll financially, mentally and physically, I no longer felt alive,” she says. She reached out for peer support and now, several years into her recovery, she works with others affected by gambling addiction.

The stigma, especially for women, is a huge issue, so much so that she still feels unable to use her own name for this story.

She believes the industry needs more regulation but also there needs to be greater awareness and accessibility of support, particularly for women. “Peer support is an essential element of recovery and there needs to be funding for peer support organisations, as many of the treatment options currently available are inaccessible or too expensive for many people,” explains Lynne. “I could never have accessed residential treatment as I have a young family. What I needed was a friend who understood me and could help me make necessary changes to my life while still living my life.

“In Ireland, we are really left behind. There is no regulator and little to no protection for those who are vulnerable. I see so many women looking for help, all of whom describe the shame they feel and how this deters them from seeking help for fear of judgement. This needs to change.”

* Name has been changed

What to do if you’re concerned about your gambling

Barry Grant from Extern Problem Gambling has this advice:

⬤ First contact a support group, such as the problemgambling.ie website or helpline;

⬤ Look at access — you can do voluntary self-exclusion from physical premises,

self-exclude in account settings online or check out Gamban software for blocking access to online sites;

⬤ Get someone in your life to monitor your spending or hand over control for three months — if you don’t have money, you can’t gamble;

⬤ Find another way to fill that ‘me time’. “It might be switching to Angry Birds, joining a gym or a knitting club, but you have to meet that need and distract yourself,” explains Grant.