Struggling to keep the kids busy this midterm? Try a ‘virtual visit’ to these family-friendly tourist attractions

It’s halfway through midterm and there’s a strong chance that everyone’s enthusiasm for sticky arts activities and messy baking might be starting to wane.

We’re used to school breaks being jam-packed with visits to museums, aquariums and wildlife parks, perhaps even a little mini-break somewhere further afield — experiences we hope will broaden our children’s horizons and pique their curiosity. Despite Covid-19 restrictions, the good news is that incredible online initiatives mean you can still give your kids a glimpse into other cultures and worlds, without leaving the house.

From teetering on the edge of a glacial crevice and picking out the constellations to exploring Ancient Egyptian tombs or getting up close to priceless art in the Louvre, we’ve rounded up some of the best virtual reality field-trips guaranteed to keep the kids entertained and enthralled this midterm – and beyond:

TRAVEL

They say nothing broadens the mind like travel and obviously you can’t beat the real thing, but some virtual tours add a little extra to the experience by taking you places the ordinary tourist can’t go.

One of the best offerings is The Hidden Worlds of the National Parks, created by US park rangers and Google Arts and Culture, where you get access to an expert-led tour of places rarely seen by the outside world. It’s an immersive, 360-degree experience that sees you peering down the icy crevice of an Alaskan glacier before ‘climbing’ into the fissure, while the ranger explains in kid-friendly language where you are and what’s happening (artsandculture.withgoogle.com).

Other VR options take you over the top of an active volcano in Hawaii, to the edge of Bryce Canyon in Arizona or plunging into the ocean off the Florida coast. The tours are pacey, gripping and well-timed for young attention spans.

If you fancy visiting a top tourist destination without leaving the island (or your sofa) then why not head to the Giant’s Causeway. The UK’s National Trust has launched a wealth of virtual tours, taking in various points on the iconic Co Antrim coast. You can stand on the basalt pillars at sundown, listening to the sounds of the surf and seagulls.

There are also plenty of fact-finding video options on the website — like an animated video on the legend of Finn McCool — which will interest inquisitive young minds and give them a good feel for the place. See Nationaltrust.org.uk/giants-causeway.

Or take the opportunity to go full-on exotic with your armchair travels and check out YouVisit.com for a 360-degree tour of Machu Picchu in Peru, where you can follow in the footsteps of the Inca, taking in dizzying views of the iconic ruins (clicking on the ‘i’ button for bite-size nuggets of information) or head for National Geographic’s 360-degree experiences which can see you swimming with hammerhead sharks or sailing through the icebergs of Antarctica (check out nationalgeographic.com)

ART

As the world’s most visited museum, the Louvre in Paris has an abundance of virtual tours on its website, but there’s something a little dry about just silently clicking on your mouse to ‘walk’ through the halls.

Where the website really excels is in its ‘extra’ offerings. Older children (and adults too) will get a lot from the ‘A closer look at Louvre artworks’ series, where you get a chance to look up close and in depth at some of the museum’s most famed pieces (undisturbed by the 10 million other visitors usually pacing the halls) with the addition of expert analysis.

The series offers the chance to ‘observe, understand and compare’ with viewers able to zoom in and scroll on the artworks before moving on to ‘understanding’ with an expert intro to the painting. This is in French but click on the ‘T’ to the top right of the screen for English subtitles.

Younger budding artistes will love the One Minute in a Museum videos on the site — short animated guides to major works of art that brilliantly break down what’s happening in Matsys’ painting The Moneylender and his Wife or the story behind the Egyptian sculpture of the Head of Princess Akhenaten. (louvre.fr)

Meanwhile in New York, MoMA (moma.org)has fascinating offering under its ‘Virtual Views’ installation with the chance to get up close to Van Gogh’s The Starry Night in 3D alongside some interesting, but easily accessible audio perspectives on the artwork.

While at The Met, there’s a brilliant interactive map and the chance to travel through 5,000 years of art (from dragons to dancers) with the #MetKids initiative — all of which was made, tested and approved by real kids aged from seven to 12.

The fun facts on the building itself are a great idea and really add to the sense of being there (metmuseum.org).

HISTORY

Normally you’d have to jostle with hoards of people to get a long look at the stunning whale in the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington DC (naturalhistory.si.edu). But thanks to the wonders of technology, you can not only walk under it for as long as you like, but also see it from a new height on the museum’s 360-degree virtual tour.

They’ve included all exhibits — so it’s a thorough offering — but being online also gives you the chance to skip ahead to what your little historian fancies most, be that dinosaurs, rocks, insects...

Meanwhile, the British Museum has come up with 11 ways for everyone to enjoy its two million years of human history without leaving the house. From audio guides to self-led virtual reality tours and great kid-friendly resources on topics like ‘what the Romans ate and drank’ or ‘how mummies were made’ (all aimed at ages three to 16), it’s all free on the website Britishmuseum.org.

In just the last year, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced access to five new virtual tours of historic sites including the opportunity to explore the 5,000-year-old tomb of Meresankh III — one of the oldest Egyptian sites available as a virtual walk-through, an experience so realistic you almost feel claustrophobic. (egymonuments.gov.eg)

SPACE

Nasa has a brilliant understanding of catering to the next generation and its online offering backs this up, where kids can take virtual tours of everything from Nasa, to the moon and the International Space Station. If you’ve any 3D glasses at home, the ISS 3D video is sure to have kids mesmerised (nasa.gov).

Check out South Carolina State Museum for a brilliant Interactive Virtual Reality Planetarium Night Sky Tour in 4K. It’s just six minutes long but will give kids a great insight into understanding the constellations (scmuseum.org).

WILDLIFE

Plenty of wildlife parks and zoos have live cams or virtual tours (including Dublin Zoo, see dublinzoo.ie) but if you fancy something a little more exotic, then WildEarth TV (wildearth.tv) hosts wild safaris for kids where youngsters join rangers online in real time (and can email questions) while searching for big cats and elephants in the African bush.

The UK’s National Marine Aquarium (national-aquarium.co.uk) has links on its Facebook page to regular live informative talks while in the US, seaworld.com not only has footage of its penguins, turtles and sharks but also the chance to hop on its many roller coasters for a (surprisingly realistic) virtual experience.