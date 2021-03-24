| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

When I told my son the facts of life I had to explain that pornography is shaped by misogyny and far from realistic

Teens can access pornography on their phones Expand

Close

Teens can access pornography on their phones

Teens can access pornography on their phones

Teens can access pornography on their phones

Bill Linnane

Men have had a pretty rough run of it of late. I mean, yes, it is all our own doing and yes, it’s really just time being called on the more monstrous aspects of our behaviour, but still, #notallmen, I guess? Except, in my experience, it kind of is all of us, and by ‘us’ I mean guys like me.

Of course, manhood is a broad spectrum. I’m not an especially manly man; I’m not the guy you call when you need help chainsawing a tree that fell in your garden, nor am I the guy who helps you rebuild your XR3i on the weekends, nor am I the guy you go to all the matches with. As blokes go, I’m not that blokey, but even I can see that masculinity needs something of a reformation.

So many men waded into various discussions around #MeToo with a well-intentioned but tone deaf opener of ‘as a father of daughters’, as though you had to father a child of the gender to have any empathy with any woman, ever. I have a daughter, but more importantly, I have three sons, and it’s for them that I have to be objective about the weird constructs of identity that we have around being a man.

Most Watched

Privacy