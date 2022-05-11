| 14.8°C Dublin

Farewell to the iPod, that magical device that changed my life – and altered the course of musical history

Ed Power

The iPod contained the origins of playlist culture Expand

Eighteen years ago, half in a daze, I took the bus to Liffey Valley deep in Dublin’s nowheresville hinterlands, and paid €400 for a second-generation iPod.

I’d just quit my job and, while aware difficult times lay ahead, was overwhelmed by an intoxicating freedom. Having lingered at the cliff edge for months, finally I had taken the leap. And now, in one last gesture of defiance to the universe, I was blowing what little cash I had on one of Steve Jobs’ magical listening devices.

