What can plastic-conscious parents do to help Mother Nature... without losing their minds?

I’m worried about the planet. Really. But I’m also a busy working mother of two, which means that while I’m full of good intentions, I’m often low on time, energy and inclination.

Unlike Hollywood star Julia Roberts, who hired a ‘Green Guru’ when her children were young to teach them how to live sustainably, I’ve probably added around 10,000 nappies to the UK’s overflowing landfills (the average baby gets through 5,000 in a lifetime; three billion are used each year in the UK). And that’s before you consider all the nappy bags, wet wipes, glitter, straws and mountains of plastic toys that have passed through my house in the last eight years.

But while modern parents take a fairly hefty toll on the planet, it seems we can also be a touchy lot. This week, the Environment Secretary Michael Gove hinted that disposable nappies could soon go the way of single-use straws in the war on plastic. His comments quickly sparked a backlash from parents, with the editor-in-chief of Netmums, Annie O’Leary, calling any ban “borderline offensive.”

“It seems like a bit of a retrograde step, particularly in terms of women’s lib and freedom for women from domestic drudgery, to ban them altogether,” she said. Gove quickly took to Twitter to downplay a potential ban and tweeted, “Sorry to throw cold water on this but – I did not say we would ban disposable nappies – nor will we. I’m keen to look at how we tackle waste better – but no nappy ban is on the agenda.”

His comments come in the same week that Thérèse Coffey, the Environment Minister, called on McDonalds to ban the plastic toys in their happy meals: “I desperately want McDonalds to give up their happy meal toys,” she said, which she described as “a piece of plastic that lasts for about five minutes and then takes fives centuries to degrade.”

So, what can plastic-conscious parents do (without losing their minds, like my well-meaning friend nearly did after she tried to use cloth nappies with her first, very collicky baby)?

Consider better nappies

Back in April 2015, Pippa Middleton was spotted buying £4-a-time mull-cloth nappies, presumably in preparation for the arrival of her niece Princess Charlotte, who was born the following month. But while the choice between nappies has previously been between cheap-but-terrible-for-the-planet disposable ones, or slightly faffy reusable cloth ones, there’s now several new earth-friendlier disposable ones. Former Spice Girl Emma Bunton has launched Kit & Kin Eco nappies, which are reasonably priced and use biodegradable materials and fewer chemicals than standard nappies. Or try Naty Nappies, which use wood pulp from responsibly harvested Scandinavian forests and are fully biodegradable.

Stop using so many wet wipes

As I've admitted in this paper before, I used to be a fully fledged wet wipe addict because they're just so convenient for everything, from sticky hands to muddy knees. But they’re also responsible for 93 per cent of blockages in UK sewers, with most containing non-biodegradable materials like plastic and polyester that take hundreds of years to break down.

So try to cut down on how many you use. Or try Kit & Kin again, who also sell eco-friendly wet wipes and nappy sacks, which are biodegradable. CannyMum Bamboo Dry Wipes are also good, and made from biodegradable bamboo fibre.

Get your children on board

My eight-year-old recently had to do a school project on David Attenborough so she watched clips of Blue Planet II on my laptop, after which she vowed never to ask for a plastic straw again (she used to love them).

Children copy behaviour and soak up information, so teach your little ones about recycling and explain why you should avoid using straws, plastic water bottles and why you're putting fruit or chopped vegetables in their lunchboxes instead of plastic-wrapped snacks.

Have plastic-free parties

The mountain of plastic a typical children’s party produces is a real gripe of mine, from the piles of plastic plates, straws and balloons (which haven’t attracted the same criticism as straws, but are surely just as bad for the environment?), to the party bags full of plastic tat. And then there are the presents: as most parents of school-age children will know, your child will often be given up to 30 mostly-plastic gifts (displayed in unnecessarily big plastic boxes and wrapped in lots of paper) by all their classmates.

So what’s the solution? Try giftwaffles, where your child picks one present they’d really like and guests can contribute towards it; ditch the balloons and straws; and hand out books or T-shirts in the place of party bags.

Because while trying to become a more plastic-free parent can feel like just another thing to feel guilty about, surely we owe it to our children to try? As David Attenborough said at the end of Blue Planet II, "Surely we have a responsibility to care for the planet on which we live? The future of humanity, and indeed of all life on Earth, now depends on us doing so."

