| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Feline fine: The cats who showed their new owners the small joy of 2020

Along with baking and gardening, another trend emerged during lockdown: adopting feline friends. Here, Sophie Grenham talks to some new cat owners about the comfort, company and cuddles that their pets brought into their lives

Felix was seven weeks old when author Jane Casey and her family got him Expand
Delia, who belongs to actor and scriptwriter Mark O&rsquo;Halloran Expand

Close

Felix was seven weeks old when author Jane Casey and her family got him

Felix was seven weeks old when author Jane Casey and her family got him

Delia, who belongs to actor and scriptwriter Mark O&rsquo;Halloran

Delia, who belongs to actor and scriptwriter Mark O’Halloran

/

Felix was seven weeks old when author Jane Casey and her family got him

Sophie Grenham

During lockdown, Ireland went through plenty of trends: baking, dining, gardening, wine o'clock, dodgy hairdressing, kitchen discos. Somewhere between crochet and adult-sized paddling pools, a surprising number of new kittens cropped up on social media for us to coo over.

One account that quickly grabbed my attention was that of Mark O'Halloran, critically acclaimed actor and scriptwriter, who adopted a then eight-week-old Delia back in June. He found her through Majella Dolan, a friend on Twitter, who drove from Tullamore and they made the exchange at Heuston Station. Since then, Delia has won hearts through his many charming updates and photos of her.

From Ennis, Co Clare, O'Halloran is currently based in Rialto, Dublin 8. Delia has proved an ideal housemate, as her owner writes at home. O'Halloran has been busy of late, working on projects for theatre and television companies in Ireland, Sweden, the UK and America. He recently received Ifta nominations in two categories: Best Scriptwriter in Film for Rialto and Actor in a Supporting Role Drama for The Virtues. RTÉ will soon unveil Dead Still, a six-part gothic drama in which he stars; shooting has begun for his adaptation of James Joyce's An Encounter, and he's co-writing the television version of Sally Rooney's debut novel, Conversations with Friends.