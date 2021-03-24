When I told my son the facts of life I had to explain that pornography is shaped by misogyny and far from realistic

Men have had a pretty rough run of it of late. I mean, yes, it is all our own doing and yes, it’s really just time being called on the more monstrous aspects of our behaviour, but still, #notallmen, I guess? Except, in my experience, it kind of is all of us, and by ‘us’ I mean guys like me.

Of course, manhood is a broad spectrum. I’m not an especially manly man; I’m not the guy you call when you need help chainsawing a tree that fell in your garden, nor am I the guy who helps you rebuild your XR3i on the weekends, nor am I the guy you go to all the matches with. As blokes go, I’m not that blokey, but even I can see that masculinity needs something of a reformation.

So many men waded into various discussions around #MeToo with a well-intentioned but tone deaf opener of ‘as a father of daughters’, as though you had to father a child of the gender to have any empathy with any woman, ever. I have a daughter, but more importantly, I have three sons, and it’s for them that I have to be objective about the weird constructs of identity that we have around being a man.

The evidence of the problems with masculinity is everywhere, from the court pages of this paper to the life experience of just about any woman. Men know it too — it’s there in the way we protect our daughters and wives, shielding them from dangerous men, but also potentially men just like us. It’s there in those weird jokes men make about rape in prison — we don’t make those jokes because we think prisons are filled with gay men but because we know they are filled with angry men. Any man who thinks that were every woman in the world to magically disappear in the morning, rape would end, is deluded. We are the problem.

There are signs that things are changing, but however many bleeding heart liberals (cough) you have writing columns in the papers about freeing ourselves from the prison of masculinity, we also need to think about pornography.

My eldest son turns 13 next month, and he got a phone for Christmas, so that particular floodgate is most likely now wide open, despite the best efforts of the mobile network to block sites it deems to be of an adult nature. I can’t throw stones on this one as I was probably around his age when a friend found his dad’s porno stash and we all stared in mild horror at it. But back then it was different — pornography was not as violent nor as widely available. Now, it is everywhere and it is increasingly violent. You can say, well, pornography really only holds a mirror up to men’s unspoken desires, but it then also creates a loop where young men are increasingly fed sexual violence and develop a deeper appetite for it.

Late last year Pornhub, one of the biggest porn sites in the world, removed unverified content on their site — material uploaded anonymously — over allegations that there were images of child abuse being freely shared. Millions of videos were taken down as part of the purge, although the vast majority were made by and for consenting adults and were simply caught up in an attempt to get rid of any illegal material. What was left behind was still a cornucopia of human desires, from the vanilla to the extreme, but all of it is not especially reflective of real life. But then, that is what fantasy is about — who wants reality in pornography? Nobody, but neither should it be an all-out celebration of male desire and female subjugation. If young men are turning to it as a manual then there are going to be a lot of disappointed women in their lives.

When I told my son about the facts of life I had to spend some time explaining pornography to him, explaining that this material is shaped by a misogynistic society and is as remote from the real world as John Wick or Grand Theft Auto. These things are not real life, they are not blueprints, nor are they sustenance for the human soul. Young men are getting the wrong idea — about desire, about consent, about women — from pornography. And it doesn’t end when we grow up. Look at the average man’s WhatsApp group with his mates; if there was a wife or a sister or any woman in the group, would it look the way it does, would we talk the way we do?

None of this, of course, is me taking the moral high ground, but is just based on my own experience. It’s not as a father of a daughter or as a husband that I wonder where manhood is headed, but as a creator and shaper of men, as a man who has time on his hands to look back and think of all the things I would do differently, and how to make sure I raise men who are better than me.