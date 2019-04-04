'That game shouldn't be allowed' - Britain's Prince Harry calls for ban on world's most popular game 'Fortnite'

Britain's Prince Harry has called for a ban on the popular video game 'Fortnite'.

'Fortnite' is the most popular game in the world, with 250 million players.

Prince Harry launched a scathing attack on gaming and social media at a YMCA event in London today, the BBC reported.

He said: "That game shouldn't be allowed. Where is the benefit of having it in your household?

"It's created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It's so irresponsible.

"It's like waiting for the damage to be done and kids turning up on your doorsteps and families being broken down."

Harry also said that social media was "more addictive than alcohol and drugs".

Earlier this week, assistant general secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) Moira Leydon said teachers had been "expressing concern about the overuse and amount of time children are spending gaming".

Ms Leydon said children were attending school "exhausted, falling asleep in class, being hyperactive" after spending too long gaming.

One Dublin principal claimed children as young as seven were "addicted" to the game. "I have a couple of children in one class, seven-year-olds, who are addicted to 'Fortnite'," she said.

"It's affecting their sleep. One little boy is tired in the morning coming in. I ask were you up last night and he tells me he was on 'Fortnite'.

"These are first-class children, just seven-year-olds. That game is a babysitter for some parents, to keep the children quiet.

