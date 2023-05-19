The cost of Communions: some families are willing to spend up to €2700 for the ‘perfect’ day but say it’s worth it for the memories
Between dresses, fake tan and bouncy castles, the holy day is an expensive affair, but families say it’s all worth it to treat their children
Arlene Harris
It’s that time of year again when churches across the country are filled to the rafters as beautifully dressed guests proudly watch visions in lace and taffeta — or three-piece suits — make their way down the aisle.