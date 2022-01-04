Fantasising about quitting your job this January? The reality might not be so hot

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the first week back to work after Christmas is a total and utter downer.

The holiday is over, and you can no longer liberally add Baileys to your morning coffee. Plus, you have to start scheduling Teams meetings again.

On top of that there is the anxiety that it is now 2022 and you should really have become a healthier, wealthier and more ambitious version of yourself when the clock struck midnight.

No wonder that so many start looking for a career pivot at the beginning of the year. We vow to turn our lives around, to follow our true passion and become an actor/ an online dating ghostwriter/ full-time swimfluencer.

Last year, in the US the Great Resignation saw millions of people leaving their job post-pandemic as they re-prioritised their lives. This trend is predicted to hit Irish shores this year.

On Instagram reels and TikTok, people upload clips of themselves handing in their notice with the tag QuitTok. Typically, these videos consist of individuals psyching themselves up, delivering the news and then punching the air in palpable relief.

Last month, Duke of Sussex/ Oprah Winfrey’s nextdoor neighbour Prince Harry chipped in, saying he thought these resignations were “a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change.”

“People around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first”.

Many, many people have already pointed out that it is all well and good jacking in your job at the not-so merry house of Windsor when you have a €75m Netflix deal, lucrative book contracts, and loadsa cash in the bank. But talking about the ‘self-aware need for change’ doesn’t cut it with landlords or bank managers.

I don’t think anyone on the planet is advocating that someone stays in a job that is causing them emotional and mental distress. Far from it. If work is corroding your wellbeing, of course, step away.

But I wonder if the current surge in resignations has more to do with sheer fantasy. In films and on TV, the ‘I quit my job and look at me now!’ scene is constantly positioned as the moment our heroine comes to realise their true self-worth.

Who didn’t get a second hand adrenaline rush when Bridget Jones told Daniel Cleaver she’d rather wipe Saddam Hussein’s arse than work for him? Or shriek with delight when Tess McGill sprayed a bottle of champagne over Bob Speck’s head in Working Girl.

Or cheer when Andy Sachs, in The Devil Wears Prada, hurled her ringing phone into a Parisian fountain so she didn’t have to spend another second fielding calls from her utterly demented boss Miranda Priestly?

It’s inevitable that we picture ourselves flouncing off into the sunset with a better paid, and more creatively fulfilling job around the corner.

We also tend to hear a lot on the airwaves from people who have left their jobs, talking about what a liberating experience it has been.

This may be completely true. But it’s also simple psychology, convincing other people we did the ‘right thing’ validates our life choices.

This all may explain why our desire to quit has become heightened. However, it’s worth remembering that in reality resignations are pretty muted affairs. A polite ‘thanks for everything’ followed up with practical discussions on handover notes.

I think the most realistic depiction of quitting on screen was in the Seinfeld episode ‘The Revenge’. Fed up with his job, George Coztanza bursts into his boss Rick Levitan’s office and yells; ‘You think you are an important man? You are a joke! You have no brains, no ability, no nothing, I quit!”

He storms out on a high, goes home and the reality of what he has done hits him. His options are limited (“Do they pay people to watch movies?” he asks), he has no income and so he obsequiously returns to work and pretends it was all a joke.

I’m not saying you’ll end up doing the same. But your dream job — the one with ‘meaning’ and ‘purpose’ also involves doing admin, delegating, answering emails, and (Groan!) attending Teams meetings.

Quitting may not be quite as catastrophic as it was for George, but it may not be as idealistic as Prince Harry or Andy Sachs would have you believe either.

Emily in Paris – c’est parfait!

Like everyone I watched an obscene amount of TV over the holidays. My absolute favourite was the return of deliciously tacky Netflix hit Emily in Paris.

As we all know, the first series was panned with critics describing it as tone deaf and a hideous metaphor for American Imperialism. The writing, we were told, was laboured, the plot holes gaping, and the stereotypes thick on the ground. Despite all this, I watched season one in one sitting.

For season two, the producers listened to the caustic criticism and decided to change... absolutely nothing.

The audience are still required to ignore how abysmal Emily is at her job, and her litany of crimes against hats. We must also accept that all French women chain smoke, love being topless, and have 45 affairs on the go at once.

But the real reason I love the series, aside from all the sweeping shots of an implausibly spotless Paris, is that the producers made the executive decision to ignore the pandemic entirely.

There are no masks, or antigen tests, or newsreels talking about case figures. Covid never exists in Emily’s world. Instead she just saunters around cobbled streets, comes up with terrible hashtags (#huithuitres) and angsts about how she shouldn’t have slept with her best friend’s boyfriend. It’s total pandemic escapism — a French holiday for your brain.

New exercise trends leave me cold…

We are less than five days into 2022 and already there are a multitude of new and exciting health and fitness trends. So far there have been articles saying we will be eating algae, fried insects, and water lily seeds by the time the year is out.

In terms of exercise reverse running, weighted hula hoop dancing and animal movement classes (?) will outflank spin classes. The best prediction I have come across so far is that homemade ice baths will become big news. Apparently it’s an alternative for those who love the shock of cold water but can’t face the rigmarole of sea swimming.

Surely filling a bathtub with ice is more hassle than throwing on a DryRobe?