The cost of Communions: some families are willing to spend up to €2700 for the ‘perfect’ day but say it’s worth it for the memories

Between dresses, fake tan and bouncy castles, the holy day is an expensive affair, but families say it’s all worth it to treat their children

Amanda Dennison with her son, Lucas in his communion suit (PHOTO: Brian Farrell) — © Brian Farrell

Arlene Harris Yesterday at 03:30