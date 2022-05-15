Upfront: David Bolger on dance, a magical childhood, and the power of the dog

David Bolger (52) is a choreographer, dancer and director. He has worked in theatre and opera. The founder of Coiscéim dance company, he is renowned for his highly inventive work. He lives in Dublin.

What were you like as a child?

I was very shy but I had a colourful imagination. I grew up in Sandymount, on Strand Road, opposite the beach. I’d go swimming in summer and we had all these green spaces around us. We were growing up in the 1980s and had no money. No one had anything, but we had our dreams.

You grew up on what was an interesting street...

It was quite a theatrical road – we had the German-born cabaret singer Agnes Bernelle on one side and actor Christopher Casson on the other. It was extraordinary to have those influences on my life. When the tide was out, we’d see Christopher walking on the beach with his hands behind his back, reciting his text and learning his lines.

And Agnes?

She was like something from another world for us and she was really kind. She brought me to the Project Arts Centre when I was seven and she brought me to a Saturday drama class. I thought that world was incredible.

What three words best describe you?

Passionate with things I do, happy and optimistic.

What drives you?

I love collaborating with people who are passionate about what they are doing.

How did you begin your journey in dance and choreography?

My sisters used to go to a local tap-dancing class and I followed them. Then when I was 16, my father asked me what I wanted to be. When I told him I wanted to be a dancer, he said that I’d have to do ballet. He enrolled me in Dublin City Ballet at the age of 16. And I went after school. My dad was a haulage contractor, but I think he was testing me. It worked.

And you passed the test?

I tapped into my imagination and was creating things all the time, so it felt like a natural progression. I don’t ever remember deciding it.

What does dance mean to you?

I remember reading this line: ‘There are short cuts to happiness and dancing is one of them.’ That is so true. If you dance every day, you feel like you’ve released some happiness in your body.

You sing as you dance...

I sing to myself – humming and trying to get into tune with the vibrations of my body. So much is coming at us that sometimes we need to preserve our outlook.

Who are your role models?

Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire for pure escapism. And the Nicholas Brothers really grabbed my attention. They were two tap-dancing brothers, African American, and probably the greatest dance act I’ve ever seen. They were in a film called Stormy Weather where they were dancing up and down a staircase. They made it look effortless and very athletic.

You’re working on an opera ‘Orfeo ed Euridice’

This is my first year working in Blackwater Opera Festival and I’m directing and choreographing it. It’s based on the Greek myth and it’s a huge emotional journey. Gluck wrote ballets that push the narrative forward. It’s a really interesting storytelling in the dance. It’s a perfect opera about isolation and how Orfeo mourns his love. It just connects right into our emotions.

Best advice given?

You’re only as good as your last gig, so give everything you do 120pc.

Best advice you give?

Be true to yourself.

What are you reading?

Ulysses. I skipped to the last chapter. I’ve been asked to respond to chapter four.

What do you do for laughs?

I always wanted to have a dog – and during lockdown I got one from Wicklow Animal Rescue. His name is Alex and I love going to the park with him and throwing the ball. He just wants to play – play is very important in our lives, sometimes we forget that. Just allow yourself to be silly.

Gluck’s ‘Orfeo ed Euridice’ runs at the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival May 31 to June 6