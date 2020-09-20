Feline fine: The cats who showed their new owners the small joy of 2020

During lockdown, Ireland went through plenty of trends: baking, dining, gardening, wine o'clock, dodgy hairdressing, kitchen discos. Somewhere between crochet and adult-sized paddling pools, a surprising number of new kittens cropped up on social media for us to coo over.

One account that quickly grabbed my attention was that of Mark O'Halloran, critically acclaimed actor and scriptwriter, who adopted a then eight-week-old Delia back in June. He found her through Majella Dolan, a friend on Twitter, who drove from Tullamore and they made the exchange at Heuston Station. Since then, Delia has won hearts through his many charming updates and photos of her.

From Ennis, Co Clare, O'Halloran is currently based in Rialto, Dublin 8. Delia has proved an ideal housemate, as her owner writes at home. O'Halloran has been busy of late, working on projects for theatre and television companies in Ireland, Sweden, the UK and America. He recently received Ifta nominations in two categories: Best Scriptwriter in Film for Rialto and Actor in a Supporting Role Drama for The Virtues. RTÉ will soon unveil Dead Still, a six-part gothic drama in which he stars; shooting has begun for his adaptation of James Joyce's An Encounter, and he's co-writing the television version of Sally Rooney's debut novel, Conversations with Friends.

An extended period at home prompted O'Halloran's decision to take Delia. "I live alone, there was a lack of contact with people, and the house seemed lonely," he says. "I was thinking about it for quite a while. I've always liked cats, and we had dogs and cats when I was growing up. Somebody very kindly sent me a video of five kittens that just arrived in her house. And so I made a choice from there."

What's been the highlight of having Delia so far?

"In the evenings, when Delia's had her mad run-arounds, she just flakes out on my chest or in the crook of my arm," he tells me. "She just wants her belly tickled, and she'll fall asleep. If you stop doing it for any length of time, she wakes, furious with you - and it's really cute. She literally thinks socks are hilarious. Putting on socks, then, is a double game, because she's ripped them off the clothes horse and chased them all over the house, and then you're putting them on your feet. She just goes mental for that."

When I get in touch with O'Halloran a few weeks later, I'm not surprised that Delia rules the roost. "We are getting on brilliantly," he says. "She has been like a ray of sunshine in my life. She is bossy, intense, cuddlesome and hilarious and I can't imagine living without her now. She has also got to know the outside world much more, has met the neighbours, met all the local cats and she is very popular."

Across the canal is Belfast native Alana Kirk, who lives in Terenure with her three daughters, Daisy (14), Poppy (13) and Ruby (nine). They have a motley crew of animals, starting with two female cats, Tiggy and Ziggy. Tiggy had a litter of four kittens at the start of the summer, from which they kept one. Mojo the rescue dog was adopted five years ago. They also have a Hermann's tortoise.

Kirk is a journalist, author, life coach and podcaster who rebranded her business, The Midlife Coach, for the Covid-19 era. She has many insights on how animals can positively impact our mental health and well-being. "We've missed physical contact and we associate that specifically with humans, but actually, the research proves that people who have physical contact with an animal are happier and healthier," she says. Although her tortoise isn't the cuddliest of creatures, it carries a certain majesty. "It comes when you call it, sticks its little head out and likes being tickled under the chin. I could watch it for hours. It's quite prehistoric; one of the longest surviving species. I think animals help us remember that we are part of something far bigger. We sometimes think as people that we rule the world, that it's all about us. Animals keep a little bit of that belief that we're part of something bigger. There are lots of lessons we can learn from animals."

Best-selling crime novelist Jane Casey lives in Wandsworth, London, with her husband, James, and sons Edward (10) and Patrick (eight). Originally from Dublin, her latest book in the Maeve Kerrigan series, The Cutting Place, is out now. Casey and her family adopted seven-week-old Felix after their previous cat, Fred, was put to sleep in February. "We had Fred for 15 years, before we were married or had children, so he was there for a lot of key moments in my life," she says. "We named him Fred after Fred Astaire because he was black and white with immaculate evening dress. He was a great companion and absolutely part of the family. I don't think I'll ever stop missing him."

What made them seek a new companion so soon? "We missed having a cat in our lives! The children had never been without one before. The combination of grief and the upheaval of lockdown made them very sad and lonely. I missed having something to look after myself, and the comfort of a purring cat when life is feeling like a challenge. I wasn't all that keen on getting a kitten, particularly. I like older animals because you get a great sense of their personality, whereas kittens and puppies are an unknown quantity. A friend told me about someone who she knew had a stray cat move into their home during lockdown, pretty much uninvited. The cat promptly produced five kittens on their sofa! Felix was the last one in need of a home. We talked about it and decided that he needed a home just as much as an older cat might."

I've heard about the healing qualities of pets during times of sorrow or loneliness, so I'm intrigued to learn about Casey's experience of this. "Cats don't really care about global pandemics. They are very straightforward about what they want out of life and they make the most of the small joys like sunbeams and a full food bowl. Being around them gives you a different view of what matters. It helps me to shut out a lot of anxiety about the present and the future. Felix's very different from Fred, and that helps, too. I wouldn't have wanted to try to replace our old cat. This is definitely a new era."

Poet and visual artist Kerrie O'Brien lives in Cabinteely, Co Dublin, with her mother, Mary McCafferty, a frontline transport worker. Her semi-domesticated kitten, Violet, crept into their lives like a little miracle. O'Brien initially spotted Violet and her brother Tequila (named for his feistiness) back in November on the grounds of her apartment complex. They reappeared in late February this year, when they were living in a pipe. O'Brien began feeding them and earning their trust, picking up tips from YouTube, and consulting vets for treatments and advice.

"I was in this fog of creative paralysis, with absolutely no desire to read or write," she says. "I couldn't really concentrate on anything, so I was just kind of staring vacantly at the television. It became a really nice ritual in the evenings; I would go down to this big bush and feed the kittens. Slowly but surely, they started to follow me home, like little dogs. I started feeding them outside the apartment door. One evening, when they were eating, I attempted to pet Violet. They're wild cats - I didn't know what the reaction would be - but she was totally fine with it. And then she was wrapping herself around my legs.

"The only time I was leaving the house was to do the weekly shop and there was a terrible atmosphere. It's so nice that out of all the darkness, hopelessness and fear, there is this little creature, full of love, blossoming into her own personality, always happy to see me. It made a huge difference." Violet now mainly lives in O'Brien's apartment and has mastered the litter tray. Tequila is slowly following in his sister's footsteps.

During lockdown, the DSPCA facilitated socially distanced fostering, with two inspectors on the road, and subsequent signing of adoption papers once a suitable match was achieved. From March to June this year, 68 cats and 110 dogs were rehomed (two-thirds fewer than 2019).

"Cats generally are an easier pet because they like to do their own thing," says DSPCA education officer Gillian Bird. "They'll have a routine that they start in one part of the house, because that's where the sun is, and they follow the sun around the house. Any cat owners out there will be familiar with the look on your cat's face if you come home from work early! Lockdown was hard on some cats because they were used to their own space. If you go away overnight, you can leave enough food and water for your cat, and it'll be fine - you can't do that with a dog."

While the shelter remains closed to the public, the DSPCA has a range of services to support animal owners, starting with their on-site veterinary practice, Village Vets. Adoption viewings are done by appointment, phone lines are open 9am-4pm daily and their email is closely monitored. However, pets are not just for, well, lockdown, and Bird can foresee a spike in the centre's intake of animals, come October.

"What we're saying to anybody now having second thoughts about having taken on this commitment, is please don't make any rash decisions," she says. "A lot of the issues you might be starting to have with your dog or your cat can be dealt with in the early stages. We're happy to help people with advice, and take animals in and rehome them here. At the end of the day, we want people to be able to keep their pets and have a long, happy life with them."