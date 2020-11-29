The girl from the wrong side of the tracks

Celia Holman Lee admits she is nervous about turning 70, despite not feeling her age. Picture by Frank McGrath

Celia Holman Lee pictured in her home near Ballysheedy, Co Limerick, that she built with husband Ger Lee and where she raised her two children Ivan and Cecile. Photo: Frank McGrath

Celia Holman Lee in the engine of the first jumbo to ever land at Shannon airport. Photo: Dermot Hurley

Celia Holman Lee sits in the conservatory of her grand five-bedroom home in Ballysheedy, Co Limerick, looking out on an acre of manicured gardens. It's a peaceful spot, one of the more visible rewards of a life of hard work. These days, the former model is often to be found on RTÉ's Today Show talking about style with Maura and Daithí. But it is here in rural Limerick on the eve of her 70th birthday that she reminisces on her life, recalling the sometimes painful memories of her childhood.

She grew up in a council house on Carey's Road in Limerick city with her mother, Kathleen Meehan. Her parents' marriage broke up just after she was born in the old Bedford Row maternity hospital on December 2, 1950.

Her father, Jackie Holman, left to live with his two sisters in Geraldine Villas on Mulgrave Street. And he took with him Celia's two older brothers, Donald and Leonard, born 1946 and 1948 respectively.

Jackie worked at the railway station five minutes' walk from where Celia lived. Yet for the first 10 years of her life, she never set eyes on him. Nor did she see her brothers until she was eight. Her mother never mentioned the subject of her father and Celia never brought it up. She says now that she didn't miss her dad because he had been absent from her life since birth, while her uncles on her mother's side were a constant presence. "I was surrounded by my mother's brothers - there was seven of them. They were all so good to me."

Expand Close Celia with her husband Ger Lee / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Celia with her husband Ger Lee

Her Aunt Theresa, who lived across the city in Thomondgate, helped out and became like a 'second mother'. Celia's grandmother, Elizabeth, kept an eye on them, too. All Kathleen's five sisters looked out for their sibling and her daughter. "They was always watching my mother."

Why?

"My mother wasn't well," she explains.

"She had terrible anxiety and depression. Auntie Theresa used to say to me, 'She wasn't well after you'. Now we call it manic depression, after babies," she says, meaning postnatal depression. "I am so sorry now I never asked, but I never wanted to know."

Celia wanted to keep her life focused, because "if I didn't go back, everything was OK. So, I kept going".

She believes the root of her mother's depression was losing her sons and "being left alone with a baby. I used to 'lose' her. That's the word that would describe it. I was always trying to find her."

Expand Close Celia Holman Lee pictured in her home near Ballysheedy, Co Limerick, that she built with husband Ger Lee and where she raised her two children Ivan and Cecile. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Celia Holman Lee pictured in her home near Ballysheedy, Co Limerick, that she built with husband Ger Lee and where she raised her two children Ivan and Cecile. Photo: Frank McGrath

Trying to make ends meet wasn't easy for lone parents in the Limerick of the 1950s. "It was very tough, I would think. But what you have to understand is when you are living that life, you know nothing more or nothing better. I was loved.

"I did Irish dancing. My mother wouldn't have the money for the dancing and my uncles would chip in. Or when I went to the Dalton's School of Dance, if I didn't have the money to pay, they wouldn't ask for it."

Even then, she was able to "lock myself down and move on very well. It is a good trait and a bad trait."

Attending Presentation School on Sexton Street in the city centre, she remembers being happy. "I used to run up and down William Street and Bedford Row in the city, up O'Connell Street, up by the People's Park, up by St Joseph's Street where Ger Lee [her future husband] used to live. That was my home territory."

When Celia was in fifth class, she and her mother moved to a corporation flat in Ballynanty Beg, a working-class housing estate on the northside of Limerick.

Her mother's depression worsened "from the minute we moved there" and Celia found herself taking on the role of mother. "I minded her. I had to. I never let go of her. I couldn't leave go of her. Not even to this day," she says, tearful now. "I idolised her, even though she was off there [she gestures into space]. It was difficult for me to relate as a young girl but then when I think of it - her two baby boys going living with their father, and me living with her back at home - how the f**k did she survive at all?"

Expand Close A chance sighting as a 14-year-old sparked her career during the 1960s / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A chance sighting as a 14-year-old sparked her career during the 1960s

A few years after the move to Ballynanty, she met her father for the first time and began to get to know him."My relationship with him was good. He was a very quiet man, very kind."

She never asked him about the marriage, or her mother. "He never said anything about her, other than: 'Is your mother alright?' He would never say 'Kathleen'.

"He was good to me. He got me whatever I wanted every Christmas. "

Was what she wanted most to have her father back in her life more?

"I didn't need my father back. He was always there if I needed him. I had the best childhood ever with mother and her family. It was difficult but it was happy."

She went on to develop a good relationship with her brothers. Sadly, her eldest brother Donald, a retired Garda, died of cancer aged 59 at Waterford Regional Hospital in 2006.

In 1964, a chance sighting sparked her modelling career. A scout called Ann Moloney spotted the 14-year-old Celia walking up Limerick's Patrick Street on a message for her mother. Celia went on to become one of the most successful models in the country. Did she face obstacles because of where she came from?

"Modelling was elitist then," she says. "I did feel at times that I wasn't accepted. I didn't feel that comfortable in the industry. I wouldn't be telling them where I was from because I was frightened to tell them where I was from." She was frightened, also, that the prejudice would stop her from getting somewhere in life.

"You have, in Dublin, Foxrock and Ballymun. Carey's Road was the wrong side of the tracks for the snobs and Ballynanty was the same. There was a class distinction there. Because of my background, and the way I grew up, I lacked confidence until later in life. You wouldn't think that, but I pretended I was confident."

Expand Close Celia in her early modelling days / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Celia in her early modelling days

Even when she was well established, she found prejudice. She recalls a woman from "the horsey set" in Limerick who heard that her modelling agency was putting on a show at the National Ploughing Championships in the early 1980s. The woman was interested in working with her, but not before subjecting her to an interview to judge her suitability.

"Where are you from?" she asked.

"It always followed me around that I was from the council side of the city. We got the job anyway. And then I told her to go f**k herself!"

She fought back against this prejudice "by being bloody good. I made sure I was the best f**king model on the ramp".

It was around the age of 14, too, that she came across Ger Lee, the man who was to become her husband. She first met the 16-year-old local lad on the beach in Kilkee, Co Clare, long beloved of Limerick people. A year later, they met again in the Cavalier Club, a disco in the city, and he asked her out. They got engaged in 1969 and married at Bunratty Castle in 1972. "[My father] paid for my wedding," she says. "He didn't go. I didn't invite him. My brother Donald was there. My other brother Leonard didn't go then because my father wasn't invited."

Why didn't she invite her father?

"There was no issue with my father not being at my wedding. He was happy that I was happy with Ger." She leaves it at that.

By 1974, Celia had set up her own modelling company, and a fashion boutique, Celia Lee's, followed three years later. The couple bought a big plot of land in Ballysheedy, a few miles outside the city, and built the house they still live in today.

Business may have been thriving but there were dark moments in her personal life. Her father developed Alzheimer's. She can recall pushing baby Ivan in his pram one day in the city. He passed her. "I said: 'Dad?'" He didn't know who she was.

"No one knew what Alzheimer's was back then."

In 1976, when her father was in his mid-70s, he fell into the river Shannon near the city centre. "His body was never found. My two brothers both searched up and down the river. There was no funeral."

Growing up without a father didn't affect her, she says, until she had her own children. When Ivan and Cecile arrived in 1975 and 1978, she suddenly thought, "How could I be separated from Ivan and Cecile, even if I had a third child? How could I?"

She believes she "inherited" her mother's survival instincts. She called on those qualities when her boutique had to close after almost 20 years of business in the late 1980s.

"We lost everything, nearly. The minute the boutique went bust, I dug into the agency. It took us about three years to recover. It was very difficult," she says, adding that having two young kids at the time added to their worries. "Then I thought about where I came from and said: 'Christ, we're not dead. We'll get out of this'."

Ger Lee also had to close his clothing manufacturing plant at the old Tait factory on Lord Edward Street when he lost a crucial contract for Husky coats with Dunnes Stores, among other companies.

"Ger took that worse than me. He really worked on it and it was flying. It was just the way it was. It wasn't Dunnes Stores' fault. It was the country's fault. It was the recession's fault. Everybody falls on their arses and picks themselves up again. That's what we did. Ger had to shut the factory and lay off everybody. He had about 60 staff. It was a very hard time

for us.

"An understanding came in as I got older of what my mother went through. I thought: 'Christ, how did my mother survive?'"

Did she ever ask her mother about it?

"I couldn't."

As the years went by, her confidence grew, particularly when she started "mixing outside of Limerick and getting recognition in Dublin". She was a judge on the Late Late Show Fashion Awards in the early 1980s and went on to become a fixture on afternoon shows on RTÉ and Virgin Media TV, talking about fashion and modelling the clothes herself or having one of her models do it. In 2002, the girl from the wrong side of the tracks won a VIP Magazine Most Stylish Woman Award.

She also still runs, with her daughter Cecile, one of Ireland's longest-established modelling agencies, and is an unofficial ambassador for the city of Limerick. Not bad for a girl who left school early and had to work for everything she got in life.

"My looks got me noticed as a model but, when we set up the model agency, for many years it was my work ethic that made my livelihood. When I look at myself in pictures as a young model, I just think, 'I wasn't half bad.' I appreciate that I still look well."

Her beloved mother lived to the age of 82, dying on March 17, 2004, at the Roseville Nursing Home in Limerick. She lived with Celia and Ger in Ballysheedy for two years. "Then we bought her a house in Glasgow Park near us."

On the day her mother died, Celia, who was grand marshal at the St Patrick's Day parade in Limerick, attended a mass at the chapel in Sarsfield Barracks before ringing the nursing home to check on her. She was told her mother wasn't great.

"It isn't easy to watch someone you love die. She held my hand, looked up at me, two tears came down her eyes, and then she closed her eyes and died."

Celia was "very bad" when she died. "And I'm still not right. I truly and honestly believe when I die that she is the only one I want to meet. We were always together, going around town, with the hat on her."

As for turning the big Seven O next week, she is unequivocal: "I don't want to go anywhere. I don't want to think I have only 10 years left and be dead at 80. I am nervous at getting older. I don't want to be told I'm a great age. I don't want to leave this place. I don't feel 70, as God is my judge."

What lessons has she learned from life?

"That you hold on. You give life a chance. You don't run out the door at the first chance because it doesn't work out. You have two children and you want to make sure that they are OK because their father is very important to them. Ger was always brilliant as a father. I needed that in my life. I needed a family."

Sunday Indo Living