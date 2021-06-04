‘We’ve eagerly awaited this day’ – Tayto Park set to welcome back visitors from Monday

Mr Tayto will be welcoming visitors through the doors of Tayto Park once again on Monday from 10am.

The theme park and zoo will fully reopen on Monday with limited capacity. Staff at the park say they have “eagerly awaited” the day and are “really looking forward” to welcoming back visitors.

Tickets for Tayto Park can be pre-booked online, and staff are emphasising that there will be no admission without pre-booked tickets, including members.

Following health guidelines, there will be some slight changes to the experience.

On arrival, car park attendees will usher guests to car parking spaces to ensure social distancing. Visitors must undergo temperature checks, and hand sanitising stations will be located throughout the park.

Visitors will be able to once again ride Europe’s largest inverted wooden rollercoaster, The The Cú Chulainn Coaster, and take a plunge into Ireland’s largest water log ride, The Viking Voyage.

Charles Coyle General Manager of Tayto Park said: “The Tayto Park team are really looking forward to welcoming back our guests.

"The health and safety of Tayto Park guests, staff and the animals in its care is of the utmost importance, with that in mind, we’ve carried out a full analysis of all the attractions and experiences and initially admissions will run at 25pc of our usual capacity”.

Indoor dining will be closed, however, outdoor restaurants and concessions stands will be in operation. “Guests can utilise our picnic areas dotted across the park which is set in over 100 acres”, said Mr Coyle.

He added that some attractions will remain closed due to social distancing, such as The Factory Tour, The Superhero Climbing Wall, The Tayto Twister, The Sky Walk, Sky Glider, Extreme Climbing Wall, as well as the 5D cinema, Vortex Tunnels and Mr Tayto Meet and Greet.

All other attractions will be open, including the zoo home to tigers, leopards and birds of prey. Although the zoo has been open since April 30, it recently had some new arrivals which can be seen on the Zoo Walk.

Deputy Zoo Manager, Aisling Power said, “Even though we re-opened the Tayto Park Zoo the end of April, it’s been a busy few weeks for the zoo team, with some new arrivals who are very excited to meet some new faces!

“With lots of different zoo trails on offer, guests can discover more than 300 animals and 80 different species at the Tayto Park Zoo”.

Tayto park guides will be on hand to ensure social distancing, and protective screens will be in place at till points.

The park is advising people to use contactless payment where possible, and sanitise hands when getting on and off each attraction. There will be a one way system and signage highlighting social distancing.