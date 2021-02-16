| 9.9°C Dublin

Struggling to keep the kids busy this midterm? Try a ‘virtual visit’ to these family-friendly tourist attractions

Online initiatives mean your offspring can learn about space, art, history, nature and more, all for free and in a fun way

Children can learn all about space with Nasa. Photo: Deposit Expand

Chrissie Russell

It’s halfway through midterm and there’s a strong chance that everyone’s enthusiasm for sticky arts activities and messy baking might be starting to wane.

We’re used to school breaks being jam-packed with visits to museums, aquariums and wildlife parks, perhaps even a little mini-break somewhere further afield — experiences we hope will broaden our children’s horizons and pique their curiosity. Despite Covid-19 restrictions, the good news is that incredible online initiatives mean you can still give your kids a glimpse into other cultures and worlds, without leaving the house.

From teetering on the edge of a glacial crevice and picking out the constellations to exploring Ancient Egyptian tombs or getting up close to priceless art in the Louvre, we’ve rounded up some of the best virtual reality field-trips guaranteed to keep the kids entertained and enthralled this midterm – and beyond:

