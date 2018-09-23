Who's bringing up baby?

Joanna Fortune knows only too well just how arduous it can be for parents to find suitable childcare, to afford crèche fees and to deal with the guilt and anxiety that often comes with being away from children for hours on end, every single weekday.

The child and family psychotherapist counsels such parents all the time. They are trying their best to make ends meet when it comes to childcare, housing and the sundry expenses of daily life and they worry that their relationships with their kids are fraying at the edges, too.

She even got the title of her just-published book, 15-Minute Parenting, from her interactions with stressed-out mothers and fathers trying to juggle the demands of work with bringing up their sons and daughters.

"The most common thing I hear from busy parents who work outside the home," she says, "is that by the time they get back from work, have collected their kids from childcare and got them in the door and put the dinner on the table, they feel they have 15 minutes a day to spend with them.

"Behind all that is a building and simmering stress within parents that's affecting their children and the interactions can feel fraught and tense because everybody is feeling the pressure."

It's an anxiety that is mirrored in many households throughout the country. "There's a huge sense of frustration among parents that they're working just to pay the cost of childcare," she says. "People feel trapped in the cycle of having to work even if they don't want to.

"But even to get a mortgage, you have to show you have X amount of money coming in, whereas the outgoings aren't deemed to be quite as important.

"And on the other hand, those parents who stay at home - and, let's be honest, it's usually the mothers - just don't get the same thanks or appreciation as those who work outside the home."

Childcare provisions - or the lack of affordable, state-subsidised options - have long been part of the national conversation, but the vexed subject has been much talked of in recent months.

First, government minister Shane Ross talked about an allowance for grandparents who look after their children's children - quickly dubbed the 'Granny Grant' - and then social protection minister Regina Doherty announced a scheme which would give both parents an extra two weeks' leave each in the first year of a child's life. Children's minister Katherine Zappone, who has said that she wants to see childcare prioritised in Budget 2019, may have further plans.

There has been a mixed response to the proposals to date - many have rubbished the idea of the 'Granny Grant' and questioned how it could operate in practice, and others have welcomed increased maternity and paternity leave, but feel the measures don't go nearly far enough to solve a childcare crisis that has been a feature of Irish life for decades. No matter what measures successive governments have taken to alleviate the problem, the cost of childcare continues to increase.

"The idea of the cost of childcare being a second mortgage is not an exaggeration," says mother-of-two Laura Erskine, spokeswoman for the country's most popular parenting site, mummypages.ie "The Government has done very little in terms of making provisions to help working parents alleviate the financial pressure of the childcare costs placed upon them, so much so that our mums are deciding to limit their families. More than two children tips the family over the edge in terms of the cost. And they [mothers] are choosing to give up their career. They're being forced into this position because of the costs rather than it being a choice."

Erskine laments the lack of choice that parents face today, and notes that measures such as the universal childcare subsidy introduced in the 2017 Budget have little impact on alleviating the financial pressure being felt by families. "Our parents are reporting that because many crèches had decreased their fees during the recession years, they used the subsidy as an excuse to increase their fees to justify the additional expense of administration that a childcare provider is required to do."

She also believes that while there's merit to the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) scheme - which purports to offer two years of "free" childcare for children directly before starting school - the reality is it doesn't lighten the load for some parents that much at all.

"We welcome it, but remember it covers just three hours a day [over 38 weeks]. You can't have a career where you're able to drop a child at 9am and be back at the childcare facility at 12 noon, taking into account travel time. If you want to have a career, you have to find additional care in which a provider will pick up a child from a Montessori facility and look after them for the remainder of the day - and that can prove just as expensive as full-time care. And parents cannot drop their children any earlier."

The result, is a drop-off of women in the workforce: "Often, as mums, we feel we cannot afford to go back to work," Erskine says.

It's an issue that concerns Frank Farrelly, president of the National Recruitment Federation. He says there is a lower rate of participation of Irish women over the age of 35 in the workforce than in any other European country.

"With one child, people tend to grin and bear it. After two, some people fall off. But after three, everything changes - typically, one of the parents has to give up work. It's like a second mortgage, if not more in many cases. For a variety of cases, it's the woman that gives up. Often she puts her career on hold for five or 10 years - and they fall behind. They go back into the workforce where the people that used to be under you are now your boss."

Farrelly says the Government's approach has been disjointed and scattergun. "You hear Shane Ross talking about his 'Granny Grant' thing - it might be well meaning, but it will just disappear into the ether. There's a lack of joined-up thinking to make childcare affordable across the board."

The recruitment specialist believes the social welfare system needs to become more flexible. "If you're paid on an hourly basis, people could work around their families needs," he says. "Working parents need flexible working hours, but when you look at the jobs, less than 6pc advertised offer any sort of flexibility.

"I think Katherine Zappone is very well meaning, but we've come to the stage where we need a revolution, not an evolution. It will cost money - subsidised care needs to be available to all and from the age of one. And not just for a period of the year or for part of the day, but proper provision like they have abroad."

June Tinsley is the head of advocacy at children's charity, Barnardos Ireland. "The reality is Ireland has consistently underfunded the sector. About 0.3pc of GDP goes on childcare in comparison to other OECD countries where the average is 0.8pc. When you've got that huge shortfall, it means that it's the parents who have to pay for it. The OECD average has been knocking around for a number of years - it's not a new statistic.

"In fairness to the Minister [Zappone] she's incrementally trying to build us up a little bit starting from that low base. It doesn't mean that our childcare professionals get more money than their French counterparts or anything like that - it just means that without that statutory investment in our public service, it's parents who have to make up the shortfall. The average cost is about €700 per month per child and it can go up, depending on what part of the country you're in."

She believes there has to be a "cultural and political shift" when it comes to the provision of childcare. "As a society we have to see that seriously investing in this sector is a public good for the child's benefit. It's not to be seen as a holding place where you put children while mummy and daddy go to work. That ideological shift needs to happen - it's getting there, but it needs to happen more."

Tinsley says some positives have been mooted, but others are destined to fail if they ever see the light of day. "The additional paid parental leave is definitely a positive thing because from a Barnardos point of view, we're always looking at it from the lens of a child and what's best for them, and research tells us that if you can have the child in the primary carer's care - that's effectively the mother or the father - for the first year, then you're ensuring greater outcomes for the child in the long run.

"But the 'Granny Grant' doesn't seem like a very practical step. How are you going to ensure quality. Is it really the best way to spend public money?"

It's a sentiment echoed by Frances Byrne of Early Childhood Ireland, the organisation that represents childcare suppliers. "Investment needs to come [from government] and until it does, parents, providers and staff are left carrying the can," she says.

Byrne believes Ireland is at crisis point when it comes to childcare. "If we didn't having the horrific homeless situation and the housing crisis, it would be the number one issue. For those families on a low-to-middle income, a full month's childcare is likely to feel like a second rent or a second mortgage.

"And the figures tell their own story: 35pc of household income goes to childcare in this country on average, whereas across the EU the figure is a much more manageable 10 to 13pc."

Catherine Walsh reckons a sensible approach would be to row back on the tax incentivisation policies introduced by then finance minister Charlie McCreevy two decades ago. A spokesperson for the Stay At Home Parents Association, she says the tax regime punishes those families who opt for one parent to stay at home to rear children.

"There could be a difference of €4,000 in the take-home pay, after tax, in favour of the family with both parents working versus the one where only one is working outside the home - and that's based on the same overall income.

"As far as I'm concerned, the salary that I've lost is my cost of childcare. Why should I be further hindered? I feel it's a very valuable job. A lot of people of my generation were reared at home by their parents in the 1970s and 80s.

"And it's not just mothers: plenty of fathers want to be able to stay at home and rear their children, too - and they feel they have been very badly treated."

Walsh, a pharmacist by trade, is dismayed with the way Irish society has morphed into one where it's seen as the norm for both parents to work and to put their child into daycare.

"You find you have to justify your decision a lot," she says. "And other people think, 'It's well for you that you can afford to stay home' but we're not wealthy.

"It's a decision that works for us and for the good of our children and there should be greater help for families like us."

In 2000, when tax individualisation was controversially introduced, one conservative newspaper columnist memorably described it as the "conscription of women into the labour force". Eighteen years later, the desired aim of increasing female participation in the jobs market has been achieved, but is there a price to be paid?

One mother, who does not wish to be named, gave up her financial services job earlier this year in order to be with her young children full-time until they are of secondary school age. "We're lucky in that we can afford for me to do this and my heart goes out to those other people, mums especially, who would love to be able to do it but can't financially.

"I just reached a point where I asked myself the big question: why am I working all these hours and spending €2,000 a month on crèche fees and only getting to see my children for a short time in the evenings?

"What's life for? It's like that cliché - nobody on their deathbed ever asks why they didn't spend more time working. It's always, why didn't they devote more to their loved ones? But that's me. I'm not judging anyone else and the decisions they make. Every family has a different situation."

And that's a message that Joanna Fortune is keen to impart. "There's no right way and wrong way when it comes to childcare and we can't pit parents who put their children into crèche against those who don't. People have to make the best of this situation and to make it work for them."

And, she says, no matter how challenging work, parenting and childcare can be, it's always worth remembering that parent-child relationships need not suffer unduly.

"I would advise parents to do a lot less at the weekend," she says. "Don't be trying to cram too many activities in to compensate for the week. Trust in what your children want - sometimes sitting next to you doing nothing means everything to them. Take 15 minutes of mindful play, using play as a language to connect to children at their level - and not playing Lego with them while keeping an eye on your phone.

"And don't worry if you think you can't play: your child is an expert in play - you can follow her lead. Small changes make big differences."

Indo Review