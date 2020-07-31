'Storm told me to get the snip after baby Coco' - Ronan Keating says family is complete

Ronan Keating has revealed his family is complete after the arrival of his fifth child, born during lockdown.

He revealed his three children from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly finally got to see their baby sister, Coco, who was born in March.

During an appearance on Loose Women yesterday with his wife, Storm, the singer revealed he was calling it a day on fatherhood.

He said: "Storm said it to me about two weeks after Coco was born, she said, 'That's it now, you've got to get the snip.'

Expand Close Storm and Ronan Keating welcomed their second child together. Picture: Instagram / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Storm and Ronan Keating welcomed their second child together. Picture: Instagram

"I said, 'What?' We haven't talked about this!' We've got five wonderful children, are really truly blessed, yeah I think that's it now."

Expand Close Storm and baby Coco / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Storm and baby Coco

Read More

He said his older children have finally been able to come over to England to see his youngest child.

He said: "Storm's mum was with us doing the pregnancy and for six weeks after which was incredible, we were really lucky."

Storm said the arrival of her second child was a very different experience to having her older son Cooper.

She said: "It was special in its own way, I wouldn't say it was a negative experience at all.

"We were preparing ourselves for an absolute nightmare because Cooper was a really good baby and everyone kept teasing us and saying 'number two is going to change your world, you can't get two goodies in a row.'

"But we were really blessed with this one, she's been sleeping through the night since five weeks."

Meanwhile, the Irish singer also talked on ITV's series about the emotional track Robbie Williams wrote 10 years ago when Stephen Gately passed away.

The Boyzone star revealed he had been performing on Loose Women last October around the 10th anniversary of Stephen's death when Robbie Williams contacted him.

He said: "We came on the show and were chatting about Ste, but I got home from the show that evening and I had a glass of wine and my email went.

"It was Robbie Williams saying, 'Saw you on Loose Women and I forgot I wrote this song about Steo 10 years ago, the week he died.'"

He revealed he had a very emotional reaction.

He added: "I was standing in the kitchen, tears streaming down my face listening to this song. I said, 'Man, we've got to do something with this' and he said, 'Let's do it'.

"We went in the studio and it's on the album now, Twenty Twenty, a song called The Big Goodbye."

Herald